Listen Live
cloudy-day
83°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $267, 173

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
83°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage
Close

Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage

Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage
Photo Credit: Bariscan Celik/Getty Images
Coca-Cola Zero can on ice

Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Addicted to Coke Zero? You might want to make sure you get your fill of the fizzy low-calorie soft drink before it goes away. Coca-Cola announced plans Wednesday to phase out the beverage in the United States in the coming months. 

But Coca-Cola won’t leave Coke Zero lovers high and dry. 

The company plans to introduce Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August.

>> Read more trending news

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is already being sold in 25 markets across the globe, including in Latin America and the United Kingdom, where it was introduced in April 2016. The soft drink has shown significant sales success abroad.

According to Coca-Cola spokespersons, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will taste more like standard Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey called the new drink a “reinvention of Coke Zero,” according to CNN.

“We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” the company announced in a statement. “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet.”

Many people don’t know that Diet Coke and Coke Zero are no-sugar drinks. Coca-Cola officials said they named the new beverage Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in an effort to be as “clear and descriptive as possible” about the beverage’s sugar-free ingredients.  

Coke Zero, introduced in 2005, was specifically marketed to men, who were shown to associate diet drinks with women’s interests. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Elderly woman's home sprayed with bullets
    Elderly woman's home sprayed with bullets
    Police are trying to figure out why an elderly woman's home was targeted -- they said her house was sprayed with bullets nearly 20 rounds. Linda Schnall has lived at the home on Jones Road in Austell for 27 years. She said she has no idea why she was targeted on Monday night. Channel 2's Liz Artz saw bullet holes peppering the home, from the brick exterior to the house's windows. We're talking to the woman and how she dodged the bullets on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose
  • You can be a 'citizen scientist' during the Total Solar Eclipse
    You can be a 'citizen scientist' during the Total Solar Eclipse
    For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will cross North America later next month. The eclipse is expected to cross from Oregon, entering the U.S. at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and leaving U.S. shores from South Carolina at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, over the course of an hour and a half. Becoming a citizen scientist through The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment program begins with downloading NASA's free GLOBE Observer Eclipse APP, which will fuel a nationwide science experiment. On Aug. 21, citizen scientists will be able to measure how the eclipse changes atmospheric conditions near them, contributing to a database used by scientists and students worldwide. The app explains how to make eclipse observations, but you will need to obtain a thermometer to accurately measure air temperature. Joining the experiment means you can help collect cloud and temperature data with your phone. NASA said that observers in areas with a partial eclipse or those who are outside the path of totality are encouraged to participate alongside those within totality. To learn more about how NASA is looking for the solar eclipses to help understand earth's energy, click HERE. Fourteen states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day, according to NASA. 'No matter where you are in North America, whether it's cloudy, clear, or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen scientist project,' said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. 'We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.
  • Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage
    Coca-Cola replacing Coke Zero with new beverage
    Addicted to Coke Zero? You might want to make sure you get your fill of the fizzy low-calorie soft drink before it goes away. Coca-Cola announced plans Wednesday to phase out the beverage in the United States in the coming months.  But Coca-Cola won’t leave Coke Zero lovers high and dry.  The company plans to introduce Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August. >> Read more trending news Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is already being sold in 25 markets across the globe, including in Latin America and the United Kingdom, where it was introduced in April 2016. The soft drink has shown significant sales success abroad. According to Coca-Cola spokespersons, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will taste more like standard Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey called the new drink a “reinvention of Coke Zero,” according to CNN. “We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” the company announced in a statement. “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet.” Many people don’t know that Diet Coke and Coke Zero are no-sugar drinks. Coca-Cola officials said they named the new beverage Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in an effort to be as “clear and descriptive as possible” about the beverage’s sugar-free ingredients.   Coke Zero, introduced in 2005, was specifically marketed to men, who were shown to associate diet drinks with women’s interests. 
  • Fire Ball rides closed in California after deadly Ohio State Fair accident
    Fire Ball rides closed in California after deadly Ohio State Fair accident
    Officials in California shut down Fire Ball rides at a trio of state fairs and attractions after a similar ride in Ohio malfunctioned Wednesday, killing one man and injuring several others. >> Read more trending news The swinging, spinning Fire Ball amusement park ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on Wednesday, the opening day of the fair. Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off, throwing riders to the ground. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation. The accident prompted officials to close similar rides at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the California State Fair in Sacramento and the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, KSBW reported. A spokesperson for the popular Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk told KRON that its Fire Ball ride was closed Wednesday in light of the accident. It was expected to reopen Thursday, after officials are able to thoroughly inspect the ride, KSBW reported. “We inspect the rides daily,” Boardwalk community affairs director Kris Reyes told KSBW. “The Fire Ball was inspected Wednesday morning and passed.” Barry Schailble, an inspector with the company hired by the California State Fair, told KCRA that officials “shut down the ride immediately, unloaded it and it’s closed right now.” On its website, Amusements of America said that since its debut in 2002, the Fire Ball, which was manufactured by KMG, had become 'one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway.' The company's description of the ride said it swings riders 40 feet above the midway, while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • AP names Sanz US South deputy director for newsgathering
    AP names Sanz US South deputy director for newsgathering
    The Associated Press has named Alex Sanz as its new deputy director of newsgathering for the U.S. South, a position overseeing breaking news and enterprise across all media formats in 13 states. The appointment was announced Thursday by Ravi Nessman, AP's news director for the U.S. South. From AP's South regional desk in Atlanta, Sanz will help lead the effort to fully integrate the region's visual and text newsgathering operation. He will work closely with the region's journalists to cover breaking news and create distinctive enterprise stories for AP members and customers. The AP is merging its text, photo, video and interactive journalism operations at each of its U.S. regional publishing centers as part of a restructuring similar to one the cooperative has already completed overseas. 'Alex is a veteran journalist who has covered some of the decade's most important stories, in video, text and photos,' Nessman said. 'His proven ability to tell compelling stories regardless of the medium will be essential to the South region's transformation.' A videojournalist at AP since 2013, Sanz has covered stories that include the Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting, the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and the American space program, including the flight test of the Orion spacecraft and the development of the Space Launch System. Originally from South Florida, Sanz began his career as a reporter at the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale, and later worked as an anchor and reporter at televisions stations in New York, Indianapolis, Houston and Florida. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, University College. The AP's South region encompasses 13 states: Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
  • The Latest: Sessions travels to El Salvador
    The Latest: Sessions travels to El Salvador
    The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' trip to El Salvador (all times local): 10:30 a.m. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on a mission to El Salvador that aims to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the street gang MS-13. Sessions left early Thursday, taking no questions as he boarded. He's traveling with leaders of the Justice Department's criminal division who are seeking ways to stamp out MS-13. The violent gang has plagued many U.S. cities. The journey comes after a week of blistering criticism from President Donald Trump of Sessions' performance as attorney general. Combating narcotics trafficking and human smuggling is also on Sessions' agenda during the two-day trip. ___ 7:17 a.m. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is flying to El Salvador to talk about gang violence, with his future as the nation's top prosecutor still in doubt. He left Thursday after a week of blistering public scorn from President Donald Trump about Sessions' performance. Trump called Sessions 'beleaguered' and 'very weak.' He said he never would have hired him if he had known he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation. All of this has fueled speculation that Sessions might resign. But he continues to forge ahead on his priorities. In El Salvador, he will meet local law enforcement officials and former MS-13 gang members and tour a prison. Sessions has promised to get tough on MS-13. He's called the gang a top threat to public safety in the U.S.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.