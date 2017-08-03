‘Charlotte’s Web’ author E.B. White’s Maine home listed for $3.7M

The Maine barn from the beloved children’s book “Charlotte’s Web” is officially on the market.
Listed at $3.7 million, the New England property, including the beautiful barn, was home to late author E.B. White. It was where he lived with his wife until his death in 1985, according to an online exclusive from Yankee Magazine.
Since then, Robert and Mary Gallant have made the lovely Allen Cove farmhouse in North Brooklin, Maine, their home.
“It’s clear they do not want to leave,” Yankee Magazine writer Mel Allen penned. “They know they should. It is time, they say, to downsize to one home and live closer to their four children and seven grandchildren, who remain in the Carolinas.”
» RELATED: For sale: ‘Scariest’ lodging in America, iconic Clown Motel
So now, decades later, the Gallants want another family to love the home the way they have.
The more than 200-year-old New England property has the original swing hanging by the doorway (the same one that E.B. White’s character Fern enjoyed) and, Allen wrote, “there may or may not be a spider spinning her web in the darker corners of the rafters.”
It includes 12 rooms, six working fireplaces, three and a half bathrooms and a wood cook stove.
» RELATED: President Trump’s Caribbean estate selling for $16.9 million
The 44-acre saltwater farm also features views of the bay and mountains of Acadia National Park, a sun porch, a boathouse with a dock and more.
The House at Allen Cove listing is priced at $3.7 million.
E.B. White's Maine home
According to The Associated Press, Down East Properties listing agent Martha Dischinger said Wednesday the property retains many historical touches, and the owners maintained the gardens tended by E.B. White’s wife, Katharine, before her death in 1977.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself