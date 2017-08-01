2 Chainz forced to postpone tour after injury

Anyone who told 2 Chainz to “break a leg” heading into his tour kickoff might want to refrain from such wishes in the future.

The Atlanta rapper has postponed his “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” tour, which was slated to begin in his hometown Tuesday after injuring his knee over the weekend.

Because of that injury, 2 Chainz is rescheduling the first five dates of his tour, which will now launch Aug. 9 in Arizona.

The rapper was previously scheduled to perform in Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Dallas and Austin, Texas, between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6.

To my fans, HATE to do this but due to an injury I have to reschedule the first 5 dates of Tour. Will talk to y'all on @streamLiveme 2moro — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 31, 2017

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the five rescheduled dates once they are confirmed. More information will be available soon at www.2chainz.com.

Shortly after the June 16 release of his third studio album, also called “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,” 2 Chainz pulled off a brilliant marketing stunt with the creation of The Pink Trap House in Atlanta.

For weeks, the rental property turned into a tourist attraction as fans lined up to take photos at the pink-painted home that mirrors the cover of the “…Trap Music” album.

The lease on the home expired July 7 and 2 Chainz’s team planned to repaint the structure white.

2 Chainz, a popular surprise guest at many area concerts, played Atlanta in June at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash.