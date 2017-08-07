Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation

Listen Live
By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Another Hollywood power couple is calling it quits.

According to CNN, actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced late Sunday that they are separating. The pair, who wed eight years ago, have a 4-year-old son, Jack.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt, 38, said in a statement posted to Facebook. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Faris, 40, shared a similar message to fans on Twitter.

Fans took to social media to express their shock.

  • Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    A dog was found shot to death after escaping from a backyard in Henry County, and his owner wants to know who is responsible. Captain the labradoodle ventured away last Sunday around 2 p.m. after wind blew open the gate at the family’s home in McDonough. Captain was found shot to death 90 minutes later just outside the entrance to Joyner Estates, which is around the corner from the family’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured some of the last images of Captain walking around. TRENDING STORIES: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' “When we first found him over there, we initially thought he was hit by a car,” said the dog’s owner Gary Terrell. Terrell said Captain was not aggressive and was the kind of dog who would run away from strangers. He can’t understand why someone would shoot his dog. “It was a cold-hearted, malicious act and it has impacted us tremendously,” Terrell said. Police are searching for the person who killed the beloved family pet. Terrell has been going door-to-door and using social media to try to help police track down the shooter. “We’re going to be relentless. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking,” he said. Terrell said his 11-year-old daughter is heartbroken and doesn’t like to be outside of their home anymore. “He was one of our kids. We loved him,” he said. “He was my best friend. He was my best dog friend.” Surveillance video does not show who shot Captain. Animal control is helping police with the investigation.
  • Rare August tornado sends 30 to hospital in Tulsa; no deaths
    Rare August tornado sends 30 to hospital in Tulsa; no deaths
    A rare late summer tornado smashed into a shopping district of Tulsa early Sunday just hours after it was packed with people, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals including two with life-threatening injuries, many of them from restaurants that were either preparing to close or were still open. No deaths were reported from the tornado that struck shortly after 1 a.m. in the midtown area of Tulsa, according to city of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Teague said the tornado was rated an EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph and that two smaller, 'probably' EF0 tornadoes with winds of 65-85 mph were seen shortly afterward on radar near Inola and Claremore, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east and northeast of Tulsa. Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer said the ambulance company transported a total of 13 people to area hospitals, eight from a TGI Fridays restaurant, which lists its closing time as 1 a.m., four from a 24-hour Whataburger restaurant, and one person who was in the area. St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin said about 30 people were treated at the hospital. Meloy said many people were taken to hospitals by private vehicles. One of the most severely injured was in TGI Fridays and the other was inside the Whataburger, Bruer said. The timing of the storm was fortunate, according to Meloy, because hundreds, if not thousands of people were in the area only hours earlier. 'It's a highly commercial area with a lot of people normally in there. There's a mall, there's a movie theater,' in addition to the restaurants, Meloy said. The area also includes some industrial sites. The mall had closed at 9 p.m. Saturday, according to its website. A phone call to the mall was not answered Sunday. The estimated one-square-mile area remained blocked off Sunday while crews worked to remove the debris, Meloy said. Resident Rayvonne Marcheselli told The Associated Press she received a tornado warning on her cellphone about five minutes before the storm hit and was able to get her 16, 17, and 18-year-old sons downstairs in their two-story home. 'They pounced on the couch and then the 'boom' hit, and I was like 'what was that?'' Marcheselli said. Later Sunday morning, she saw the damage. 'Like a ... razor, it just took out a path of trees through here,' Marcheselli said. Some of the damaged power poles leaned precariously over roadways, with power lines dangling to the ground, and forced the closing of Interstate 244 for about two hours immediately after the storm. The wind ripped a 'Pet Smart' sign down and it ended up dangling from power lines. The TGI Fridays restaurant was extensively damanged. More than 17,000 customers were without power at one point and about 4,200 remained without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma. Tornadoes are generally associated with spring months, but weather service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said they can occur any time. 'I wouldn't say outrageously rare, but it is uncommon,' to see an August tornado, Jankowski said. The weather service said thunderstorms with dangerous lightning the most likely threat were expected to continue through Monday. ___ Follow Ken Miller on twitter at @KenMiller7 Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Vice President Mike Pence has pushed back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run. In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times 'is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team.' He added that 'the allegations in this article are categorically false.' The formal rebuttal of a news report by the vice president was an unusual move. In it, Pence also said his team will 'focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.' The report details efforts of several Republicans looking ahead to 2020, calling it a 'shadow campaign.' It notes Pence's political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't. The article noted Pence has set up a fundraising committee. Called the Great America Committee, it can accept checks of up to $5,000 from individual donors. Pence raised about $1 million at a Washington fundraiser last month, attended by dozens of lawmakers and featuring remarks from White House adviser Ivanka Trump. Trump has not suggested he won't seek a second term. But his first six months in office have been turbulent, marked by staff infighting, legislative struggles and a series of investigations. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also dismissed the report and said Pence is readying to run in 2020 'for re-election as vice president.' 'Vice President Pence is a very loyal, very dutiful, but also incredibly effective vice president, and active vice president, with this president,' said Conway on ABC's 'This Week.' ''He is a peer to the president in the West Wing.' New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an emailed statement: 'We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting and will let the story speak for itself.
  • 14 years later, ICE makes arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting
    14 years later, ICE makes arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting
    More than 14 years after a deadly shooting in Atlanta, immigration authorities have arrested the man believed responsible. Carlos Chavez, a 34-year-old native Guatemalan, was arrested Thursday during a “targeted enforement action,” officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release. He is being held at the Fulton County jail and a detainer has been placed to hold him for future immigration proceedings. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group Authorities believe Chavez entered the country without authorization. According to ICE, Chavez had been on the run since March 2003, when a Fulton County judge issued an arrest warrant accusing him of shooting and killing a man named Francisco Chavez. There was no relation between the two men, officials said. No other details about the shooting were provided.  ICE’s fugitive operations team arrested Chavez as he left a home on Cumberland Drive in Atlanta, officials said.  Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
    This Georgia county just got its first black-owned gas station
    The Jonesboro community is in a celebratory mood, because it has just opened its first black-owned gas station in Clayton County.  »RELATED: The largest black-owned businesses in Atlanta Colisha Hicks and her fiancé Fatz recently purchased a Citgo, and it’s been inspiring the masses since one Facebook user posted the announcement online.  The picture and video that was uploaded has been liked more than 6,000 times and shared more than 7,000 times since it was uploaded last week.  While African-Americans make up about 65 percent of Clayton County’s population, Fatz said there should be more black entrepreneurs in town. “We should have something to contribute to our people and let our people know that we can do the same thing that everybody else does,” Fatz told 11 Alive. “The youth when they see us they’re shocked. That makes us feel good.” The couple wants to keep the celebrations going. They’re planning to host a grand opening ceremony in mid-August.  »RELATED: Black Restaurant Week is headed to Atlanta 
