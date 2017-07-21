Chick-fil-A employee saves co-worker from choking

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - A fast-thinking employee at a Colorado Chick-fil-A restaurant saved a co-worker who was choking, ABC News reported.
Andrew Myrant was on his break at the restaurant in Highlands Ranch when a co-worker signaled he was choking, ABC News reported. A video captured Myrant quickly coming to his co-worker’s aid and performing the Heimlich maneuver. After the co-worker was safe, Myrant sat down to finish his meal.
“I mean, it makes me feel pretty awkward because I don’t feel like it, but they say ‘hero’ a lot, and one of my managers bought me a sandwich for the other day, so that was nice,” Myrant told ABC News.
The co-worker was able to resume his duties. Myrant, a college student, said he learned the Heimlich maneuver while in high school.
