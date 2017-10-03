The latest local pitch aimed at attracting Amazon to a location for its planned expansion? Create a city called Amazon.

That’s the idea behind an effort in Stonecrest, Georgia in metro Atlanta.

The Stonecrest City Council voted 4-2 on Monday to de-annex 345 acres of land if the e-commerce giant picks the area for what the company calls HQ2, a corporate hub where Seattle-based Amazon says it will one day house 50,000 jobs.

The city’s resolution asks the Georgia General Assembly to form the city of Amazon on the land, which is located in DeKalb County.

“There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company,” said Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary. “How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?”

Amazon is seeking a 175-acre site located near an international airport, public transit and high quality of living. Lary said he hopes MARTA expands rail service to Stonecrest.

The proposed city of Amazon could enter into an agreement with the city of Stonecrest to provide city services, he said.

Stonecrest officials plan to submit a bid for Amazon’s HQ2 by the company’s Oct. 19 deadline.

Stonecrest, which includes about 53,000 residents in southeast DeKalb, incorporated as a city this year after voters approved it in a November referendum.

What cities are doing to respond to the Amazon HQ2 RFP is what they should be doing anyway. It is a checklist. https://t.co/2z2PzCe07T — Tren Griffin (@trengriffin) September 30, 2017

Toronto “More than Checks the Boxes” on Amazon HQ2 Checklist: U of T Urban Expert #StartUpHereTO https://t.co/en7rHCkEJE pic.twitter.com/yYNMHyEo8v — Enterprise Toronto (@enterpriseTO) October 3, 2017