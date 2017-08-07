The excitement is building over the upcoming total solar eclipse on August 21st.

WSB consumer expert Clark Howard says beware of fake glasses that are being sold on line. He says they could damage your eyes.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) agrees. AAS says the counterfeit equipment falsely claims to meet the international standard for safe solar viewing, which is known as ISO 12312-2.

The AAS and WSB’s Clark Howard have identified several reputable suppliers, including American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Celestron and Daystar.

There are also many such retailers, including Wal-Mart, Lowes and Toys R Us that will have approved eyewear that is up to standard to view the eclipse.

If you look at the sun without certified safety equipment, serious and permanent eye damage can result.

If your eyes are exposed to excessive amounts of ultraviolet radiation over a short period, such as during the eclipse, you could experience photokeratitis, essentially a sunburn of the eye. Symptoms include red eyes, a gritty feeling in the eyes, extreme sensitivity to light and excessive tearing.

It is not a surprise that counterfeit glasses are popping up everywhere, considering the interest surrounding the Aug. 21 event.

This will be the first total solar eclipse visible from the United States mainland since 1979.