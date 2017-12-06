An Alabama church is coming under fire after a photo of its sign was posted on social media.

The sign at The Living Way Ministries read, “They Falsely Accused Jesus! Vote Roy Moore.”

The person at the church confirmed that the sign was posted on its marquee.

WHNT reported that there are multiple people with keys to the sign and someone, who is not the pastor, posted the Moore message.

The pastor asked that the sign’s wording be removed two days after it was put up.

Online fact-checking site Snopes confirmed that The Living Way Ministries did have the sign up and it isn’t the only house of worship putting a political message on its property.

On the Facebook page attributed to Living Way Ministries, many have fired back by way of photo comments on the now-removed sign.

Some are claiming that the church could use its tax-exempt status for posting a political endorsement. Others are lashing out at the church for taking Moore’s word over that of the alleged victims.

Snopes also found that another Opelika church posted a Moore campaign sign.

Marvyn Parkway Baptist Church posted on its Facebook page that the church’s pastor supports Moore and believes the candidate for Senate when he says the allegations of sexual assault were not true.

Meanwhile, a photo of a church sign that is being attributed to a Cullman, Alabama, church is also being shared across social media that allegedly shows support for Moore. However, the image that depicts Temple Baptist Church’s sign has been digitally altered and is actually from a church from Las Cruces, New Mexico, Snopes discovered.