Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

National
Chris Christie says his children were hurt by ‘Beachgate’ incident
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TRENTON, N.J. -  New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said his family was hurt by the backlash caused by the “Beachgate” incident that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend, KYW reported.

>> Read more trending news

Christie was photographed with his family by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, which was closed during the New Jersey government shutdown.

The outrage that followed was especially tough for his children, Christie said on his New Jersey 101.5 call-in show.

“I made this decision, but I will tell you that they were more hurt by this latest episode than they’ve been hurt by anything else that happened in the eight years,” Christie said on the air. “And they don’t understand people’s unfairness and, quite frankly, their ignorance.”

Christie had ordered the shutdown of non-essential government facilities, including state beaches and parks, during a budget impasse.

Read More
  • Iranians: U.S. Navy ship fired warning flares in Persian Gulf
    Iranians: U.S. Navy ship fired warning flares in Persian Gulf
    A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier fired warning flares at Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf on Friday, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. >> Read more trending news In a statement Saturday, the IRGC navy said the American ship was “unprofessional and provocative,” CNN reported. The USS Nimitz and a second American ship approached the Iranian ships, the IRGC navy said. The Iranian vessels ignored the flares, and the U.S. ships later left the area, CNN reported. Pentagon spokesman U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Davis previously told reporters that there had been 35 incidents of unsafe or unprofessional behavior by Iranian vessels in 2016, CNN reported.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said his family was hurt by the backlash caused by the “Beachgate” incident that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend, KYW reported. >> Read more trending news Christie was photographed with his family by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, which was closed during the New Jersey government shutdown. The outrage that followed was especially tough for his children, Christie said on his New Jersey 101.5 call-in show. “I made this decision, but I will tell you that they were more hurt by this latest episode than they’ve been hurt by anything else that happened in the eight years,” Christie said on the air. “And they don’t understand people’s unfairness and, quite frankly, their ignorance.” Christie had ordered the shutdown of non-essential government facilities, including state beaches and parks, during a budget impasse.
  • N.C. man accused of hanging noose in neighbor's yard
    N.C. man accused of hanging noose in neighbor's yard
    A North Carolina man was arrested and accused of hanging a noose from a tree in front of his neighbor’s yard, police said. >> Read more trending news Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves said that Jeffery Lee McDaniel, 59, of Asheboro was charged with one count of placing an exhibit with intention of intimidating others, two counts trespassing, and one count communicating threats, the Asheboro Courier-Tribune reported. He was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $7,500 secured bond.In addition to the noose, Graves said, a display with racial epithets was placed in front of the home of Jason and Alicia Farrar. The Farrars are a mixed-race couple. Jason is black, while Alicia has a black father and a white mother. The couple has five children.
  • Study: Spending money to save time reduces stress
    Study: Spending money to save time reduces stress
    Spending money to save time can help reduce stress, according to a published report. >> Read more trending news The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, asserts that happiness can be improved by spending some extra dollars to save some time for those people who don’t have a lot of time to spare. “People who spent money to buy themselves time, such as by outsourcing disliked tasks, reported greater overall life satisfaction,” Ashley Whillans, an assistant professor at the Harvard Business School and lead author of the study, told The New York Times. The study was based on a series of surveys from several countries. Researchers did not see the same effect when people used the money for material goods. In the study, nearly 4,500 people were surveyed in the United States, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands. They were asked about time-saving purchases such as ordering takeout food, taking a taxi cab, hiring household help or paying someone to run an errand, the Times reported. In a second round, using a broader definition of those purchases, the panel surveyed nearly 1,800 Americans. About 28 percent of those in the first round and half in the second reported spending money to save time, the Times reported. In both cases, those who made such purchases reported greater life satisfaction than those who did not.
  • McCain first saves, then kills health care repeal bill
    McCain first saves, then kills health care repeal bill
    John McCain seemed poised to be the savior of the GOP health bill when he returned to the Capitol despite a brain cancer diagnosis. He turned out to be the executioner. The longtime Arizona senator stunned pretty much everyone Friday by turning on his party and his president and joining two other GOP senators in voting 'no' on the Republicans' final effort to repeal 'Obamacare.' That killed the bill. And it also dealt what looks like a death blow to the Republican Party's years of promises to get rid of Barack Obama's health law, pledges that helped the GOP win control of the House, the Senate and the White House. It was a moment burning with drama, irony and contradictions, playing out live on a tense Senate floor. Eighty years old and in the twilight of a remarkable career, McCain lived up to his reputation as a maverick. When he walked into the well of the Senate around 1:30 a.m. and gave a thumbs-down to the legislation, there were audible gasps. Democrats briefly broke into cheers, which Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly waved his arm to quiet. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood stone-faced, his arms crossed. McCain had just saved the signature legislative achievement of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, a law the senator himself had vigorously campaigned against while seeking a sixth Senate term last year. Friday afternoon, McCain's office announced he was returning to Arizona to begin radiation and chemotherapy treatments for his brain tumor. After so many years as a senator, with so little left to lose, McCain had taken a stand for the Senate he used to inhabit, the one where he made deals across the aisle with the likes of Ted Kennedy, not the riven, stalemated Congress of today. 'We have seen the world's greatest deliberative body succumb to partisan rancor and gridlock,' McCain said in a statement. 'The vote last night presents the Senate with an opportunity to start fresh. It is now time to return to regular order with input from all of our members — Republicans and Democrats — and bring a bill to the floor of the Senate for amendment and debate.' President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval of McCain's 'no'' vote, as well as those of fellow GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska whose opposition had been expected. But a president who once mocked McCain's years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam did not have much sway with the senator when it counted. 'John McCain is blessed with an internal gyroscope of right and wrong,' said Schumer, who negotiated a sweeping immigration bill with McCain several years ago and has been talking with him frequently of late. 'He gets angry, for sure, but when push comes to shove and there are brass tacks, that internal gyroscope of right and wrong guides him.' Vice President Mike Pence lobbied McCain right up to the end. The two men huddled on the Senate floor for about a half hour before the vote. As their conversation ended, McCain and Pence smiled and patted each other on the back, and McCain walked across the floor to talk with Schumer. About a dozen Democrats gathered around him. McCain held out his hands, looked upward and mouthed an expletive. His face looked exasperated. And then, as Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut described it later in a post on the website Medium, 'Time seems to stand still.' The roll was called, and Collins and Murkowski both voted no. With Democrats unanimously opposed, McConnell could lose only two Republicans in the 52-48 Senate. Finally McCain came to the front, raised his arm to get the attention of the tally clerk, gestured no, and walked away past the glowering McConnell. With that one moment, seven years of urgent GOP promises were dead, likely never to be revived. McConnell's remarks in the immediate aftermath were a bitter rebuke. 'I and many of my colleagues did as we promised and voted to repeal this failed law,' the majority leader said on the Senate floor. 'We told our constituents we would vote that way and when the moment came, when the moment came, most of us did.' Just days earlier, on Tuesday, McCain had buoyed the efforts of McConnell — and Trump — when he returned to the Capitol for the first time after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, and cast a decisive vote to open debate on the GOP repeal legislation. Yet even then he forecast that his support could not be counted on, as he took the floor to lecture his colleagues, the scars from his surgery etched severely along the left side of his face. 'Why don't we try the old way of legislating in the Senate, the way our rules and customs encourage us to act,' he said. 'If this process ends in failure, which seems likely, then let's return to regular order.' The outcome McCain predicted came to pass — he made sure that it did. And now if Republicans want to get anything done on health care, they will have little choice but to return to regular order, and turn to Democrats. ___ Associated Press writer Stephen Ohlemacher contributed to this report.
  • After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
    After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
    The resounding Senate crash of the seven-year Republican drive to scrap the Obama health care law incited GOP finger-pointing Friday but left the party with wounded leaders and no evident pathway forward on an issue that won't go away. In an astonishing cliff-hanger, the GOP-run Senate voted 51-49 to reject Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's last ditch attempt to sustain their drive to dismantle President Barack Obama's health care overhaul with a starkly trimmed-down bill. The vote, which concluded shortly before 2 a.m. EDT, was a blistering defeat for President Donald Trump and McConnell, R-Ky., who've made uprooting the statute a top priority. 'They should have approved health care last night,' Trump said Friday during a speech in Brentwood, New York. 'But you can't have everything,' he added, seemingly shrugging off one of his biggest legislative setbacks. Trump reiterated his threat to 'let Obamacare implode,' an outcome he could hasten by steps like halting federal payments to help insurers reduce out-of-pocket costs for lower-earning consumers. Senate Democrats were joined in opposition by three Republicans — Maine's Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Arizona's John McCain. The 80-year-old McCain, just diagnosed with brain cancer, had returned to the Capitol three days earlier to provide a vote that temporarily kept the measure alive, only to deliver the coup de grace Friday. '3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down,' Trump tweeted Friday. He tweeted later that the Senate needed a rules change to 'immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60,' even though on the crucial vote a simple majority of 51 votes, including a tie-breaker by Vice President Mike Pence, was all that was needed. 'Hello, he only needed 51 in the health care bill and couldn't do it,' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., helpfully reminded reporters. Earlier in the week, Republican defections sank two broad GOP efforts to scrap the 2010 law. One would have erased Obama's statute and replaced it with a more constricted government health care role, and the other would have annulled the law and given Congress two years to replace it. The measure that fell Friday was narrower and included a repeal of Obama's unpopular tax penalties on people who don't buy policies and on employers who don't offer coverage to workers. McConnell designed it as a legislative vehicle the Senate could approve and begin talks with the House on a compromise, final bill. But the week's setbacks highlighted how, despite years of trying, GOP leaders haven't resolved internal battles between conservatives seeking to erase Obama's law and moderates leery of tossing millions of voters off of coverage. 'It's time to move on,' McConnell said after the defeat. Friday morning, House leaders resorted to singer Gordon Lightfoot to point fingers. They opened a House GOP meeting by playing 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,' a ballad about the 1975 sinking of a freighter in Lake Superior. Lawmakers said leaders assured them it was meant as a reference to the Senate's flop. The House approved its health care measure in May, after its own tribulations. In a statement, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., pointedly said 'the House delivered a bill.' He added, 'I encourage the Senate to continue working toward a real solution that keeps our promise.' Conservative Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., running for a Senate seat, faulted McConnell for not crafting a plan that could pass. He said if McConnell abandons the health care drive, 'he should resign from leadership.' One moderate Republican said Trump shared responsibility. 'One of the failures was the president never laid out a plan or his core principles and never sold them to the American people,' said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. 'Outsourced the whole issue to Congress.' In statements Friday, McCain said the Senate bill didn't lower costs or improve care and called the chamber's inability to craft wide-ranging legislation 'inexcusable.' He said Democrats and Republicans should write a bill together and 'stop the political gamesmanship.' Lawmakers spoke of two possible but difficult routes forward. In one, balking GOP senators could be won over by new proposals from leaders or cave under pressure from angry constituents demanding they fulfill the party's pledge to tear down Obama's law. But both of those dynamics have been in play all year without producing results. In the other, there would be a limited bipartisan effort to address the insurance market's short-term concerns. That would provide money to insurers to help them subsidize some customers and prevent companies from driving up premiums or abandoning regions. Schumer said he hoped the two parties could 'work together to make the system better' by stabilizing marketplaces. But many conservatives oppose such payments and consider them insurance industry bailouts, raising questions about whether Congress could approve such a package. McConnell said it was time for Democrats 'to tell us what they have in mind.' But saying he was backed by most Republicans, he added, 'Bailing out insurance companies, with no thought of any kind of reform, is not something I want to be part of.' ____ Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Stephen Ohlemacher contributed to this report.
