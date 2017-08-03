Listen Live
5 children found overheated, infested with bugs in back of U-haul
5 children found overheated, infested with bugs in back of U-haul

5 children found overheated, infested with bugs in back of U-haul
5 children found overheated, infested with bugs in back of U-haul

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ELYRIA, Ohio -  Five children were found infested with fleas, lice and bedbugs and sweating in the back of a U-haul truck Wednesday, police said.

The children were in the back of the truck with Jamie Adkins, 25, while Brian Dekam, 55, drove them to a flea market, according to WKYC.

>> Read more trending news

They stopped at a gas station when a customer saw the children in the back and called police.

Adkins had been babysitting four of the children for about two weeks. The mother knew about the plan to take them the nearly 40-mile drive in the back of a U-haul and called it fun, police said.

Adkins and Dekam were arrested and charged with multiple counts of endangering children, including one charge that is a third-degree felony. They were released and expected in court Thursday.

The youngest, just 2 years old, was airlifted to the hospital because of heat exhaustion. The other children had no major injuries, according to WKYC.

All of them are in the custody of Cuyahoga County children services. The four younger children, whom Adkins was watching, will be put into foster care.

News

  • Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
    Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets
    President Donald Trump's tweets declaring transgender people unwelcome in the armed forces have plunged the Pentagon into a legal and moral quagmire, sparking a flurry of meetings to devise a new policy that could lead to hundreds of service members being discharged. Months after officially allowing transgender troops to serve openly in the military, the department may be forced to throw out those who willingly came forward after being promised they'd be protected. A team of military lawyers has been pulled together to deal with the matter, Adm. Paul Zukunft, the Coast Guard commandant, said at the Center For Strategic and International Studies this week. These lawyers are working with the White House to flush out some of the issues, and they're bolstered by a Pentagon working group that had initially been set up to advance the implementation of the Obama administration's year-old repeal of a transgender ban. Now, they must deal with whatever new post-tweet policy emerges, according to the officials, who weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity. Pentagon chief spokeswoman Dana White confirmed that talks between the White House and the Pentagon to work out the details of a new transgender policy have begun. Although it's unclear what the result will be, the discussions illustrate that Trump's aides aren't writing off his three-tweet salvo last week as an isolated outburst but as guidance for an upheaval in one of the military's most sensitive equal rights questions. Whatever the final policy, court challenges are likely. And the personnel, health care and fairness issues sure to ensue may compel some soldiers, sailors and others to hide their identities and live a lie to remain in the military. It's a scenario that raises the specter of the now-defunct 'don't ask, don't tell' policy that once governed gays in the military. While the 1993 compromise banned gay men and women from serving, it essentially safeguarded their places in the ranks as long as they kept their homosexuality hidden. More than 13,000 were discharged after the policy was enacted. While many others remained, they were forced to keep their sexuality in the closet. Now, asks Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, 'Are they going to go on a witch hunt?' The Pentagon working group had been studying health care questions and how and when transgender people might be allowed to enlist. Now its members and the military's legal experts must contemplate forcing out transgender troops, including many who have served multiple combat tours. If Trump stands by his tweet and the Pentagon is told to beginning discharging transgender service members, officials must address several questions: Who would be thrown out? What type of discharge would they receive? How long of a grace period would they have before leaving? There also is no uniform method of tracking transgender troops across the services. That raises another challenge. Will the Pentagon target service members who have already asked to have their sex changed in the personnel system? Or would the crackdown expand to anyone who simply sought counseling on the issue? Warbelow questioned where the effort would end. People could be scrutinized for how they look or dress. For example, she suggested, could female troops be suspect for wearing clothing considered 'too masculine?' Trump's tweets last week were direct. He said the government won't accept or allow transgender individuals to serve 'in any capacity' in the military. 'Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,' he wrote. Estimates of the number of transgender troops in the service vary widely. A Rand Corp. study said roughly 2,500 transgender personnel may be serving in the active duty military, and 1,500 in the reserves. It estimated only 30 to 130 active duty troops out of a force of 1.3 million would seek transition-related health care each year. Costs could be $2.4 million to $8.4 million, it estimated. The study found 18 other countries allow transgender people to serve openly in the military. 'In no case was there any evidence of an effect on the operational effectiveness, operational readiness, or cohesion of the force,' Rand said. After Trump's tweets, Zukunft the commandant said, 'the first thing we did is we reached out to all 13 members of the Coast Guard who have come out.' But any reassurance Pentagon officials offered may prove hollow under a new polic. Since last year, transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military, receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system. About five weeks ago, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gave military chiefs more time to determine if allowing transgender people to enlist would affect force readiness or effectiveness. Trump's pronouncement triggered bipartisan denunciations. Military and other officials described it as the latest example of Trump's administration struggling to translate the commander-in-chief's Twitter proclamations into actual policy. Until the Pentagon gets a new policy directive in writing, Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and other military leaders have said nothing will change.
  • Biker group escorts bullied sixth grader to school in compassionate act
    Biker group escorts bullied sixth grader to school in compassionate act
    The mother of a middle school boy who was bullied at his school was worried about her son and said that he once contemplated suicide. But the boy’s confidence was restored after a group of local motorcyclists completed a compassionate act.  >> Read more trending news When Brent Warfield, who works at a motorcycle shop near the boy, Phil Mick, and his mother, Tammy Mick, heard about the situation, he called on the United Motorcycle Enthusiasts, a group that organizes charity rides.  According to WXIN, Warfield is the director of the group, and he wrote on Facebook that he was organizing a special ride to support Phil on his first day as a sixth grader. More than 50 bikers showed up in support of Phil and escorted him to school. Some came from more than an hour away, according to WXIN, and they had breakfast and prayed with Phil in the morning before the escort. Videos and photos from the ride show a large amount of motorcycles and bikers. On Facebook, Warfield wrote, “The Motorcycle Community has come together to help stand up against bullying and show our support for those that are getting bullied.” And it wasn’t just motorcyclists showing their support. In a thank-you post, Warfield wrote that non-riders “helped buy school supplies for Phil.” He thanked the community, saying, “(If) it weren’t for all the Big Hearted Bikers and loving, giving community ... the things I do would not be possible.” According to WXIN, Warfield’s group is doing a ride next month to raise awareness about bullying and suicide prevention. “We want to get our message out there that we are here for our youth. They are not alone,” Warfield told WXIN. Read more at WXIN.
  • Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
    Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
    A sharp-eyed airline passenger spotted another passenger texting about sexually assaulting children, leading officers in California and Washington state to arrest two people and find two young victims, authorities said Thursday. San Jose police said they arrested Michael Kellar, 56, in the city's airport Monday night after a flight from Seattle. Kellar's texts led officers to arrest Gail Burnworth, 50, in her Tacoma home. Kellar also lives in that city. It appears two children, ages 5 and 7, were sexually assaulted, investigators said. Authorities say Burnworth had access to children as a baby-sitter and that Kellar was getting to the victims through her. Seattle and San Jose police declined to discuss the children's relationship to the suspects and how Kellar and Burnworth knew each other. The plane passenger told authorities that Kellar was sitting in front of her and texting about the abuse with a large font on a large smartphone. The font and screen were so big that the passenger was able to take photos of Kellar's text conversation, police said. The passenger, who police didn't identify, alerted the flight crew. A flight attendant notified an officer stationed at the airport, and Kellar was arrested. He is accused of attempted child molestation and solicitation of a sex crime. Burnworth was arrested on suspicion of child rape and sexual exploitation of children. Kellar and Burnworth are in jail Wednesday, and it's was not known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf. ___ This story has been corrected to show that the witness was a woman.
  • Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy
    Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy
    Frustrated by his options, President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a 'game changer' after 16 years of indecisive conflict. In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussion. And he suggested installing his national security adviser, Gen. H.R. McMaster, to oversee the mission, said the officials, who weren't authorized to talk publicly and requested anonymity. The drastic suggestions point to the desperation shared by many in Washington as military and other leaders look for a blueprint for 'winning' the Afghan conflict. Trump has been frustrated by what he views as a stalemate. He wants a plan that will allow American forces to pull out once and for all. At a White House lunch with military brass last week, Trump publicly aired his misgivings, saying, 'I want to find out why we've been there for 17 years.' The Pentagon wants to send almost 4,000 more American forces to expand training of Afghan military forces and beef up U.S. counterterrorism operations against al-Qaida, a growing Islamic State affiliate and other extremist groups. But the troop deployment, which would augment an already existing U.S. force of at least 8,400 troops, has been held up amid broader strategy questions, including how to engage regional powers in an effort to stabilize the fractured nation. These powers include U.S. friends and foes, from Pakistan and India to China, Russia and Iran. Pentagon plans aren't calling for a radical departure from the limited approach endorsed by former President Barack Obama, and several officials have credited Trump with rightly asking tough questions, such as how the prescribed approach might lead to success. Trump hasn't welcomed the military's recommendations with 'high-five enthusiasm,' a senior White House official said. Several meetings involving Trump's National Security Council have been tense as the president demanded answers from top advisers about why American forces needed to be in Afghanistan. Another U.S. official with knowledge of the conversation reported Trump being less interested in hearing about how to restore Afghanistan to long-term stability, and more concerned about dealing a swift and definitive blow to militant groups in the country. The White House has even offered its own, outside-the-box thinking. Officials said Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, have been pushing a plan to have contractors fight the war in Afghanistan instead of U.S. troops. Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, was approached by Trump's top advisers to develop proposals to gradually swap out U.S. troops and put military contractors in their place, a military official said. The military has frowned on such proposals. It believes boosting troop levels will accelerate progress in training Afghan troops and its air force, and help counterterrorism teams pursue targets even more aggressively. They point to improvements among Afghan forces and in anti-corruption efforts. Military leaders — including McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, are all said to be on the same page, as is Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Military officials also have defended Nicholson, saying any punishment of him would be unfair because he hasn't been given the forces he says he needs. His possible firing was first reported by NBC News. The White House, which declined multiple requests to comment, may shift itself on Afghanistan now that retired Marine Gen. John Kelly is Trump's new chief of staff. Kelly hasn't spoken about Afghanistan, however, since his appointment this week. Lawmakers are growing weary. In June, Mattis faced tough questions from Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, who told him, 'It makes it hard for us to support you when we don't have a strategy.' Mattis conceded, 'We are not winning in Afghanistan right now' and vowed to 'correct this as soon as possible.' Doing so requires the president on board. While Trump has been keen to give military officials carte blanche on troop levels and other military affairs, his approach to Afghanistan has grown increasingly assertive. In some ways, his scrutiny of military plans has evoked that of Obama, whom Trump derided as a candidate for not heeding his generals' advice. Republican lawmakers Thursday urged Trump to listen to his national security advisers on Afghanistan. 'Every soldier over there is an insurance policy against our homeland being attacked,' Sen. Lindsey Graham, a leading hawk, told reporters. 'My biggest fear is that if you don't listen to the generals and you try to make this up as you go like Obama and Biden did, you're going to wind up losing Afghanistan like you did Iraq and the consequences to America are worse.' U.S. indecision is causing Afghanistan's neighbors to hedge their bets, Sen. Bob Corker, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, said. As long as they believe Washington is 'six months away from stepping out, six months away from giving up,' they will continue to do so, Corker said. ___ Associated Press writers Josh Lederman and Deb Reichmann contributed from Washington.
  • Parolee accused of killing cab driver had been deemed a risk
    Parolee accused of killing cab driver had been deemed a risk
    After serving prison time for armed robbery, Curtis Cortez Jones was released last fall by Iowa corrections officials who claimed that he probably would not pose a risk to the public. Eight months later, police say, he fatally shot a cab driver during a robbery. Now newly released records show that Jones was paroled even though he had been deemed a high risk to commit more violence and had recently escaped from a halfway house. The 41-year-old left prison in November, seven years before he was due out, after the Iowa Board of Parole ruled that he was unlikely to be a 'detriment to the community.' But that conclusion contradicts how Jones behaved during a 2016 work-release assignment. He was fired for committing credit card fraud and escaped from custody for two weeks, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the state open-records law. Jones is charged with murder and robbery in the June death of 46-year-old Ricky Lillie. A complaint alleges that he shot and robbed Lillie after taking a cab ride in Iowa City. Police say that Jones also stole a car that day in Keota, a town 40 miles south where he had been living. While many former inmates successfully re-enter communities, 'unfortunately, the system isn't perfect,' said Brenna Smith, press secretary for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who offered condolences to Lillie's family for what she called a tragic and horrific death. The Iowa Department of Corrections defended its decision to recommend parole for Jones, noting that he had two job offers and a place to live with an aunt in Washington, Iowa, upon release. Within months, however, he was unemployed and had moved elsewhere, records show. Jones had been given a 40-year sentence after robbing a motel and a grocery store while brandishing a pellet gun in the Iowa City area in 2005. During the robberies, he tied up a hotel clerk and struck another employee in the head with his gun. Automatic credit for good behavior shortened the sentence to 18 years, and Jones served 11 years before he was paroled. He had been placed at a Coralville halfway house in March 2016 and obtained a work-release job at a hotel. After one month, he was accused of stealing a customer's credit card information and making fraudulent purchases. The hotel fired him. Jones then absconded for two weeks, ignoring pleas to turn himself in before eventually surrendering. Corrections spokesman Michael Savala said the department recommended parole in part because Jones 'had been doing well' in the work-release system before losing the job and going on the run. The department terminated Jones' work-release privileges in May 2016 and returned him to prison. A criminal escape charge was filed, but a judge dismissed it in August 2016 after the Johnson County Attorney's Office declined to prosecute. County Attorney Janet Lyness said the case was not pursued because Jones' sentence was unlikely to be lengthened much by a conviction. 'Maybe we will look at these differently in the future, but that was the thought then,' Lyness said. In October 2016, Jones scored a high risk to be returned to prison for committing new violent or property offenses within three years, according to parole board assessments that reviewed factors such as criminal history and age. A week later, the board ordered that he be released, concluding Jones was 'able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law-abiding citizen.' The board is chaired by lawyer John Hodges, who was appointed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad. Police say Jones got into Lillie's cab June 27 and took a ride to a motel. Jones allegedly shot Lillie in the head and was captured on surveillance video leaving the area. When Lillie was discovered hours later, some of his belongings were missing. Before the slaying, authorities said, Jones stole a car that was parked outside a Keota gym and used it to flee after the killing to Burlington. He was arrested within days. A father of twelve, Jones is jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 18. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
