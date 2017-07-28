Listen Live
Chipotle to test drive-thru windows
Chipotle to test drive-thru windows

Cox Media Group National Content Desk and Sarah Franks, WHIO.com

Chipotle is making plans to test out what customers have long been asking for -- the chain’s first ever drive-thru. 

Tuesday, Chipotle executives announced they will be running a trial of a drive-thru option this fall at an undisclosed location in Ohio.

If all goes well, more Chipotle drive-thrus could be in the near future. 

The move is part of Chipotle’s plan to improve its reputation and its customer experience. The company has experienced at least two years of financial slump after customers reported illnesses like norovirus and E. coli after eating at restaurant locations.

“We saw encouraging signs in our improved financial results during the first half of the year,” Chipotle CEO Steve Ells said in a news release. “Recent events, however, have shown that we still have a lot of opportunity to improve our operations and deliver the outstanding experience that our customers expect.”

Chipotle is currently testing a new queso offering, an avocado-citrus salad dressing, a dessert and a frozen margarita at the Chipotle NEXT Kitchen, a public test kitchen in New York City. The company is also considering price increases for menu items, but has met setbacks including an incident in which rodents were seen at a Chipotle restaurant in Dallas and a norovirus scare at a Virginia location.

    Chipotle is making plans to test out what customers have long been asking for -- the chain’s first ever drive-thru.  >> Read more trending news Tuesday, Chipotle executives announced they will be running a trial of a drive-thru option this fall at an undisclosed location in Ohio. If all goes well, more Chipotle drive-thrus could be in the near future.  The move is part of Chipotle’s plan to improve its reputation and its customer experience. The company has experienced at least two years of financial slump after customers reported illnesses like norovirus and E. coli after eating at restaurant locations. “We saw encouraging signs in our improved financial results during the first half of the year,” Chipotle CEO Steve Ells said in a news release. “Recent events, however, have shown that we still have a lot of opportunity to improve our operations and deliver the outstanding experience that our customers expect.” Chipotle is currently testing a new queso offering, an avocado-citrus salad dressing, a dessert and a frozen margarita at the Chipotle NEXT Kitchen, a public test kitchen in New York City. The company is also considering price increases for menu items, but has met setbacks including an incident in which rodents were seen at a Chipotle restaurant in Dallas and a norovirus scare at a Virginia location.
  • Police search for shooter who opened fire on Uber driver, woman
    Police search for shooter who opened fire on Uber driver, woman
    Police said they are searching for the shooter who injured an Uber driver and a woman early Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned there were two crime scenes, one on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard where police say the shooting happened. The second scene was at Hamilton E. Holmes Drive near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard where the Uber driver's car was found. A woman was shot in the face, and the Uber driver shot in the arm, Washington learned. Another person in the area was grazed in the arm. We're talking to police about the search for the shooter, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Police Update: Uber driver and another woman shot, in NW Atlanta shooting. Uber driver shot in the arm. Woman shot in the face.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aQmAa1KYPs-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017 Washington was the first reporter on the scene, where she saw several bullet holes in a black car in a parking lot during a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. TRENDING STORIES: Obamacare repeal fails again in the Senate in 49-51 vote Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? 'It was completely terrifying': Woman details hostage scam At the scene where the shooting happened, Washington talked to the victim who was grazed by a bullet. 'They went pop, pop, pop... Shot up this whole area,' the woman said. Police said the shooter was last seen walking on Boone Boulevard. One victim told me she was grazed in the arm, another man says his car was shot up, when gunfire erupted along Boone Blvd. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WRjHgRyeQT-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017 You can see bullet holes in the passenger side window of a car, at scene of shooting investigation in NW Atlanta. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/Q1tLdwqcBe-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017
  • McCain, fighting cancer, turns on GOP and kills health bill
    McCain, fighting cancer, turns on GOP and kills health bill
    Sen. John McCain appeared poised to be the savior of the GOP health bill when he returned to the Capitol earlier this week despite brain cancer. He turned out to be the bill's executioner. In an astonishing development early Friday, the longtime Arizona senator turned on his party and his president, joining two other GOP senators in voting 'no' on Republicans' final effort to repeal 'Obamacare.' His unexpected vote killed the bill, and also dealt what looks like a death blow to the Republican Party's years of promises to get rid of Barack Obama's health law. At 80 years old in the twilight of a remarkable career, McCain lived up to his reputation as a maverick. When he walked into the well of the Senate around 1:30 a.m. and gave a thumbs-down to the legislation, Democrat senators briefly broke into cheers, which Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly waved his arm to quiet. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood stone-faced, his arms-crossed. President Donald Trump later tweeted his disapproval, but a president who once mocked McCain's years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam apparently did not have much sway when it counted. Just days earlier, on Tuesday, McCain had buoyed GOP health efforts when he returned to the Capitol for the first time after getting diagnosed with a brain tumor and cast a decisive vote to open debate on the GOP legislation. Yet even then he forecast that his support could not be counted on, as he took the floor to lecture his colleagues, the scars from his surgery etched severely along the left side of his face. 'The Obama administration and congressional Democrats shouldn't have forced through Congress without any opposition support a social and economic change as massive as Obamacare. And we shouldn't do the same with ours,' McCain said then. 'Why don't we try the old way of legislating in the Senate, the way our rules and customs encourage us to act,' he added. 'If this process ends in failure, which seem likely, then let's return to regular order.' The outcome McCain predicted came to pass — he made sure that it did. And now if Republicans want to get anything done on health care, they will have little choice but to return to regular order and turn to Democrats. McCain was not the lone Republican senator in killing the health bill. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska ignored criticism and even threats from Trump and his administration to cast a 'no' vote, as did Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate who has opposed GOP efforts all along.
  • Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year?
    Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year?
    Students in five school districts are waking up for their first day of school. Friday is the first day for Newton County, Lamar County, Commerce, Rome and Jefferson. [Special Section: Back 2 School] The state superintendent told us some districts have a fall break some don't so each district decides its own calendar. Many parents we talked to said it's too early to go back. 'I get to see all my friends and meet my new teacher,' student Kimora Belcher said. Belcher said she is excited to start school and is not bothered its weeks before other Georgia kids will head back to the classroom. 'It's too soon and too hot,' mother Phyllis Wright said. Wright said she doesn't understand the July 28 start date for Newton County Schools. She is aware some Georgia schools don't go back until mid-August. 'The parents should say something about it to school board members,' Wright said. The state superintendent said it is up to each individual district. 'Many local school systems have a lot of additional days off during the calendar year. We didn't have spring break and fall break and mid break, so there's a tradeoff. But it is completely local,' State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
  • Walmart cashier’s act of kindness helps foster parent in time of need
    Walmart cashier’s act of kindness helps foster parent in time of need
    A trip to Walmart is usually not the highlight of a long day, but a cashier at a box store in Oklahoma may have just changed that perception. Nick Tate, 20, works at the Newcastle Walmart. One Friday night, he may have helped change the life of a foster mom. >> Read more trending news He said that she had two little girls and a baby. She was using WIC, the federal program for women, infants and children on low income, for the first time, CBS News reported. She apparently grabbed the wrong brand of baby formula, so part of the transaction wouldn’t go through. As the line behind the woman got longer, and customers started getting frustrated, Tate did something few in his situation would probably do - he pulled out his card paid $60 for her remaining, uncovered, groceries. The $60 represents a day’s worth of work for Tate. “I swiped it, and instantly she started bawling her eyes out,” Tate told KFOR. He said that he had the inspiration to help the woman out from a higher power. “You never know what God is going to to. Yeah, it might be hard. It might be scary. It might be a day’s wage. But, if God is calling you to do it, he’s going to have something major for you,” Tate told KFOR. The woman was so overcome with emotion, she didn’t notice Tate’s name and wasn’t able to thank him, so she posted her story on Facebook. The pair eventually were reunited, CBS News reported. The story also caught the attention of the Walmart corporation, which posted what happened on its own Facebook page with the hashtag #SamWouldBeProud.  
  • Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has been charged in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing by her family from her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police said the woman disappeared under 'highly suspicious' circumstances. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Police said they saw Gregory Williams driving his grandmother's car and took him into custody when he pulled into a shopping center near the home around 1 p.m. Millicent Williams is still missing. 'Our biggest goal right now is to talk to the suspect and try to see if he knows her whereabouts,' DeKalb police Capt. J.A. Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose Crews searched a nearby park Thursday. Police said they will search new areas Friday morning. 'I don't want to even say the word, but I hope they find her alive,' neighbor Garfield Adams said. Family members said they last spoke to Millicent Williams Sunday. They said Gregory Williams lived with her. Neighbors said they noticed red flags with Gregory Williams' behavior. 'He would be screaming, numerous times, out in the middle of the circle here. Praying, yelling, whatever, and my grandkids were afraid of him and came running inside,' neighbor Louis Walker said. 'I've never seen him act violent. I've just seen him do a lot of yelling and screaming and talking to himself,' neighbor George Martin said. Police confirmed that Gregory Williams is a U.S. Army veteran with an honorable discharge. Neighbors said the house where Millicent and Gregory Williams lived went quiet this week. 'Normally I would hear some kind of noise coming from the backyard. I haven't heard him in a while,' Martin said. Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. Investigators said Gregory Williams has a lawyer, which will limit their ability to speak with him.
