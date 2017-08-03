Listen Live
National
Chester Bennington funeral items appear in ghoulish online auction
Close

Chester Bennington funeral items appear in ghoulish online auction

Chester Bennington Interview

Chester Bennington funeral items appear in ghoulish online auction

By: Bo Emerson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Online auctions profiting off the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington drew scorn from social media commenters Wednesday.

>> Chester Bennington's death certificate released as Linkin Park singer honored with 3 tributes

Items from gift bags given away at Bennington’s private memorial service later showed up on eBay, fetching bids of $50,000, according to Diffuser.

>> Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington remembered in funeral service

Items from the service included a funeral program, wristband, lanyard and a pin with an engraved signature, Diffuser wrote.

The auction drew criticism on Twitter.

“Gross. People are selling items given out at Chester Bennington’s memorial on #ebay #shameless,” wrote Kris of‏ @bigkrisradio.

Diffuser wrote that two auctions were discontinued as criticism mounted.

>> Read more trending news

Bennington committed suicide July 20 at his Los Angeles County home. The memorial service was held Saturday. Around the world, fans of Bennington and of his band Linkin Park responded with grief.

On Tuesday, Coldplay lead man Chris Martin played a subdued version of the Linkin Park hit “Crawling” as a tribute to Bennington during a tour-opening show in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington poses in the press room at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif. Warner Bros. Records said the Linkin Park singerâs private funeral was held Saturday, July 30 in Los Angeles.Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on July 20. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
Close

Chester Bennington funeral items appear in ghoulish online auction

Photo Credit: John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington poses in the press room at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif. Warner Bros. Records said the Linkin Park singerâs private funeral was held Saturday, July 30 in Los Angeles.Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on July 20. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Chester Bennington's death certificate released as Linkin Park singer honored with 3 tributes

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington remembered in funeral service

Read More
News

  • Union, feds at odds on countering surge in coal mine deaths
    Union, feds at odds on countering surge in coal mine deaths
    Deaths in U.S. coal mines this year have surged ahead of last year's, and federal safety officials say workers who are new to a mine have been especially vulnerable to fatal accidents. But the nation's coal miner's union says the mine safety agency isn't taking the right approach to fixing the problem. Ten coal miners have died on the job so far this year, compared to a record low of eight deaths last year. The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is responding to the uptick in deaths with a summer initiative, sending officials to observe and train miners new to a particular mine on safer working habits. The push comes during a transition for the agency, amid signals from President Donald Trump that he intends to ease the industry's regulatory burden. The miner's union, the United Mine Workers of America, says the agency initiative falls short. It notes federal inspectors who conduct such training visits are barred from punishing the mine if they spot any safety violations. 'To take away the inspector's right to issue a violation takes away the one and only enforcement power the inspector and the agency has,' UAW president Cecil Roberts wrote in a recent letter to the federal agency. Patricia Silvey, a deputy assistant secretary at the Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA, said eight of the coal miners who died this year had less than a year's experience at the mine where they worked. 'We found from the stats that category of miners were more prone to have an accident,' Silvey said in an interview with The Associated Press before the 10th death occurred at mine in Pennsylvania on July 25. Silvey pointed to a death last May at West Virginia's Pinnacle Mine where a miner riding a trolley rose up and struck his head on the mine roof. She said the fatality could have been due to the miner's unfamiliarity with the mine. The miner had worked there nine weeks, according to an accident report. And in the most recent death, a miner less than two weeks into the job at a mine in eastern Pennsylvania was run over by a bulldozer July 25. Five of the 10 coal mining deaths this year have occurred in West Virginia, and two more in Kentucky. Alabama, Montana and Pennsylvania each had one coal mining death. Nine of the miners killed this year had several years' experience working at other mines. The mine safety agency's injury numbers show that workers who were new to a mine had more than double the injuries. Going back to October 2015, miners who worked at a specific mine less than a year suffered 903 injuries, compared to 418 for miners working at a mine one to two years. The mine safety agency says it will visit mines and 'offer suggestions' on training miners who have been at a mine less than a year. Silvey said the union is correct that inspectors won't be writing safety violations, but that the initiative 'has in no way undermined our regular inspection program.' The miner's union said the federal agency should not expect safety suggestions to carry the same weight as citations and fines. 'To believe that an operator will comply with the law on their own free will is contrary to historical experience and naive on MSHA's part,' the letter said. A former MSHA official said the agency would be 'tying the hands' of inspectors if they don't allow them to write citations on the training visits. 'The record low fatal injury rate among coal miners in recent years is because of strong enforcement of the law,' said Celeste Monforton, who served on a governor-appointed panel that investigated West Virginia's 2010 Upper Big Branch mine disaster that killed 29 miners. There were 12 coal mining deaths in 2015 and 16 in 2014. 'It would be a disgrace to see that trend reversed,' she said. Phil Smith, a spokesman for the miner's union, said the union's safety department met recently with MSHA on the dispute, but MSHA maintained it has the authority to conduct observation visits without enforcement. The mine safety agency's top position has been vacant since former Assistant Secretary of Labor Joe Main left in January. Main, a former miner's union official, focused on eliminating hazards at troubled mines by increasing aggressive inspections after West Virginia's Upper Big Branch explosion. Main declined to comment. Silvey said a vacancy at the mine safety agency's top position hasn't hindered their efforts. She said she knew of no timetable for hiring a new assistant secretary of Labor to oversee the mine safety agency. 'I know one thing, it's a presidential appointment,' she said.
  • Police: Woman called 911 to say she shot, killed home intruder
    Police: Woman called 911 to say she shot, killed home intruder
  • Nissan workers in Mississippi begin voting on union
    Nissan workers in Mississippi begin voting on union
    It's now up to workers at Nissan's Mississippi assembly plant to decide if they will be represented by the United Auto Workers union. Voting began inside the plant at 2 a.m. Thursday in the election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board. Ballots can be cast until 7 p.m. Friday. On one side are workers who say the 3,700 Nissan Motor Co. assembly and maintenance workers need a union to give them a voice in their workplace, to protect against arbitrary treatment, and to bargain for better benefits and pay. Opposing them are other Nissan employees who reject the idea of a union speaking for them. They warn that the UAW would be an economic albatross burdening an employer who pays them well. Outside analysts assume the union is an underdog, since the UAW has never fully organized a foreign-owned auto plant in the southern United States. But no one knows for sure. 'The vote will tell us the truth,' said Bo Green, a Nissan worker who opposes the union. So far, only maintenance workers at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have been persuaded to join the UAW. But worldwide, the only Nissan factories without unions are the Canton plant and two plants in Tennessee. It's not an overstatement to say the world is watching — French politicians have been involved, and crowding into a sweaty union meeting Tuesday night were actor Danny Glover, a Brazilian unionist and a Japanese journalist. About 6,400 people work for Nissan and its suppliers in Canton, where Frontier and Titan pickups, Murano SUVs and NV vans are assembled. But only direct employees can vote. Excluded are managers, engineers, clerical workers, guards, and hundreds of contract laborers who do the exact same work on the factory floor. Union supporters say the UAW can prevent arbitrary treatment by managers and empower workers to bargain for better pay, working conditions and safety protections. They point to a worker in Mississippi who lost several fingers on an assembly line, and another in Tennessee who was killed on the job. Foreign automakers came to these states in part to avoid unions and keep wages low. Mississippi, for its part, granted the Japanese-based company subsidies and tax breaks that could be worth more than $1 billion over 30 years. As Senate Majority Leader, Mississippi Republican Trent Lott promised that Nissan would 'revolutionize' the state's economy, and Mississippi's business and political leaders still mostly line up against the union. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant calls UAW supporters 'socialists.' 'I don't think we need a union to come in there and tell us how to make a better automobile,' Bryant said during a speech last week. 'They can get back on the Bernie Sanders bus and go back to New York, and I'll pay their way.' The independent senator from Vermont and many of Mississippi's African-American politicians back the UAW, which spent years cultivating ministers and other local leaders. With the Canton plant's majority African American workforce in mind, the union has promoted historic ties between the labor and civil rights movements. In response, Nissan has saturated local television with campaign-style ads and posted 'vote no' signs along roads for miles around. 'It's kind of brutal, the constant bombardment of 'The UAW is the most terrible thing ever,'' said union supporter Earnest Whitfield, who works with machines that stamp steel into parts for the cars and trucks. UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel accuses Nissan of breaking federal labor law by pressuring workers to vote 'no,' and the NLRB has alleged eight violations of federal law. Rodney Francis, the plant's human resources director, told The Associated Press on Monday that Nissan is merely trying to dispel the union's 'false promises.' It's illegal for managers to threaten layoffs ahead of a union election. Nissan has turned the argument around, blaming the UAW for the troubles of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler over the years. 'Look at the UAW's record on strikes and plant closing and layoffs,' Francis said. 'Unions make the company less able to be flexible and to meet the market demand.' Green, the union opponent, sees the plant closing if the UAW gets in. He says three relatives lost jobs when GM closed its plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, but Nissan has never laid off a direct employee. 'You've got one company that's doing good. They don't got the UAW,' said Green. 'You've got another company that's doing poorly. They've got the UAW.' Analysts say Nissan won't likely abandon a $3.3 billion investment in the plant, which has an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, about 8 percent of Nissan's worldwide production. And union supporters say management is to blame for the historic downturns of the Detroit Three. 'All of a sudden, if we have a union, is management going to stop managing the way they have in the past?' Whitfield asked. ___ Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy
  • Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe
    Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe
    Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are moving to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job, putting forth new legislation that aims to ensure the integrity of current and future independent investigations. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware plan to introduce the legislation Thursday. The bill would allow any special counsel for the Department of Justice to challenge his or her removal in court, with a review by a three-judge panel within 14 days of the challenge. The bill would be retroactive to May 17, 2017 — the day Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Donald Trump's campaign. 'It is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations,' Tillis said in a statement. 'A back-end judicial review process to prevent unmerited removals of special counsels not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation's system of check and balances.' Mueller was appointed as special counsel following Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. Mueller, who was Comey's predecessor as FBI director, has assembled a team of prosecutors and lawyers with experience in financial fraud, national security and organized crime to investigate contacts between Moscow and the Trump campaign. Trump has been critical of Mueller since his appointment, and the president's legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired, including the backgrounds of members and political contributions by some members to Hillary Clinton. He has also publicly warned Mueller that he would be out of bounds if he dug into the Trump family's finances. Mueller has strong support on Capitol Hill. Senators in both parties have expressed concerns that Trump may try to fire Mueller and have warned him not to do so. 'Ensuring that the special counsel cannot be removed improperly is critical to the integrity of his investigation,' Coons said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, another member of the Judiciary panel, said last week that he was working on a similar bill that would prevent the firing of a special counsel without judicial review. Graham said then that firing Mueller 'would precipitate a firestorm that would be unprecedented in proportions.' The Tillis and Coons bill would allow review after the special counsel had been dismissed. If the panel found there was no good cause for the counsel's removal, the person would be immediately reinstated. The legislation would also codify existing Justice Department regulations that a special counsel can only be removed for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest or other good cause, such as a violation of departmental policies. In addition, only the attorney general or the most senior Justice Department official in charge of the matter could fire the special counsel. In the case of the current investigation, Rosenstein is charged with Mueller's fate because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all matters having to do with the Trump-Russia investigation.
  • Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill
    Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill
    Dealt a striking congressional rebuke, Donald Trump grudgingly signed what he called a 'seriously flawed' package of sanctions against Russia, bowing for the moment to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow. Trump signed the most significant piece of legislation of his presidency Wednesday with no public event. And he coupled it with a written statement, resentful in tone, that accused Congress of overstepping its constitutional bounds, impeding his ability to negotiate with foreign countries and lacking any ability to strike deals. 'Congress could not even negotiate a health care bill after seven years of talking,' he said scornfully of lawmakers' recent failure to repeal 'Obamacare' as he and other Republicans have promised for years. 'As president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress.' Still, he said, 'despite its problems, I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity.' It was powerful evidence of the roadblock Congress has erected to Trump's efforts to reset relations with Russia at a time when federal investigators are probing Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign. The legislation is aimed at penalizing Moscow for that interference and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad. The law also imposes new financial sanctions on Iran and North Korea. Trump said the law will 'punish and deter bad behavior' by the governments of Iran and North Korea as well as enhance existing sanctions on Moscow. But he made no secret of his distaste for what the bill does to his ability to govern. 'The bill remains seriously flawed — particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate,' he said. Last week, the House overwhelmingly backed the bill, 419-3, and the Senate rapidly followed, 98-2. Those margins guaranteed that Congress would be able to beat back any veto attempt. Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 campaign with the intention of tipping the election in his favor. He's blasted the federal investigation as a 'witch hunt.' Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., called the president's concerns over the bill misplaced. 'Vladimir Putin and his regime must pay a real price for attacking our democracy, violating human rights, occupying Crimea and destabilizing Ukraine,' McCain said. 'Going forward, I hope the president will be as vocal about Russia's aggressive behavior as he was about his concerns with this legislation.' Trump's talk of extending a hand of cooperation to Putin has been met by skeptical lawmakers looking to limit his leeway. The new measure targets Russia's energy sector as part of legislation that prevents Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without congressional approval. Russia wasn't pleased. Putin responded on Sunday by announcing the U.S. would have to cut 755 of its embassy and consular staff in Russia. And Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an emotional Facebook post Wednesday that 'Trump's administration has demonstrated total impotence by surrendering its executive authority to Congress in the most humiliating way.' The congressional review section of the bill that Trump objects to was a key feature for many members of Congress. Trump will be required to send a report explaining why he wants to suspend or terminate a particular set of the sanctions on Russia. Lawmakers would then have 30 days to decide whether to allow him to do so. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson echoed the president's sentiments that the measure poses more diplomatic hindrances than solutions. 'Neither the president nor I are very happy about that,' Tillerson said Tuesday. 'We were clear that we didn't think that was going to be helpful to our efforts, but that's the decision they made.' Sean Kane, a former official with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said the Obama administration had sought similar wiggle room when negotiating Iran sanctions with lawmakers. 'These issues have come up before where an administration wants flexibility in place in a deal that would potentially lift sanctions, and Congress wants to tie the administration's hands in some ways,' said Kane, now at the law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed. Trump said that Congress had 'included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions.' Last winter, just before Trump was sworn in, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a bill designed to go beyond the punishments already levied against Russia by the Obama administration and to demonstrate to Trump that forcefully responding to Moscow's election interference wasn't a partisan issue. Action on Russia sanctions didn't really pick up until late May, when Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, threw his support behind the effort. The bill underwent revisions to avoid inadvertently undercutting U.S. firms or interfering with how European allies acquire energy. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle celebrated the passage and signing. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the bill sends a 'powerful message to our adversaries that they will be held accountable for their actions.' But the House's top Democrat said Trump's statement calling the bill 'seriously flawed' raises questions about whether his administration will follow the law. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Republican-led Congress must not allow the White House to 'wriggle out of its duty to impose these sanctions for Russia's brazen assault on our democracy.' ___ Associated Press writer Josh Lederman contributed to this report from Washington.
  • Peanut butter jailbreak really not as nutty as it sounds
    Peanut butter jailbreak really not as nutty as it sounds
    Using peanut butter to escape from the Walker County Jail in Alabama isn't as crazy as it sounds. Belinda Ann Weldon, an Alabama attorney familiar with the jail who represents the last of 12 inmates to be captured after escaping Sunday, said she can see how a guard watching remotely could be fooled if inmates partially obscure the number that identifies each door. 'That placard has a number on it; it's an off-white. They covered it in peanut butter. Say the number was an 8; they made it look like a 9,' she said. 'He pushed the button for a door that instead of going into a dorm went to an outside door.' Authorities said the inexperienced guard, watching 150 inmates through security cameras from a control room, thought he was opening the cell at an inmate's request. But a dozen inmates were able to flee, throwing off their orange jail uniforms and running in every direction. The first 11 inmates were captured within hours of their escape, never leaving the county, but Brady Kilpatrick, 24, made it all the way to Martin County, Florida, persuading his sister to drive him, authorities said. Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder announced Tuesday night that investigators 'zeroed in' on a house on a quiet street in Tequesta, just north of West Palm Beach, where a car with an Alabama license plate was parked outside. A short time later, Kilpatrick was arrested, along with his sister, Jensen Davis Lefan, 18; her boyfriend, Hayden Thomas Mayberry, 24; and Mayberry's childhood friend, Dakota Anthony, 23. Lefan, of Cordova, Alabama, told investigators her brother called her shortly after the escape, asking for a ride. She and Mayberry borrowed a car from his roommate and picked up Kilpatrick a short time later. He hopped in and told her 'Go!' according to an arrest affidavit. Five to 10 minutes later, he told them he'd escaped from jail, cutting his hands when he climbed a 15-foot fence topped with razor wire. Lefan and Mayberry, of Jasper, Alabama, took turns driving with Kilpatrick in the backseat, she said. They ended up at the home of Anthony, a childhood friend of Mayberry's, after stopping for food — paying in cash — and sleeping in a Wal-Mart parking lot. She feared getting caught, but said she had to try to help her brother because 'they are family,' the sheriff said. Mayberry — who told authorities they planned to marry soon — told investigators he knew that what they did was wrong, but said 'you do crazy things for love.' In Florida, Snyder praised his department and other agencies for using a 'good tactical approach' once they located the home in Tequesta, where a car with an Alabama license plate was parked outside. 'Let's suffice it to say we had an overwhelming force and more than adequate resources as he made the unwise decision of trying to escape out of the house,' he said. Jail records don't list attorneys for any of the arrestees. Lefan and Mayberry face charges of facilitating escape and hindering apprehension of a fugitive in Alabama, as well as aiding and abetting a fugitive in Florida. Anthony was charged with possessing a controlled substance. Kilpatrick — initially jailed in Alabama on charges of possessing drugs and paraphernalia — now faces prosecution on much tougher crimes. Walker County Sheriff James Underwood in Alabama did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the arrest of Kilpatrick, which happened only a few hours after he predicted it would. The other 11 fugitives had been rounded up by Monday afternoon. Kilpatrick appeared in court Wednesday in Stuart, Florida, where a judge ordered him held without bail pending his return to Alabama. Lefan and Mayberry also remained in the jail, with $7,500 bail set for each. Snyder said he tried to hide in the wrong county. 'Look, I don't like to brag,' the sheriff told reporters, 'but we've never had an escape from the Martin County Jail. I can tell you this, he won't be getting any peanut butter.' ___ Associated Press writer Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.
