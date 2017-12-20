Listen Live
National
Coast Guard rescues sea turtle trapped among floating bales of cocaine
Close

Photo Credit: Coast Guard photo
A Coast Guard Cutter Thetis boat crew works to free an entangled sea turtle from a jettison field during a 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol in 2017. They saw significant chaffing from the lines on his neck and flippers.

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Coast Guard is tasked with defending and protecting American interests, but the sailors apparently are there to protect wildlife too. 

The crew of the cutter Thetis found a sea turtle that had become trapped by floating bales of cocaine in the eastern Pacific, NBC News reported.

Commander Jose Diaz said the crew of a military plane saw something floating in the sea and alerted his crew. 

>> Read more trending news 

When the cutter arrived, the sailors found 26 rectangular packages of what they said was cocaine, tied together. They believe it was tossed from what is called a go-fast vessel after the smugglers were in the sites of the authorities, NBC News reported.

The turtle had become tangled in the lines that were wrapped around the animal’s neck and fins.

Diaz said the turtle could have been among the drugs for two days. The turtle was freed and the Coast Guard seized the more than 800 kilos of cocaine, NBC News reported.

  • Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    The Georgia Dome is set for a second implosion to bring down two walls left standing after the first blast. The implosion is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m. Adam Straight, the senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center said the same company will take down the rest of the Dome so that the major clean-up effort can begin. “We did have some redundancy charges that did not go off so that being part of the rotation of the charges within the facility, just kept these structures remaining,” he said. The second implosion will create another massive dust cloud and since MARTA lines run under the Dome’s footprint, MARTA will suspend service. TRENDING STORIES: MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition Out with a bang: Georgia Dome comes down in Atlanta Goodbye Georgia Dome - thanks for the memories! “The east wall is within the proximity of the Omni, Georgia World Congress Center and Phillips station, and that is an open station so we need to protect it from any dust intrusion,” said MARTA senior engineer Larry Prescott. The MARTA line will shut down at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you need to use the west line between Five Points and Vine City, you can catch a bus at those stations. After a reinspection underground, MARTA will reopen the lines. Straight said he doesn’t think the dust cloud will be a problem. “The dust, I don’t expect it to be as heavy,” he said. Officials said they know the implosion will be loud for those who live nearby, but they said if they waited, it would disrupt the morning commute. Nearby roads will be closed for about 10 minutes.
  • Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination. The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”. They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio. The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling. Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
  • Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Investigators are looking into whether the Amtrak engineer whose speeding train plunged off an overpass, killing at least three people, was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive, a federal official said Tuesday.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators want to know whether the engineer lost 'situational awareness' because of the second person in the cab.Preliminary information indicated that the emergency brake on the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said.The train was hurtling at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone Monday morning when it ran off the rails along a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars plummeting onto an interstate highway below, Dinh-Zarr said, citing data from the locomotive's event recorder.Skid marks — so-called 'witness marks' — from the train's wheels show where it left the track, she added.Dinh-Zarr said it is not yet known what caused the train to derail and that it was too early in the investigation to conclude why it was going so fast.Investigators will talk to the engineer and other crew members and review the event data record from the lead locomotive as well as an identical device from the rear engine, which has already been studied. Investigators are also trying to get images from two on-board cameras that were damaged in the crash, she said.There were two people in the cab of the train at the time of the crash, the engineer and an in-training conductor who was familiarizing himself with the route, Dinh-Zarr said. A second conductor was in the passenger cabin at the time of the crash, which is also part of the job responsibility, she said.In previous wrecks, investigators looked at whether the engineer was distracted or incapacitated. It is standard procedure in a crash investigation to test the engineer for alcohol or drugs and check to determine whether he or she was using a cellphone, something that is prohibited while the train is running.The engineer, whose name was not released, was bleeding from the head after the crash and his eyes were swollen shut, according to radio transmissions from a crew member.The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast new bypass route that was created by refurbishing freight tracks alongside Interstate 5. The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.Investigators were also looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new route, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash. That includes assessing the training process and how much time the workers were required to spend on the trains before they shuttled passengers, he said.'Under Amtrak policy he couldn't run this train without being qualified and running this train previously,' Turpin said of the engineer.At least some of the crew had been doing runs on the route for two weeks prior to the crash, including a Friday ride-along for local dignitaries, Dinh-Zarr added.The bypass underwent testing by Sound Transit and Amtrak beginning in January and at least until July, according to documents on the Washington Department of Transportation website.Positive train control — technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train — was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring, transit officials said.Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.Dinh-Zarr said it was too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy.In addition to those killed, more than 70 people were injured. As of Tuesday, 35 were still hospitalized, including 21 in critical or serious condition.Two of the dead were identified as train buffs and members of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Washington and were excited to be on board for the inaugural run: Jim Hamre, a retired civil engineer with the state Transportation Department, and Zack Willhoite, a customer service employee at a local transit agency.'It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time,' said All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem.In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit derailed along a sharp curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Investigators concluded the engineer was distracted by reports over the radio of another train getting hit by a rock.Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families. It has also installed positive train control on all its track between Boston and Washington.___Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Phuong Le and Sally Ho in Seattle, Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington and Manuel Valdes in Dupont contributed to this report.___For complete coverage of the deadly derailment, click here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TrainDerailment
  • Lightning, damaging winds possible Wednesday afternoon
    Lightning, damaging winds possible Wednesday afternoon
  • Coast Guard rescues sea turtle trapped among floating bales of cocaine
    Coast Guard rescues sea turtle trapped among floating bales of cocaine
    The U.S. Coast Guard is tasked with defending and protecting American interests, but the sailors apparently are there to protect wildlife too.  The crew of the cutter Thetis found a sea turtle that had become trapped by floating bales of cocaine in the eastern Pacific, NBC News reported. Commander Jose Diaz said the crew of a military plane saw something floating in the sea and alerted his crew.  >> Read more trending news  When the cutter arrived, the sailors found 26 rectangular packages of what they said was cocaine, tied together. They believe it was tossed from what is called a go-fast vessel after the smugglers were in the sites of the authorities, NBC News reported. The turtle had become tangled in the lines that were wrapped around the animal’s neck and fins. Diaz said the turtle could have been among the drugs for two days. The turtle was freed and the Coast Guard seized the more than 800 kilos of cocaine, NBC News reported.
  • Man accused of using U-Haul truck to steal road salt from Pittsburgh reservoir
    Man accused of using U-Haul truck to steal road salt from Pittsburgh reservoir
    Pittsburgh police arrested a man accused of trying to steal salt from a Pittsburgh's Department of Public Works reservoir.  Police said officers were flagged down by firefighters who saw someone taking salt from the reservoir on Matthews Avenue Dec. 14.  >> Read more trending news  According to court documents, when officers went down to the reservoir, they found Robert Agurs, stepping over a jersey barrier blocking the entrance and holding a 5-gallon bucket filled with salt and putting the salt into a U-Haul. Investigators determined that Agurs did not have permission to take the salt. Agurs is facing theft and trespassing charges, investigators said.  The salt was returned to the city.
