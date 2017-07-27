Chicago experiencing baby boom 9 months after Cubs World Series win

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

>> Read more trending news

The celebration that came afterwards filled the streets, bars, homes and rooftops across the city, but the celebrations didn’t stop there.

Approximately 38 weeks later, the result of some celebrations are being welcomed to this world.

According to doctors at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the hospital saw a surge of births between July 10 and 18 -- almost double the normal amount of deliveries each day, according to Melissa Denis, vice chairwoman of obstetrics and gynecology, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And doctors at the hospital are expecting more going into the first weeks of August.

“It depends on how you calculate full term,” Dennis told NBC Chicago. “You’re looking at any time between late July and mid-August, so we’re expecting more to come.”

“Whether it's the natural ebb and flow of labor and delivery or the Cubs celebration?” Dennis asked during an interview with the Tribune. “We can leave that up to the imagination.”

With names like Wrigley, Theo (after Theo Epstein) and Addison (after shortstop Addison Russell and one of the streets bordering the ballpark), many new babies are being named after the event that may have helped bring them into this world.

On Thursday, Clark the Cub visited babies at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and brought with him the World Series trophy, World Series ring, Cubs onesies and newborn fan Cub memberships.

Special delivery! 🐻👶🏻🏆 #CubsKids #NewbornFanClub A post shared by ClarktheCub (@clarkthecub) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT