National
Child embodies Pennywise for ‘It’-themed photos
Child embodies Pennywise for ‘It’-themed photos

Child embodies Pennywise for ‘It’-themed photos
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: Eagan Tilghman

Child embodies Pennywise for ‘It’-themed photos

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Clowns and kids go hand-in-hand. But when you throw a Stephen King clown into the mix, things can go from childlike wonder to downright creepy.

Eagan Tilghman showed off his cosplay talent with the help of his little brother.

Eagan dressed Louie, 3, as a pint-sized Pennywise. And the results?  See them for yourself:

The amazing, and slightly horrifying, design happened after Eagan did a design for another little brother. He told Cosmopolitan that his 4-year-old brother Hosea wanted to look like the Joker.

He did that makeup then decided to make Louie into Pennywise.

