Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach
Close

Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach

The Equifax Breach – How To Find Out If You are at Risk

Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach

By: WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  WSB-TV News anchor Craig Lucie hosted a special one-hour Q&A with consumer adviser Clark Howard Monday morning to answer questions on the Equifax data breach.

>> Read more trending news

Questions came in on a variety of topics, and Howard was extremely passionate throughout. He gave advice on protecting credit, shared tips on which services to use and even spoke directly to Equifax executives and the company’s CEO.

At one point, Howard pointed directly into the camera and said, “Equifax, you are lame!”

It’s important to note that WSB-TV reached out to Equifax and offered company officials the opportunity to join the show. They declined.

Below are questions and Howard’s answers to some of the most-talked about topics.

What are we dealing with here? 

“This is the ugliest data breach in the history of the digital era. There is nothing else that has ever happened that is like this. There have been some very large (breaches) of medical providers, and Yahoo had the largest worldwide breach. But the information gathered was never as broad or as deep as this. 143 million Americans, this is nearly two out of three American adults with a credit file.”

Will freezing my credit negatively affect my score?

“If you freeze your credit, it has no impact at all on your existing credit, and has zero impact on your credit score ... Freezing your credit will simply prevent a criminal from opening a new account as if they were you. That’s the whole purpose of freezing your credit.”

How do I freeze my credit?

“The first thing you should do is go to Credit Karma and sign up for their self-monitor. Freeze your credit with each of the three credit bureaus HERE.”

What form do I need to mail Equifax? 

“Don’t mail a form to Equifax, do it online.” 

What about paying to freeze credit?

“It’s idiotic and mean-spirited that we have to pay a fee to lock down our own credit when we never gave these companies permission to build these documents on us. We never gave them permission to sell off our information over and over again. They created the hazard for us, both economic and moral. And now we’re left with the mess to clean up. And we have to pay to clean up their mess! How insane is it?”

How has Equifax handled the breach?

“They have been tone deaf. They don’t know how to handle this because they don’t care about us. (It’s) new territory for them.”

What will happen in the next year or two?

“There’s going to be a role for Congress to play, and a role for other American companies to play.”

How long do you think this could last? 

“These are the keys to the kingdom. These criminals have everything they need to take over your identity, and to do things as if they were you for the rest of your life.”

Close

Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach

TEAM CLARK HOWARD’S CONSUMER ACTION CENTER

Libby Godwin, a volunteer with Team Clark Howard’s Consumer Action Center, said the center has been flooded with concerned callers.

“I’ve been here for 5 and a half years and it’s never been so busy,” Godwin told WSB-TV.

CAC Director Lori Silverman said the increase in calls is “unprecedented.”

“We’ve had over 1,000 calls per day,” she said. “We have a 100 percent phone use one call at a time.”

Click here to visit Clark Howard's official website, Clark.com.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Close-up of the upper corner of a consumer credit report from the credit bureau Equifax. In September of 2017, a data breach at Equifax exposed the personal information of thousands of customers. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
Close

Clark Howard: 10 things you need to know about the Equifax data breach

Photo Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Close-up of the upper corner of a consumer credit report from the credit bureau Equifax. In September of 2017, a data breach at Equifax exposed the personal information of thousands of customers. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Cops: Ammo, manifesto seized in school shooting suspect home
    Cops: Ammo, manifesto seized in school shooting suspect home
    Guns, ammunition, a Molotov cocktail and a school yearbook with pictures of faces marked with X's were seized by police from the home of a Washington state high school sophomore accused of fatally shooting a classmate and wounding three other students, according to court documents filed in the case. Investigators last week also found a 'manifesto' in the home of 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe, said the documents made public Friday that emerged in the media Monday as students returned to Freeman High School for the first time since last week's shooting. The documents did not provide details about what was written in the manifesto discovered in a notebook. Another notebook had a list of chemicals. The Molotov cocktail was described as a 'practice' incendiary device but the documents provided no more details. The school near the small town of Rockford near Washington state's border with Idaho was closed Thursday and Friday after authorities said Sharpe brought a handgun and an assault rifle to school Wednesday in a duffel bag he had carried onto his high school bus. The assault rifle jammed when he tried to load it inside the school and he pulled out a pistol and shot the 15-year-old classmate in the abdomen and in the face, the documents said. The teen then walked down a hallway, firing at or into the ceiling and wounding three female students, authorities have said. Sharpe told police that he had been bullied by the boy who died but did not target him specifically. Some students walked arm-in-arm as they showed up for their classes on Monday. There was a counselor present in every classroom and retired teachers also showed up to offer support and help. Many parents accompanied their children to school at the urging of Randy Russell, the school district's superintendent. The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported over the weekend that Sharpe had been suspended for bringing threatening notes to school and that the shooting happened on the first day he had returned. Russell told the newspaper that the district followed protocol by suspending the student and sending him for a mental evaluation. Sharpe faces a charge of first-degree murder, and might be tried as an adult. Documents and his classmates said Sharpe brought notes to school about doing 'something stupid,' was obsessed with past school shootings and posted videos online that showed him playing with guns. Sharpe also had been meeting with a school counselor because of suicidal thoughts and left a suicide note at home for his parents before the shooting, an investigator for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wrote in an affidavit. Sharpe has been in custody since the shootings and faces a Sept. 26 court appearance. His family last week issued a statement expressing condolences and asking for prayers for the victims and their relatives. The Associated Press doesn't typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe's name was released in public documents.
  • Who loves a parade? Trump wants to showcase military might
    Who loves a parade? Trump wants to showcase military might
    Who doesn't love a parade? To a city that already offers many, President Donald Trump wants to add one that showcases U.S. military might. It would take place on July 4 in Washington with, as Trump envisions it, tanks and planes rolling down and streaking above Pennsylvania Avenue. Trump talked up the idea Monday as he sat down for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the president and first lady Melania Trump for France's military parade in the center of Paris on Bastille Day in July. Trump said the two-hour procession was a 'tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France' and suggested he wants the same for Americans. In typical Trump fashion, the president said he wants the parade to be bigger and better than the one he saw in France. 'It was one of the greatest parades I have ever seen,' Trump said. 'It was two hours on the button, and was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and the spirit of France.' 'And to a large extent, because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4th in Washington, down Pennsylvania Avenue,' Trump said. 'We're going to have to try and top it.' He noted that France's parade featured representatives from different wars and armed forces wearing different uniforms. 'It was really so well done,' he said. 'So we're actually thinking about 4th of July, Pennsylvania Avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength,' Trump added. Trump watched enthusiastically from a reviewing stand on July 14 as the French military showcased its tanks and fighter jets, including many U.S.-made planes, along the famed Champs-Elysees. The occasion also marked the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entrance into World War I. Trump said he has discussed the parade idea with his chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired Marine general. The president, who has recruited three current and retired generals for his senior leadership team, also noted that the U.S. spends $700 billion on the military. Washington already holds quite a few parades, including some with military participation that are held on Memorial Day and July 4. But those patriotic processions typically involve marching bands and uniformed elements, not the grand display of military hardware that Trump envisions. One thing Trump may want to consider: the damage a tank could do to the asphalt as it rolls down Pennsylvania Avenue. ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Man with swastika armband gets punched in Seattle after yelling at people
    Man with swastika armband gets punched in Seattle after yelling at people
    A man with a red swastika armband was punched in downtown Seattle after reportedly being pointed out on social media by Antifa supporters and others. >> Read more trending news The incident appears to have unfolded in just under two hours Sunday, and it could be the latest example of how the anti-fascist community is using social media to solidify a so-called Nazi-punching movement. A Twitter user with the handle @bigotbasher published a photo of the man riding a bus Sunday with the hashtag #AntiFacistAlert. The Twitter user said he received the photo from a “submitter,” who claimed the man harassed a black man on a bus.  People not associated with Antifa movement also sent tweets from downtown nearly 30 minutes later, saying that an apparent Nazi with a swastika armband was yelling at people on Pike Street and Third Avenue. Recorded in the entrance of the downtown Seattle light rail station, a YouTube video — now removed for violating the platform's harassment policy — shows that as the man finishes a heated sentence about who deserves welfare, he gets punched. People cheered as he was knocked out.  In a photo uploaded around 4 p.m. on Facebook, which now has hundreds of shares, the man appeared to have possibly crawled out of the light rail and next to the McDonalds, where no one helped him. After receiving reports about a man instigating fights, officers responded to the area and found him on the ground. The man refused to give information about what happened, took off his armband, and left, according to police. KIRO 7 News called the Seattle Police Department asking about possible disturbance calls from the man’s yelling or possible assault charges related to the punch. A spokesman said the department is still looking into the incident. “We’ve gotten a mountain of questions about this,” SPD spokesman Jonah Spangenthal-Lee said. “We still have to dig through different logs and places where data gets inputted and [search] what may or may not have been reported or recorded.” This time last month, another video made the rounds in Seattle when a guy threw coffee on “Infowars” radio host Alex Jones as he provoked people on the sidewalks. There were questions of whether the Jones video was staged. Police have not indicated that the Jones video or the punch video Sunday were hoaxes. While not connected to Sunday’s incident, the Jones confrontation happened just blocks away from where the man was punched.
  • Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment
    Officer in nurse arrest was reprimanded for sex harassment
    A Utah officer caught on video dragging a nurse from a hospital and handcuffing her was previously reprimanded for sexually harassing a female co-worker, according to police documents released amid investigations into the arrest that became a flashpoint in the debate over police use of force. Internal affairs investigations by Salt Lake City police confirmed allegations that Detective Jeff Payne harassed a department employee in a 'severe and persistent' way in 2013. It included several incidents of unwanted physical contact and a disparaging email, the records say. Payne's lawyer, Greg Skordas, said Monday that the reprimand is a problem, but it's only part of Payne's decorated 27-year record with the department. Payne also faced a vehicle-chase complaint from the Utah Highway Patrol in 1995 that resulted in a two-week suspension without pay, according to the records. The documents didn't details the complaint but said he violated the police code of ethics on cooperation with other officers and courtesy toward other agencies. The detective's discipline history was released in response to a public-records request from The Associated Press and other media outlets as multiple investigations into the July 26 arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels play out. Her lawyers are looking into Payne's history and how the city has dealt with prior incidents, said attorney Karra Porter. Wubbels hasn't sued the city, though Porter has said that could change. Payne handcuffed the nurse after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient, citing hospital policy. The detective had support from his supervisor, Lt. James Tracy, who said Wubbels could be arrested if she didn't allow the blood draw. An investigation by a civilian review board found Payne had apparently become frustrated after a long wait to perform the blood draw and ignored the nurse's correct explanation that she could not allow it without a warrant or formal consent from the patient, who had been in a car crash. Salt Lake City police apologized for the arrest, changed their blood-draw policies and placed Payne and Tracy on paid administrative leave after the video from police body cameras drew widespread attention online. An internal investigation found evidence that the officers violated several policies. Police Chief Mike Brown is now weighing possible punishment that could include firing.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.