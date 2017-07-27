Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage

Addicted to Coke Zero? You might want to make sure you get your fill of the fizzy low-calorie soft drink before it goes away. Coca-Cola announced plans Wednesday to phase out the beverage in the United States in the coming months.

But Coca-Cola won’t leave Coke Zero lovers high and dry.

The company plans to introduce Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is already being sold in 25 markets across the globe, including in Latin America and the United Kingdom, where it was introduced in April 2016. The soft drink has shown significant sales success abroad.

According to Coca-Cola spokespersons, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will taste more like standard Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey called the new drink a “reinvention of Coke Zero,” according to CNN.

Meet Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the new and improved Coke Zero coming to the U.S. this August: https://t.co/rnMIDOS8Xj pic.twitter.com/U6s770uBna — The Coca-Cola Co. (@CocaColaCo) July 26, 2017

“We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” the company announced in a statement. “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet.”

Many people don’t know that Diet Coke and Coke Zero are no-sugar drinks. Coca-Cola officials said they named the new beverage Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in an effort to be as “clear and descriptive as possible” about the beverage’s sugar-free ingredients.

Coke Zero, introduced in 2005, was specifically marketed to men, who were shown to associate diet drinks with women’s interests.