National
Charter boat captain rescues cat thrown from bridge
Close

Charter boat captain rescues cat thrown from bridge

Charter boat captain rescues cat thrown from bridge
Photo Credit: Ilya Tselikovskiy / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Charter boat captain rescues cat thrown from bridge

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DESTIN, Fla. -  A charter boat captain rescued a cat Thursday after the feline was thrown from a bridge and into the water off northwest Florida.

>> Read more trending news

Capt. Jordan Smith, of the Let’s Fish Destin Charter boat Profishonal, told the Northwest Florida Daily News that he was on his way to pick up a group for a fishing trip when he heard the cat hit the water near Coast Guard Station Destin.

“I thought someone threw trash down,” he told the newspaper. When he spotted the cat’s big, orange eyes, he told the Daily News that the cat looked as though it were begging to be saved.

So he grabbed a net, ignored the jostling of his boat and fished the cat out of the water.

“When I took it out of the net it grabbed a hold of my arm,” Smith told the Daily News. “I held the cat all the way into the HarborWalk. It was pretty intense.”

Smith handed the cat off to a HarborWalk employee, who took her to a veterinarian while Smith finished his shift.

He told the Daily News he planned to bring the cat home and call her Miracle.

  • The Latest: Trump drops Priebus, hires Kelly as staff chief
    The Latest: Trump drops Priebus, hires Kelly as staff chief
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's firing of Reince Priebus as chief of staff (all times local): 5:30 p.m. President Donald Trump says the aide he's replacing as chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is a 'good man.' Trump made the comment to reporters after he tweeted the news that Priebus' successor as chief of staff is the secretary of homeland security, John Kelly. He added of the retired Marine general: 'John Kelly will do a fantastic job.' Priebus' hold on the White House job has long been in question, more so this week after Trump's new communications director badmouthed him to a reporter for the New Yorker. Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci over Priebus's objections and Scaramucci reports directly to the president. Trump is calling Kelly 'a true star' of the administration. Trump also tweeted his thanks to Priebus. ___ 5:05 p.m. President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out. Trump tweeted: 'I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.' Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security. Trump tweeted that Kelly 'has been a true star of my administration.' Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and 'dedication to his country.
  • Falcon's Freeman keeps spirits up as he awaits new contract
    Falcon's Freeman keeps spirits up as he awaits new contract
    Devonta Freeman doesn't know how much longer it will take to get a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time Pro Bowl running back isn't fretting, though. He reported on time for the start of training camp and has no intention of making his contract negotiations a distraction for the team. 'I won't hold out,' Freeman said Friday. 'I love football. This is what I love to do. I wouldn't want to do nothing else in the world but play football.' Freeman and his agent, Kristin Campbell, seek a deal that would make the fourth-year veteran one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs. Buffalo's LeSean McCoy will make in excess of $10 million this season and currently has the top salary, but Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell can surpass that number if he signs a franchise tag deal worth at least $12 million. Freeman, in the last year of a rookie contract he signed as a fourth-round draft pick, will earn just under $1.8 million. He and Campbell first brought up the issue publicly during the week of the Super Bowl, a few days before the Falcons blew a huge lead and lost to New England. Campbell tried to get a deal done before the start of camp, but he left Atlanta last week after speaking with general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Campbell has told Freeman to be patient. Freeman, who ranked fifth in 2015 and seventh last year in yards from scrimmage, has taken some comfort in speaking with teammate Julio Jones, a two-time All-Pro receiver who had to wait until late August two years ago before signing a lucrative deal. 'I just take it one day at a time,' Freeman said. 'She's enjoying the process. We're all enjoying the process. It's an exciting moment. There's no need to have my head down because I'm happy. I'm still here in Atlanta. I'm still under contract. I'm still happy no matter what.' Freeman spoke briefly on the practice field Friday with team owner Arthur Blank, who has said publicly that the running back's contract is a top priority. It's easy to see why. Freeman is paired with Tevin Coleman to comprise one of the league's top 1-2 threats at running back. Both players have breakaway speed, excel in the team's wide zone-blocking scheme and fill vital roles in the short passing game. Atlanta led the NFL in scoring last year behind Jones, Freeman and quarterback Matt Ryan, the league MVP. Coach Dan Quinn called Freeman into his office before the start of camp to make sure he keeps his emotions in check and knows the team wants to get a deal done, even though there seems to be no immediate timetable. 'I didn't have to but I definitely did,' Quinn said. 'The reason I'm saying that is it isn't something that got sideways. It wasn't like I had to, but for most of the guys that are in that contract time, I definitely talk it through and I want to have open lines of communication with them. 'If there's something that's jamming them up or something that I can assist with, that's my responsibility, too.' NOTES: WR Devin Fuller, who missed last season with a shoulder injury, took some snaps with the first-team offense before hurting his knee and leaving practice. Quinn expects to have an update Saturday. ... The Falcons will be in full pads Saturday for the first time in camp. They spent much of Friday's workout on third-down and 2-minute situations. ... Quinn said WR Taylor Gabriel will get a long look as a return specialist. WR Andre Roberts signed during free agency to handle kickoff and punt return duties, but Gabriel will have a chance, too, after the Falcons decided not to bring back Eric Weems. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
    Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
    President Donald Trump tweeted that he has named John F. Kelly as the next White House Chief of Staff. Kelly is replacing former chief of staff Reince Priebus. I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 ...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 We're working to learn more for updates on Channel 2 Action News. Kelly has already been working in the Trump Administration, serving as the secretary of homeland security. No formal announcement has been made about whether or not Priebus resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for 'his service' in a tweet. Priebus was one of the members of President Donald Trump's senior staff who had the most experience working in Washington politics, having previously served as the Republican National Committee chairman before joining the Trump team during the transition. He had ties to key members of the Republican Party, like House Speaker and fellow Wisconsinite Paul Ryan, but his support base within the White House is believed to have eroded in recent weeks. Katie Walsh, who served as Priebus' deputy chief of staff at the White House, left in March, and on July 21, press secretary Sean Spicer resigned. Both Walsh and Spicer worked with Priebus at the RNC.
  • Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver
    Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver
    Police are investigating the strange chain of events that led up to shooting in northwest Atlanta. Detectives said a man shot a woman and Uber driver, and that gunman is still on the loose. The gunfire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Friday at Chappell Road and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Channel 2's Audrey Washington was the first reporter on scene and showed the active crime scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. A witness told Washington she was standing near a store when she saw the bullets fly and the shooter take off. 'A car pulled up and shot four or five times,' the witness said. 'It's crazy. It's crazy you can be walking down the street and that can happen.' Atlanta homicide detectives said they believe the suspect and the woman victim know each other. They said he shot the woman while inside her car. In a panic to get help, the woman crashed the car into an Oakmont Avenue house, detective said. 'I was too afraid to open the door so I went back, got my phone and called 911. I could hear her voice fading away (as) she went to another neighbor's house begging for help,' a neighbor told Channel 2's Tom Regan. Police quickly arrived on the scene. 'We did find a female who was shot in the face,' said Lt. Ricardo Vazquez. 'She was transported to Grady in critical condition. Her condition has been stabilized.' TRENDING STORIES: Obamacare repeal fails again in the Senate in 49-51 vote Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? 'It was completely terrifying': Woman details hostage scam Next, police said for reasons unknown, the man then shot into a black Uber car, hitting the driver in the arm and injuring his passenger. The Uber driver took off toward Hamilton E. Homes Drive. He survived. Now, the search is on for the gunman. 'He was last seen walking on JE Boone towards the 1200 block,' Vazquez said. A woman was also grazed by a bullet but she is OK. Another man's car was riddled with bullets. One victim told me she was grazed in the arm, another man says his car was shot up, when gunfire erupted along Boone Blvd. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WRjHgRyeQT-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017 You can see bullet holes in the passenger side window of a car, at scene of shooting investigation in NW Atlanta. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/Q1tLdwqcBe-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017
  • Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS' Kelly WH chief of staff
    Trump pushes out Priebus, names DHS' Kelly WH chief of staff
    President Donald Trump announced Friday he was appointing Homeland Security head John Kelly to be White House chief of staff, ending the tumultuous six-month tenure of Reince Priebus. After months of speculation about Priebus' fate, Trump tweeted the decision just as he landed in Washington after an event in New York in which he lavishly praised Kelly's performance at Homeland Security. P:riebus, the former Republican National Committee head, was the frequent target of rumors about his job security, the victim of a long whisper campaign by Trump allies and the subject of a remarkable public rebuke this week by the new White House communications director. Trump's announcement on Twitter: 'I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' He also saluted Priebus, the chief of staff he had just pushed out. 'I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!' Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, Trump said: 'Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job.' Kelly is a retired Marine four-star general. Priebus never could bring a semblance of order to the team of in-fighting rivals that populate Trump's West Wing, and questions about his future have long swirled around the office. Those questions sharply escalated this week with the arrival of Anthony Scaramucci, the hard-charging communications director who was hired over Priebus' objections. Priebus' already tense relationship with Scaramucci took a darker turn over the past two days when the communications chief suggested in a late-night tweet that Priebus was one of the 'leakers' that Trump has railed against. The New Yorker published an interview Thursday in which Scaramucci called Priebus, amid an avalanche of vulgarity, a 'paranoid schizophrenic' Both Scaramucci and Priebus traveled to New York's Long Island with Trump on Friday for an event where the president highlighted efforts to crack down on the gang MS-13. Priebus took the return flight to Washington, his fate sealed in the tweets that were sent by the president just as he stepped off the plane. Priebus did not respond to reporters' shouted questions. From day one, Priebus' power has been limited compared with past officials with his title. In a highly unusual arrangement, Trump said at the outset that Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon would serve as 'equal partners' in implementing his agenda. Priebus, who hails from Wisconsin and has deep ties House Speaker Paul Ryan, had grown increasingly isolated in the White House, as past Republican National Committee colleagues and other allies have left or been pushed out of the West Wing. Those who have departed include former deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer and press aide Michael Short. Scaramucci was the latest top aide to be granted a direct line to Trump, and it became increasingly unclear who actually reported to Priebus. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Colvin at http://twitter.com/@colvinj
  • Reince Priebus out: Trump names new chief of staff
    Reince Priebus out: Trump names new chief of staff
    President Donald Trump said in a series of tweets Friday afternoon that Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly will replace Reince Preibus as White House Chief of Staff. >> Read more trending news
