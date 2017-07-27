Child with double hand transplant can play baseball now

He underwent amazing surgery, all to have a normal life. Now a 10-year-old little boy is beating the odds after he had both of his hands replaced.

Zion Harvey was only 8 years old when he became the youngest child to have a double hand transplant, NBC News reported in 2015.

Zion lost his arms and legs after contracting a dangerous infection when he was 2 years old. He then had a kidney transplant. But when he was 8, doctors were able to undergo an 11-hour hand transplant at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Since the transplant, he’s been through hours upon hours of physical therapy to learn how to use his new hands.

Two years later, doctors told the BBC that they’re amazed how well he, as well as his body, adapted to his donated hands.

Zion is able to write, feed and dress himself. He can also grip and swing a bat, the BBC reported.

He is still gaining new sensations as his brain is mapping the touch senors.

The BBC reported that Zion can touch his mother’s cheek and feel the touch now.

