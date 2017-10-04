Listen Live
Chip and Joanna Gaines fire back at rumors ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending due to security issues
Close

Chip and Joanna Gaines fire back at rumors ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending due to security issues

Chip and Joanna Gaines fire back at rumors ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending due to security issues
Photo Credit: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
Chip and Joanna Gaines (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

Chip and Joanna Gaines fire back at rumors ‘Fixer Upper’ is ending due to security issues

By: Rare.us

After Chip and Joanna Gaines chose to end their hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” after its upcoming fifth season, rumors began swirling that security concerns contributed to the decision — and now the couple is slamming those reports.

>> Read more trending news

Chip and Joanna’s decision to leave “Fixer Upper” is “truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses,” a representative for the stars said. “It is not based on concerns for their family’s safety or anything else people might read. They were very open and honest about their reasoning behind this decision when they first shared the announcement.”

“Fixer Upper” premiered in 2013, showing the Gaineses using their company, Magnolia Homes, to renovate dozens of houses with Joanna designing the renovations and Chip overseeing the construction. Last month, they announced their decision to end the show, citing a need for them to “catch [their] breath for a moment.”

“This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show,” they explained in a blog post on their website. “We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause.”

The couple, however, has promised they’re still committed to doing home renovations in their hometown in Texas, despite their show ending. Additionally, they’ll be releasing a new home-decor line with Target.

News

  • Police: Man allegedly had camera in Chick-fil-A bathroom
    Police: Man allegedly had camera in Chick-fil-A bathroom
    A former Chick-fil-A employee put a camera in the men’s restroom at a North Carolina location of the fast-food restaurant and recorded a juvenile using the facility, police said. >> Read more trending news Cameron Shawn Franklin, 27, of Alexis, North Carolina, was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $150,000 bond on several charges, including a secret peeping offense. Police allege that in July, Franklin recorded a juvenile urinating in the men’s restroom of a Chick-fil-A in Belmont. Police discovered the existence of a camera when they seized his laptop for an investigation related to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Gaston County Police Sgt. Josh Hamlin said. Police said they suspected Franklin of downloading suspicious images after receiving a cyber tip through the task force. Police reported finding a video on Franklin’s laptop of an unknown juvenile urinating. An officer recognized the bathroom as Chick-fil-A’s because he had eaten there before, Hamlin said. Franklin no longer works at the restaurant, according to Natasha Gilbert, franchisee of the Belmont Chick-fil-A. “We are aware of the allegations and the team member is no longer employed at our restaurant,” Gilbert wrote in an email. “Any further questions will need to be addressed by local law enforcement.” Franklin also faces two felony charges for the third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to warrants, two images were found on Franklin’s laptop that showed the images of two unidentified boys, approximately 11 and 10 years old, nude and exposing their private parts.
  • Prankster dressed as Monopoly Man attends Senate hearing
    Prankster dressed as Monopoly Man attends Senate hearing
    A woman representing a consumer advocacy group dressed as Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly board game gate-crashed the super serious Senate hearing of the former Equifax CEO’s on Wednesday. Appearing behind Richard Smith as he testified on the company’s recent security breach on live broadcasts of the hearing, the activist-prankster took social media by storm with her dapper tuxedo, bowtie, and top hat while twirling an incredibly impressive fake mustache and wiping her brow with paper money. At one point, she even donned a monocle — casually popping it upon her eye (although the actual Rich Uncle Pennybags never actually wore a monocle.) >> Read more trending news In a statement, Public Citizen criticized forced arbitration clauses that it claims have allowed corporations like Equifax to take advantage of consumers without repercussions, comparing them to a “Get out of jail free” card. “Make no mistake: Arbitration is a rigged game, one that the bank nearly always wins,” the statement said. “Shockingly, the average consumer forced to arbitrate with Wells Fargo was ordered to pay the bank nearly $11,000. Bank lobbyists and their allies in Congress are trying to overturn the CFPB’s rule so they can continue to rip off consumers with impunity.”
  • NFL: Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful'
    NFL: Cam Newton's response to female reporter 'disrespectful'
    An NFL spokesman said that comments made by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in repsonse to a female reporter’s question during a Wednesday news conference were “just plain wrong” and “disrespectful.” >> Read more trending newsWhen Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, Newton smiled and said, 'It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny.'After those comments, the quarterback proceeded to answer Rodrigue's question.Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks. Rodrigue released a statement through The Charlotte Observer via email saying that Newton did not apologize when they spoke after the news conference.She said she 'was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.'NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton's comments 'are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.'Drummond said the Panthers 'strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.'Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer, said Newton's comments were 'unfortunate and out of line.'The question Jourdan asked during the news conference was a good one, like countless other questions about football strategy and nuance she has asked in the course of doing her job,' Persinger said.Rodrigue joined The Charlotte Observer as a Panthers beat reporter last year.She said on Twitter : 'I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.' The Association for Women in Sports Media said in a statement that it 'is very discouraged by Cam Newton's disrespectful remarks and actions directed to a female reporter during today's Carolina Panthers media conference. As a watchdog group, AWSM demands fair treatment and positive workplace environments for women working in sports media.' The Pro Football Writers of America also condemned Newton's comments, saying in a statement that he 'crossed the line.' The Panthers (3-1) visit the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday.
  • New cars increasingly crammed with distracting technology
    New cars increasingly crammed with distracting technology
    The infotainment technology that automakers are cramming into the dashboard of new vehicles is making drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel for dangerously long periods of time, an AAA study says. The study released Thursday is the latest by University of Utah professor David Strayer, who has been examining the impact of infotainment systems on safety for AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety since 2013. Past studies also identified problems, but Strayer said the 'explosion of technology' has made things worse. Automakers now include more infotainment options to allow drivers to use social media, email and text. The technology is also becoming more complicated to use. Cars used to have a few buttons and knobs. Some vehicles now have as many as 50 buttons on the steering wheel and dashboard that are multi-functional. There are touch screens, voice commands, writing pads, heads-up displays on windshields and mirrors and 3-D computer-generated images. 'It's adding more and more layers of complexity and information at drivers' fingertips without often considering whether it's a good idea to put it at their fingertips,' Strayer said. That complexity increases the overall amount of time drivers spend trying to use the systems. The auto industry says the new systems are better alternatives for drivers than mobile phones and navigation devices that were not designed to be used while driving. The vehicle-integrated systems 'are designed to be used in the driving environment and require driver attention that is comparable to tuning the radio or adjusting climate controls, which have always been considered baseline acceptable behaviors while driving,' said Wade Newton, a spokesman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers. But Jake Nelson, AAA's director for traffic safety advocacy and research, said drivers testing all 30 of the 2017 model year cars and light trucks took their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel while using infotainment systems. The test drivers used voice commands, touch screens and other interactive technologies to make calls, send texts, tune the radio or program navigation all while driving. Clearly automakers haven't worked hard enough to make the systems quick and easy to use, Nelson said. Researchers rated 23 of the 30 vehicles 'very high' or 'high' in terms of the attention they demanded from drivers. Seven were rated 'moderate.' None required a low amount of attention to use. Programming a destination into in-vehicle GPS navigation systems was the most distracting activity, taking drivers an average of 40 seconds to complete the task. At 25 mph (40 kph), a car can travel the length of four football fields during the time it takes to enter a destination. Previous research has shown that drivers who remove their eyes from the road for just two seconds double their risk for a crash. Under pressure from industry, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2012 issued voluntary safety guidelines to automakers for dashboard technology instead of enforceable safety standards. The guidelines recommend that automakers lock out the ability to program navigation systems while a car is moving. However, the ability to program navigation while driving was available in 12 vehicles in the study. The guidelines also recommend automakers prevent drivers from texting while driving, but three-quarters of the vehicles tested permit drivers to text while the car is moving. Texting was the second-most distracting task performed by test drivers. Drivers looked away from the road less when using voice commands, but that safety benefit was offset by the increased amount of time drivers spent interacting with the systems. AAA said drivers should use infotainment technologies 'only for legitimate emergencies or urgent, driving-related purposes.' It also urged automakers to block the ability to program navigation systems or send texts while driving. Automakers should also design infotainment systems so that they require no more attention to use than listening to the radio or an audiobook, it said. Nearly 70 percent of U.S. adults say they want the new technologies in their vehicles, but only 24 percent feel that the technology already works perfectly, according to an opinion survey conducted for AAA. 'Drivers want technology that is safe and easy to use,' said Marshall Doney, AAA's president and CEO, 'but many of the features added to infotainment systems today have resulted in overly complex and sometimes frustrating user experiences for drivers.' ___ Follow Joan Lowy on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/AP_Joan_Lowy
  • Study: For-profits to blame for most student debt defaults
    Study: For-profits to blame for most student debt defaults
    Students who attended for-profit colleges were twice as likely or more to default on their loans than students who attended public schools, according to a federal study published Thursday. The report by the National Center of Education Statistics looks at students who began their undergraduate education in 2003 and defaulted on at least one loan over the next 12 years. Fifty-two percent of the students who attended for-profit schools defaulted on their loan. That's compared to 17 percent for those who attended a four-year public institution and 26 percent at community college. The report also finds that the for-profit students defaulted on their federal student loans in greater numbers than their predecessors eight years before. The report comes as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rewrites rules that had been put in place by the Obama administration to protect students who said they were defrauded by their for-profit colleges. The study also found that this group of students is defaulting on their federal student loans in greater numbers than their predecessors eight years before. Of the students who started college in 2003, 27 percent had defaulted on at least one loan after 12 years, the study found. For those who started their undergraduate education in 1995, the default rate was 18 percent. The rate of full repayment was 20 percent in the younger group, compared to 24 in the older group. Robert Kelchen, a professor of education at Seton Hall University, suggested that the higher rate among the 2003 freshmen might be due to them entering the labor market at the height of the Great Recession. Default rates were higher for those students who never completed their education, the study said. 'Degree completion is a key component of a student's ability to repay their loan,' said Joshua Goodman, a professor of public policy at Harvard University. 'Simply attending college without completion doesn't really pay off.' Among borrowers in the 2003 group, the median amount owed after 12 years was $3,700 for those who earned undergraduate certificates, $11,700 for students getting associate's degrees and $13,800 for bachelor's degrees or higher.
  • Arkansas Stats spoils Georgia Southern's home opener 43-25
    Arkansas Stats spoils Georgia Southern's home opener 43-25
    Justice Hansen threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, and Arkansas State overcame his four interceptions to beat Georgia Southern 43-25 in the conference opener for both teams Wednesday night. Arkansas State (2-2), back-to-back Sun Belt champions, trailed 17-15 with a minute left in the first half but scored 21 straight points for a 36-17 lead on Warren Wand's second touchdown run. Chris Murray was left wide open along the left side and raced for a 57-yard touchdown to give Arkansas State a 22-17 lead with 20 seconds left before halftime. Hansen and Murray connected earlier in the second quarter for a 56-yard score for a 9-3 lead. Murray had three catches for 120 yards in the first half, and finished with 188 yards and two touchdowns. Wand carried it 11 times for 61 yards and two scores. Shai Werts' long throw to Obe Fortune for a 50-yard touchdown and Werts' sneak on a 2-point conversion pulled Georgia Southern within 36-23 with 11:08 left in the fourth. But the Eagles' ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Red Wolves. Werts threw for 160 yards, and had one touchdown and two interceptions for the Eagles (0-4). He added 111 yards on the ground. It was Georgia Southern's first home game at Paulson Stadium this season after the Eagles and New Hampshire agreed to move their game on Sept. 9 to Birmingham's Legion Field due to Hurricane Irma. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
