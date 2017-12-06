Christmas presents destroyed in UPS facility fire

A fire at a UPS facility in Maryland could put a damper on holiday gift giving.

The blaze started late Monday night. When firefighters arrived, they found 10 trucks and a loading building fully involved, WUSA reported.

Luckily, a sprinkler system started dousing the flames in the main building. The outside of the building suffered some exterior damage.

Officials at UPS told WUSA that they were unsure how many packages were destroyed, but they are rerouting those that can be delivered. Workers are also contacting shippers of the items that were damaged.

A cause of the fire is still being determined, WRC reported.

