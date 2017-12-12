Listen Live
Charles Manson cause of death revealed to include cancer
Charles Manson cause of death revealed to include cancer

Charles Manson Biography

Charles Manson cause of death revealed to include cancer

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CORCORAN, Calif. -  The cause of death of cult leader Charles Manson has been revealed.

TMZ reported Monday that the death certificate of the mass murderer was released by the Kern County coroner. It reveals that Manson had colon cancer, which is listed as one of the causes of death.



At the time of Manson’s Nov. 19 death, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he died of natural causes.

﻿Related: Charles Manson dead at 83﻿

The death certificate said Manson’s immediate cause of death was cardiac arrest. Underlying causes include respiratory failure and metastatic colon cancer.

Charles Manson cause of death revealed

Manson’s age at his death is listed at 83. Where Manson was born, his marital status, education and parents are all listed as “unknown.”

Related: Charles Manson death: Notable reactions on social media

The remains and estate of the cult leader are part of an emerging battle. The Associated Press reported that Manson associate Michael Channels, Manson’s purported grandson, Jason Freeman, and Los Angeles musician Matthew Roberts, who is claiming to be Manson’s son, are among those seeking control of the estate. 

  • Subway blast arrest leads to discussion of immigration rules
    Subway blast arrest leads to discussion of immigration rules
    The arrest of a Bangladeshi immigrant accused of making a homemade pipe bomb and setting it off in the New York subway system has led to discussion of the nation's immigration system, with President Donald Trump repeating his refrain that it needs to be overhauled in favor of more restrictions.What you should know:___THE BOMBING SUSPECTAuthorities have identified the bombing suspect as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. Originally from Bangladesh, he arrived in the United States in 2011 and was living in Brooklyn. The Department of Homeland Security says he's a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.___HOW HE GOT HERE:Ullah came to the U.S. on an F43 visa, issued to him through his family connection to an American citizen. The American immigration system allows citizens to apply for certain relatives — spouses, children, parents, siblings and their spouses and minor children — to be allowed to come and live in the U.S. The visas fall under different preferences, or categories; siblings of U.S. citizens come in the fourth preference, the F4, and their children come under F43s.___WHAT'S THE HISTORY?Since a law change in 1965 loosened what had been a very restrictive system, America's immigration policy has been based around giving preference to people with advanced education or skills or those with family ties to U.S. citizens. What that has meant is that as immigrants from places like Asia and Latin America started coming to the U.S. in larger numbers and became citizens, they applied for their family members to join them. Once naturalized, those brought in were able to then sponsor their own relatives.___WHAT'S THE CONCERN?Those who favor restrictions on immigration are in strong opposition to that kind of linked migration. It's an issue that's been brought up in proposed immigration reform legislation before. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, of Georgia, both Republicans, have most recently proposed the RAISE Act, which would limit the number of permanent-resident visas and do away with the ability of citizens to bring over relatives other than spouses and minor children. Immigrant advocates have called the bill an attack on immigrants.___WHAT TRUMP SAYSTrump has made who's allowed into the United States a centerpiece of his presidency, in the form of banning residents from certain countries from traveling to the U.S., calling for the construction of a wall along the Mexican border and limiting the number of refugees allowed in.After Monday morning's subway explosion, which seriously injured Ullah but no one else, Trump issued a statement saying, 'America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country. Today's terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security.'Trump, a Republican, has voiced his support of the RAISE Act.___Deepti Hajela covers issues of race, ethnicity and immigration for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dhajela. For more of her work, search for her name at https://apnews.com
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • GBI responds to officer-involved shooting at request of APS police
    GBI responds to officer-involved shooting at request of APS police
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting near Forrest Hills Drive in Atlanta.  The GBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they were responding at the request of Atlanta Public Schools Police Department.  We’re working to learn details for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.   
  • Charles Barkley says he’s ‘nervous’ about Alabama special election, Roy Moore
    Charles Barkley says he’s ‘nervous’ about Alabama special election, Roy Moore
    Alabama native and former NBA player Charles Barkley says he is nervous about Tuesday’s special election to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat in the state. Speaking to CNN Monday, Barkley indicated he was worried about the outcome of the race, between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican nominee Roy Moore. Barkley is supporting Jones. “I got to say, I can’t believe we’re in this situation where the people of Alabama are going to turn a blind eye to all the accusations, all the rhetoric, all the racist B.S.,” the NBA Hall of Famer said. >> Read more trending news Referring to Moore, Barkley later said that, on paper, there was no chance Moore would get elected. “If somebody actually sent me a movie script and showed me these two candidates, there’s no way that you say -- there’s no way that candidate can get elected. With all the ... accusations, all the times he’s gotten let go, fired, kicked off benches. Some of the things he’s said. There’s no way that person would win an election.” Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with a number of teenage girls years ago. Many of the women who have come forward said they were minors at the time and that Moore was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations. Yahoo! Sports reported that, earlier Monday, Barkley was at a Birmingham, Alabama, rally in support of Jones and was to-the-point about the election. “At some point, we’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation,” Barkley said. “I love Alabama, but we’ve got to draw a line in the sand.” Barkley told AL.com he will do his part to ensure a win for Jones. 'It can’t be Roy Moore,” he said. “To me it’s silliness that this guy's trying to win.” “I’m going to do all I can,” he added. “I don’t want this guy representing my state.” Polls for Tuesday’s election close at 7 p.m.
  • Fetid attraction: London fatberg to go on museum display
    Fetid attraction: London fatberg to go on museum display
    Part of a monster fatberg that clogged one of London's sewers is destined for fame in a museum.The Museum of London says it will put the only remaining chunk of the 130-metric-ton (143-U.S.-ton) mass of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes on display early next year.Workers for utility company Thames Water spent weeks this year dislodging the smelly 250-meter-long (820-foot-long) blob by breaking it up with high-powered hoses.The museum's shoebox-sized chunk is all that remains. The rest has been converted to biofuel.Curator Vyki Sparkes said Tuesday that it will be 'one of the most fascinating and disgusting objects we have ever had on display.'It has been air-dried to reduce the smell and will be displayed in a sealed unit.
  • Ex-Falcons star trolls Roger Goodell during retirement announcement
    Ex-Falcons star trolls Roger Goodell during retirement announcement
