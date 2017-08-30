Cleaning staff finds 2 dead inside Memphis hotel room

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a Memphis, Tennessee, hotel.

Police said a man and woman were found dead at Crossland Economy Studios. The victims were found on the third floor by the hotel's cleaning staff.

Detectives were seen wearing shoe coverings and gloves while they processes the crime scene.

Both victims were shot inside the room, but the motive is unclear.

Many people in the area said they never heard the gunshots and were blindsided to see crime scene tape outside their doors.

Police were seen towing away one of the victims’ car, which was parked outside the hotel. Authorities said the woman was from Nashville.

No suspect information is available at this time, and no arrests have been made.