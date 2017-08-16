DJ charged with stealing cash from wedding cards

A Pennsylvania DJ is facing charges after a bride accused him of stealing cards containing cash during her wedding.

>> Read more trending news

Edward McCarty, 38, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, is charged with theft and related charges, according to TribLive.

Ashley Karasek said she only had 12 wedding cards in a collection box the morning after her July 29 wedding, which was attended by 120 people. She said McCarty was in possession of the collection box most of the evening.

In an affidavit, police said McCarty confessed to stealing a total of $600 because of “financial struggles.”

Karasek is now in the process of contacting guests who attended her wedding to ask how much they gifted her and the groom in the cards.

Read more at TribLive.