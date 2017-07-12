CNN video shows Donald Trump in Vegas with Russian businessmen

CNN has obtained a video that purports to show Donald Trump meeting with Russian businessmen in 2013 in Las Vegas during the Miss Universe pageant.
The video shows Trump talking with pop star Emin Agalarov, his billionaire father Aras Agalarov and the pop star’s publicist, Rob Goldstone, who was the intermediary in a 2016 meeting set up with a Russian lawyer, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.
Trump Jr. confirmed the 2016 meeting through two statements and in emails he released on his own Twitter account Tuesday.
President Trump said Wednesday he was unaware of the meeting Goldstone set up for his son and a Russian lawyer until “a couple of days ago.”
Aras Agalarov, meanwhile, said from Moscow Wednesday that the emails setting up the meeting, which indicated he had compromising information on Hillary Clinton, were “fiction.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
