College student killed in 'train hopping' incident

PITTSBURGH - A woman was killed and a man was injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Lindsey Marie Michaels of Pittsburgh.
Emergency crews responded to the Norfolk Southern train tracks near 8th Street and East Carson Street around 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler.
Police said Michaels and a man were "train hopping" when Michaels fell and was dragged underneath the train.
Michaels was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Michaels was a junior at Carlow University, the university said in a statement Sunday.
“The Carlow University community extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Carlow junior Lindsey Michaels, who died last night in a tragic accident on the South Side,” said Drew Wilson, director of media relations, in the statement. “We mourn her loss ... Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.”
According to her Facebook page, Michaels was a cheerleader at Keystone Oaks High School before attending Carlow.
The man also fell and suffered an ankle injury, according to a release. He has not been identified.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself