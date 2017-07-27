Listen Live
cloudy-day
88°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $344,276

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
88°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win
Close

Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win

Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win
Photo Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Members of the Chicago Cubs show off their World Series Championship rings before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win

By: Rachel Kalas, Rare.us

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

>> Read more trending news 

The celebration that came afterwards filled the streets, bars, homes and rooftops across the city, but the celebrations didn’t stop there.

Approximately 38 weeks later, the result of some celebrations are being welcomed to this world.

According to doctors at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the hospital saw a surge of births between July 10 and 18 -- almost double the normal amount of deliveries each day, according to Melissa Denis, vice chairwoman of obstetrics and gynecology, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And doctors at the hospital are expecting more going into the first weeks of August.

“It depends on how you calculate full term,” Dennis told NBC Chicago. “You’re looking at any time between late July and mid-August, so we’re expecting more to come.”

“Whether it's the natural ebb and flow of labor and delivery or the Cubs celebration?” Dennis asked during an interview with the Tribune. “We can leave that up to the imagination.”

With names like Wrigley, Theo (after Theo Epstein) and Addison (after shortstop Addison Russell and one of the streets bordering the ballpark), many new babies are being named after the event that may have helped bring them into this world.

On Thursday, Clark the Cub visited babies at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and brought with him the World Series trophy, World Series ring, Cubs onesies and newborn fan Cub memberships.

Special delivery! 🐻👶🏻🏆 #CubsKids #NewbornFanClub

A post shared by ClarktheCub (@clarkthecub) on

Oh, baby! There’s a boom of #CubsKids today.

A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • 4-foot-long Nile monitor lizard living in family's Florida attic
    4-foot-long Nile monitor lizard living in family's Florida attic
    A Florida family discovered a 4-foot monitor lizard living in their attic earlier this week. “The thing was huge! I thought I saw a ghost or something,” Danny To, of Cape Coral, told WFTX. >> Read more trending news To told the news station that he heard scratching on the roof for about nine months. His neighbor was the first to spot the large, invasive, semi-aquatic lizard and quickly told To. Nile monitor lizards can grow up to 5 feet and weigh 15 pounds. They like to munch on small animals, fish and eggs. This job, To surmised, would be much harder than setting up a few traps, so he sought help from a professional. Ned Bruha, of the Wildlife Whisperer, checked out the home and found scratch marks on the roof, a hole and bird feathers in the attic, WFTX reported. Birds don’t naturally go in the attic, Bruha added. He planned to patch the hole, set up cameras and hope for the best. 'This has been going on for approximately nine months, so we have no idea if there's one or 21 that call this home,' Bruha told WFTX. Read more at WFTX or at Florida Fish and Wildlife
  • Woman, grandson missing ‘under highly suspicious' circumstances, police say
    Woman, grandson missing ‘under highly suspicious' circumstances, police say
    A 78-year-old woman and her grandson are reported missing in DeKalb County, police say. Authorities said the circumstances were 'highly suspicious.' The two were reported missing from Brookgreen Point in Decatur by their family. Police later searched the home for the welfare check and found blood inside. The woman was identified as Millicent Williams. Her 37-year-old grandson, identified as Gregory Williams, is a 'person of interest,' according to Channel 2's Aaron Diamant. A car is also missing. Crews are searching a nearby park. We have a reporter and photographer at the search scene - Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose
  • Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win
    Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win
    On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years. >> Read more trending news The celebration that came afterwards filled the streets, bars, homes and rooftops across the city, but the celebrations didn’t stop there. Approximately 38 weeks later, the result of some celebrations are being welcomed to this world. According to doctors at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the hospital saw a surge of births between July 10 and 18 -- almost double the normal amount of deliveries each day, according to Melissa Denis, vice chairwoman of obstetrics and gynecology, the Chicago Tribune reported. And doctors at the hospital are expecting more going into the first weeks of August. “It depends on how you calculate full term,” Dennis told NBC Chicago. “You’re looking at any time between late July and mid-August, so we’re expecting more to come.” “Whether it's the natural ebb and flow of labor and delivery or the Cubs celebration?” Dennis asked during an interview with the Tribune. “We can leave that up to the imagination.” With names like Wrigley, Theo (after Theo Epstein) and Addison (one of the streets bordering the ballpark), many new babies are being named after the event that may have helped bring them into this world. On Thursday, Clark the Cub visited babies at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and brought with him the World Series trophy, World Series ring, Cubs oneies and newborn fan Cub memberships.
  • The Latest: Health plan group opposes fresh GOP effort
    The Latest: Health plan group opposes fresh GOP effort
    The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 12:12 p.m. The country's biggest organization of health plans is opposing the Senate Republicans' latest approach to scrapping the Obama health care law. America's Health Insurance Plans wrote to Senate leaders, saying that ending the requirement for people to buy insurance, without strengthening insurance markets, would produce 'higher premiums, fewer choices for consumers and fewer people covered next year.' GOP leaders unable to win enough votes for a broad revamping of Obama's law are now focusing on a far narrower bill repealing a handful of the least popular provisions. Republicans say no decisions have been finalized. But they've said one leading idea is to eliminate tax penalties on people not buying coverage, effectively ending that requirement. The Senate is expected to finish the legislation by Friday. ___ 4:39 a.m. Senate Republicans are lowering their expectations on repealing and replacing 'Obamacare.' They're making plans to try to pass a narrowly focused bill undoing just a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's landmark health care reform law. After successive failed votes on other plans, Republicans are coming to believe that what's being called a 'skinny repeal' may be the only thing that can pass and keep the process moving. And it's not even clear if that will pass. It should all come to a head Thursday on the Senate floor with a rare and frenzied procedural oddity called a 'vote-a-rama' where all sides can offer unlimted amendments in rapid succession. Some Senators are expecting Thursday's session to extend deep into Friday morning.
  • Child with double hand transplant can play baseball now
    Child with double hand transplant can play baseball now
    He underwent amazing surgery, all to have a normal life. Now a 10-year-old little boy is beating the odds after he had both of his hands replaced. Zion Harvey was only 8 years old when he became the youngest child to have a double hand transplant, NBC News reported in 2015. >> Read more trending news  Zion lost his arms and legs after contracting a dangerous infection when he was 2 years old. He then had a kidney transplant. But when he was 8, doctors were able to undergo an 11-hour hand transplant at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Since the transplant, he’s been through hours upon hours of physical therapy to learn how to use his new hands.  Two years later, doctors told the BBC that they’re amazed how well he, as well as his body, adapted to his donated hands.  Zion is able to write, feed and dress himself. He can also grip and swing a bat, the BBC reported. He is still gaining new sensations as his brain is mapping the touch senors. The BBC reported that Zion can touch his mother’s cheek and feel the touch now. Click here to read more about Zion’s recovery.
  • Joint Chiefs: Transgender policy won't change until Pentagon gets it in writing from Trump
    Joint Chiefs: Transgender policy won't change until Pentagon gets it in writing from Trump
    The nation’s highest ranking military officer said in a letter Thursday to top military officials that there will not be changes to the military’s transgender policy until after President Donald Trump sends direction to the Pentagon. >> Read more trending news 'I know there are questions about yesterday's announcement on the transgender policy by the president,' Marine Gen. Joe Dunford wrote in the message, addressed to the chiefs of the services and senior enlisted leaders, according to Politico. 'There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president's direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance.” A photo of the letter was shared on Twitter Thursday by CNN reporter Barbara Starr.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.