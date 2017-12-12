Alabama native and former NBA player Charles Barkley says he is nervous about Tuesday’s special election to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Speaking to CNN Monday, Barkley indicated he was worried about the outcome of the race, between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican nominee Roy Moore. Barkley is supporting Jones.

“I got to say, I can’t believe we’re in this situation where the people of Alabama are going to turn a blind eye to all the accusations, all the rhetoric, all the racist B.S.,” the NBA Hall of Famer said.

Referring to Moore, Barkley later said that, on paper, there was no chance Moore would get elected.

“If somebody actually sent me a movie script and showed me these two candidates, there’s no way that you say -- there’s no way that candidate can get elected. With all the ... accusations, all the times he’s gotten let go, fired, kicked off benches. Some of the things he’s said. There’s no way that person would win an election.”

Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with a number of teenage girls years ago. Many of the women who have come forward said they were minors at the time and that Moore was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.

Yahoo! Sports reported that, earlier Monday, Barkley was at a Birmingham, Alabama, rally in support of Jones and was to-the-point about the election.

“At some point, we’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation,” Barkley said. “I love Alabama, but we’ve got to draw a line in the sand.”

Barkley told AL.com he will do his part to ensure a win for Jones.

"It can’t be Roy Moore,” he said. “To me it’s silliness that this guy's trying to win.”

“I’m going to do all I can,” he added. “I don’t want this guy representing my state.”

Polls for Tuesday’s election close at 7 p.m.