National
Clerk foils theft of $41,000 in iPhones from Verizon store through tracking device
Close

Clerk foils theft of $41,000 in iPhones from Verizon store through tracking device

Clerk foils theft of $41,000 in iPhones from Verizon store through tracking device
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Alezie, 33, (left), Javon Gaines, 30, (center) and Valentino Navarro, 18, (right) are accused of robbing a Verizon store, but they were allegedly caught after the clerk threw a tracking device inside a bag with stolen iPhones.

Clerk foils theft of $41,000 in iPhones from Verizon store through tracking device

By: Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -  Three men are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail after they allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store in West Palm Beach at gunpoint.

>> Read more trending news 

The suspects stole $41,000 in iPhones, police said, but an alert store clerk included a tracking device inside the bag of stolen cellphones, which allowed West Palm Beach police to find the trio, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Alezie, 33, of West Palm Beach and Valentino Navarro, 18, of Riviera Beach are being held without bond. Javon Gaines, 30, of Palm Springs is being held on $203,000 bail.

The men allegedly robbed the Verizon store Monday night.

Navarro is also facing charges for an alleged armed robbery at a Sprint Wireless store in suburban West Palm Beach, just east of Monday’s crime scene, on Nov. 25. In that case, Navarro allegedly fled with more than $14,000 in cellphones and almost $1,400 in cash.

Navarro allegedly told police in a confession that he walked into the Verizon store wearing a motorcycle helmet and carrying a semi-automatic hand gun. Navarro said he entered the business with Gaines while Alezie waited in a getaway car, according to arrest reports.

>> Related: American cruise ship passengers among those on deadly Mexican bus trip

Navarro ordered a store employee to open a safe containing iPhones and fill a bag the alleged robbers brought with them, the report said. Not satisfied, Navarro then took the employee back onto the sales floor and allegedly demanded phones inside display cases.

“(The employee) then proceeded to give the males several more iPhones, as well as a tracking device…” that was placed inside the bag, the report said.

Navarro and Gaines allegedly ran to a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer that fled the area with Alezie behind the wheel.

The tracking device was activated allowing police to find the empty vehicle in suburban West Palm Beach, the report said. The three men were all found in the area and arrested.

After his arrest, Navarro told West Palm Beach detectives he called Alezie and said he needed money and wanted to commit a robbery. Alezie asked Navarro if he needed help then recruited Gaines to take part, the report said.

Alezie and Gaines denied being at the business or taking part in the robbery.

Navarro is facing 20 felony charges for the robberies of the Verizon and Sprint stores, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

>> Related: Pit bulls euthanized after mauling owner to death during neighborhood walk 

Alezie and Gaines, both facing charges of armed robbery, have long arrest records in Palm Beach County and have served time in prison.

