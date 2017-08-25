Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 88
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Partly Cloudy
H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running
Close

Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running

Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running
Photo Credit: Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images/Getty Images
A Chihuahua dog bit a would-be attacker who tried to rob a woman in Florida.

Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

REDDING, Calif. -  A ferocious little Chihuahua in Gainesville, Florida, was enough to send an attacker running. 

The Gainsville Sun reported that a woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, was walking a dog named Coco on Tuesday in her apartment complex when a man came up behind her and struck her with a bottle. 

>> Read more trending news

The man demanded money from the woman when 7-year-old Coco bit the man’s leg, causing him to flee, according to The Gainesville Sun. 

“He’s very, very protective,” Blake Pfirrmann, 45. Pfirrmann is Coco’s owner and the caregiver of the victim. “He bites if he feels endangered.”

The Gainesville Police Department was unable to find the man who attacked the woman at her Gainesville apartment complex. But, Coco is being considered a hero and Pfirrmann wants to get the dog a badge, according tothe newspaper.

“He’s a very, very good dog,” Pfirrmann said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running
    Chihuahua sends a Florida attacker running
    A ferocious little Chihuahua in Gainesville, Florida, was enough to send an attacker running.  The Gainsville Sun reported that a woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, was walking a dog named Coco on Tuesday in her apartment complex when a man came up behind her and struck her with a bottle.  >> Read more trending news The man demanded money from the woman when 7-year-old Coco bit the man’s leg, causing him to flee, according to The Gainesville Sun.  “He’s very, very protective,” Blake Pfirrmann, 45. Pfirrmann is Coco’s owner and the caregiver of the victim. “He bites if he feels endangered.” The Gainesville Police Department was unable to find the man who attacked the woman at her Gainesville apartment complex. But, Coco is being considered a hero and Pfirrmann wants to get the dog a badge, according tothe newspaper. “He’s a very, very good dog,” Pfirrmann said.
  • Popular Buckhead Mexican restaurant fails health inspection
    Popular Buckhead Mexican restaurant fails health inspection
    A Mexican restaurant that has called Atlanta home for years has failed a health inspection. Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Peachtree Street in Buckhead received a score of 58 out of 100 on Aug. 23. The Mexican restaurant in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center has been around for nearly 40 years.  Some of the violations included cold food, including guacamole, not held cold enough, a black bug with wings in the front food service area and a bag of onions stored in the mop bucket.  TRENDING STORIES: Students say mice are roaming their school Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Things to know about parking, tailgating, transportation Gas prices could rise as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas Manager Jaime Coronado says they have always done things that are supposed to be done according to the rules. He says sometimes it’s not a good day and it can happen to anyone. The restaurant didn’t try to hide its failing health inspection score as some restaurants do. The 58 was posted on the wall so customers could see it at the front. Coronado says there are some new inspection rules they weren’t up to date on. He says they’ve made corrections and are receiving retraining from the Fulton County Health Department. Customer Lisa Garrett says she’s been going there about once a week for seventeen years. She says she and her family will still go to Jalisco because she says they’ve had good experiences.
  • North Korea launches several unidentified projectiles into Sea of Japan
    North Korea launches several unidentified projectiles into Sea of Japan
    South Korean military and Japanese sources say that North Korea has fired a number of unidentified projectiles which later fell into the Sea of Japan, according to the Yonhap News Agency. >> Read more trending news
  • High school football: Worst play ever, HUGE game features top QB
    High school football: Worst play ever, HUGE game features top QB
  • Harvey's disaster mix: Warm water, huge rains, slow speed
    Harvey's disaster mix: Warm water, huge rains, slow speed
    Hurricane Harvey is shaping up as just about a worst-case scenario storm with possible flooding from two different directions. Harvey intensified rapidly because it's been meandering over deep warm water and has calm air at 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) high. It's moving slowly and will be stuck over the Texas coast through the middle of next week, which means rainfall measured in feet, not inches. Put them all together and you've got a potential disaster that really has the National Hurricane Center grasping for ever scarier words like 'life-threatening' and 'catastrophic,' ''dangerous' and 'grave risk.' 'The Houston area and Corpus Christi are going to be a mess for a long time,' said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, who said this could be as big an economic threat as 2005's Katrina. 'I can't remember a storm that made landfall that was both very strong and very slow and not really even moving inland and it stalls along the coast,' McNoldy said. To top off all that, the hurricane center forecast over the next five days — and that often gets changed — is for Harvey to hug the coast and stay strong enough to be a tropical storm through Wednesday at least. Sometime early next week it is forecast to go back into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, which provides fuel, then turn back in for a potential second hit on what may be an already flooded Houston-Galveston area. During this meandering time, the storm will likely dump 2 feet (0.61 meters) to 3 feet (0.91 meters) of rain, often on areas that don't handle much smaller rainfall amounts well. It sets up a nightmarish and unprecedented situation, meteorologists said. The heavy rain is likely to cause massive inland flooding — water that's trying head out to the sea. But coming from the other direction may be 4 feet (1.22 meters) to 5 feet (1.52 meters) of storm surge — extreme rise of water above normal tide that just stays there. Those two flooding events are likely to come crashing into each other like a train and a car, said Galveston-based storm surge expert Hal Needham of the private firm Marine Weather and Climate. 'Essentially there's absolutely nowhere for the water to go,' Needham said. Galveston Bay, where rain normally escapes to, will already be elevated. It's 'becoming more and more likely that something really bad is going to happen,' he said. Earlier Friday, Harvey reformed and widened its eyewall, meaning its likely storm surge will be stronger, said MIT meteorology professor and hurricane expert Kerry Emanuel Grasping for anything that doesn't look dreadful, Emanuel said at least there's a chance that the worst of Harvey's winds — to the north and east of the eye — could first hit a sparsely populated barrier island between Corpus Christi and Houston. Here are some ingredients that make Harvey so dangerous: WARM WATER Warm water is the fuel for hurricanes. Harvey has been feeding over 'abnormally' warm and deep water in the Gulf of Mexico, said National Weather Service director Louis Uccellini. WEAK WINDS If winds at 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) high are strong in the wrong direction it can decapitate a hurricane. Strong winds high up remove the heat and moisture that hurricanes need near their center and also distort the shape. But Harvey doesn't have to fight those winds. SLOW SPEED Harvey is forecast to stay at tropical storm strength over the same general area through Wednesday at least. While it's there, it will pour. And it may be close enough to get more moisture from Gulf of Mexico and keep the downpours going, meteorologists said. 'The fact that this storm is going to linger is going to lend itself to the catastrophic nature of this storm,' Uccellini said.
  • Gas prices could rise as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas
    Gas prices could rise as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas
    The average price of gas in metro Atlanta has already increased two cents since Thursday and could go up more as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the Texas coast. The Category 3 storm will be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005. As the storm moves in, some Gulf Coast refineries are already shutting down.  Those refineries are responsible for producing the gas that fuels metro Atlanta. The average price of gas increased to $2.29 in Atlanta Friday, but good news is that sources say there is no immediate threat to the supply in our area. Colonial Pipeline told Channel 2’s Jim Strickland that all is well at present but they advised him to check back later in the week. Major retailers and the nation's largest fuel wholesaler are all taking a wait and see approach. “We are anticipating there’s gonna be some form of disruption. Nobody knows how much at this point,” said QT spokesman Mike Thornbrugh. He says the chain has 10 storm scenarios plotted out. “The Atlanta market is based upon Gulf Coast products. So if you have a disruption in the Gulf Coast, the way the pipelines run, there could be issues, but we don't know yet,” he said. TRENDING STORIES: Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 3 Airlines waive rebooking fees as Hurricane Harvey moves in Critically ill babies evacuated from Texas coast ahead of Harvey Strickland was the first Atlanta reporter allowed inside the head end of the Colonial Pipeline in Houston. It carries most of Atlanta’s fuel and is central to one of QT’s worst-case scenarios. “If it starts to flood and gets into the pump stations, they'll have to shut down,” Thornbrugh said. Back to back hurricanes in 2008 triggered a supply crisis, and Atlanta’s highest ever average price of more than $4.  Giant fuel wholesaler Mansfield Oil says there's no need to top off right now “As the storm moves out and then back into Houston Wednesday and Thursday, that might have a different affect, we'll just have to wait and see. Right now, I don't see a reason to panic if you're a fuel customer in the Atlanta market,” said Andy Milton, with Mansfield Oil. RaceTrac, which is based in Cobb County, also sent Strickland a statement saying they anticipate no supply impact in metro Atlanta.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.