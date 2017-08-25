Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running

REDDING, Calif. - A ferocious little Chihuahua in Gainesville, Florida, was enough to send an attacker running.
The Gainsville Sun reported that a woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, was walking a dog named Coco on Tuesday in her apartment complex when a man came up behind her and struck her with a bottle.
The man demanded money from the woman when 7-year-old Coco bit the man’s leg, causing him to flee, according to The Gainesville Sun.
“He’s very, very protective,” Blake Pfirrmann, 45. Pfirrmann is Coco’s owner and the caregiver of the victim. “He bites if he feels endangered.”
The Gainesville Police Department was unable to find the man who attacked the woman at her Gainesville apartment complex. But, Coco is being considered a hero and Pfirrmann wants to get the dog a badge, according tothe newspaper.
“He’s a very, very good dog,” Pfirrmann said.
