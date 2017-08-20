Listen Live
Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions
Close

Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

Robert E. Lee Never Wanted Confederate Monuments Built

Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

By: Melinda Lorge, Rare.us

Charlie Daniels has always been outspoken about his political beliefs. So it comes as no surprise that he is sharing his opinions on the recent movement to remove Confederate monuments and memorials from public spaces in the U.S.

>> Watch the interview here

In a new interview with cable network Newsmax TV, the 80-year-old country music icon was asked whether or not he thought Confederate statues should be taken down.

>> On Rare Country: Blake Shelton weighs in on the Charlottesville tragedy

He simply answered, “No.”

“If you don’t like it, don’t look at it,” Daniels explained. “I walk past movie posters that I don’t like. There’s all kinds of symbolism in this country that I don’t like, but I’m not going to go tear them down. I just don’t look at them. These statues aren’t preaching or shouting out some kind of crazy epithets or something. They’re just sitting there. So just turn around and don’t look at them.”

>> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

Daniels, who seemed more concerned with preserving the history and culture of America, also compared the current debate over the removal of Confederate statues to situations going on with ISIS.

>> Read more trending news

“There were pieces of history that they didn’t like. [So] they were taking them down,” he said before echoing words that President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet, “Where does it stop? Is it going to be Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, or are we headed into Jefferson, Washington, who were both slave owners? How deep into history are we going to go?

“You don’t have to condone what happened in the Civil War,” he added, “but they’re statues of people who are part of our history.”

>> On Rare Country: Charlie Daniels honors America with his latest video

Plans to remove several Confederate statues around the U.S. come just days after a white nationalist rally to protect a Statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly. According to CNN, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama are just some of the many states pushing to remove Confederate monuments.

BROOKLYN, MI - JULY 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway on July 22, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Close

Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions

Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/WireImage
BROOKLYN, MI - JULY 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway on July 22, 2017 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

  • Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions
    Charlie Daniels compares Confederate statue removal to ISIS' actions
    Charlie Daniels has always been outspoken about his political beliefs. So it comes as no surprise that he is sharing his opinions on the recent movement to remove Confederate monuments and memorials from public spaces in the U.S. >> Watch the interview here In a new interview with cable network Newsmax TV, the 80-year-old country music icon was asked whether or not he thought Confederate statues should be taken down. >> On Rare Country: Blake Shelton weighs in on the Charlottesville tragedy He simply answered, “No.” “If you don’t like it, don’t look at it,” Daniels explained. “I walk past movie posters that I don’t like. There’s all kinds of symbolism in this country that I don’t like, but I’m not going to go tear them down. I just don’t look at them. These statues aren’t preaching or shouting out some kind of crazy epithets or something. They’re just sitting there. So just turn around and don’t look at them.” >> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South Daniels, who seemed more concerned with preserving the history and culture of America, also compared the current debate over the removal of Confederate statues to situations going on with ISIS. >> Read more trending news “There were pieces of history that they didn’t like. [So] they were taking them down,” he said before echoing words that President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet, “Where does it stop? Is it going to be Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, or are we headed into Jefferson, Washington, who were both slave owners? How deep into history are we going to go? “You don’t have to condone what happened in the Civil War,” he added, “but they’re statues of people who are part of our history.” >> On Rare Country: Charlie Daniels honors America with his latest video Plans to remove several Confederate statues around the U.S. come just days after a white nationalist rally to protect a Statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly. According to CNN, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama are just some of the many states pushing to remove Confederate monuments.
