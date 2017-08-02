40 children sent to hospital by chemical spill at North Carolina YMCA

DURHAM, N.C. - Authorities say 42 people, 40 of them children, were hospitalized after a chemical spill at a YMCA in Durham, North Carolina.
Durham police told local media outlets that the children and adults were in the pool at the downtown YMCA on Wednesday when the leak occurred.
The children affected range in age from 6 to 12.
Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said there was a report of a leak in the disinfection system, and a hazardous materials team was sent to the scene to determine how to stop it.
A tent was set up outside the YMCA to evaluate people who may have been overcome by fumes. Children attending day camp at the YMCA were moved to a different branch.
"Earlier this afternoon, a lifeguard at our Downtown Durham YMCA reported a strong chemical odor near the pool pump room," the YMCA said in a statement to WTVD.
"YMCA staff immediately contacted EMS. They, in turn contacted the Durham Fire Department who determined that this was a hazmat situation."
About 100 campers swam in the Downtown Durham YMCA pool, the Y said. As part of their daily routine, they were taken back to their camp at Club Boulevard Elementary School.
"About 3 p.m., some children began complaining about breathing issues. Our camp staff immediately contacted EMS and began notifying parents," a YMCA spokesperson said.
The YMCA is closed, with no immediate timetable for reopening.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
