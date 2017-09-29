YULEE, Fla. - A Florida cemetery owner asked a grieving mother to leave a Nassau County cemetery on her son's birthday. The confrontation was posted on Facebook and it’s going viral.
Now, there's an online campaign against that cemetery owner.
Linda Strickland said it was his first birthday since her son, Christopher, passed away from heart failure.
"It was very hard to lose him, it was not an easy thing," Strickland said.
He would have turned 36 years old, so Strickland said she and her friend, Joy Sullivan, went to his gravesite at Green Pine Cemetery with balloons and flowers.
A woman tells me she was grieving her son's birthday when the cemetery owner went off on her & kicked her out @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EksNpuISOE— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) September 28, 2017
While they were grieving, the cemetery owner approached them.
"My friend told me, 'Watch out there's a lady coming and she doesn't look too happy,'" Strickland said.
In the video, the cemetery owner, Ellen Stephens, claimed that they parked in the wrong direction and were on the grass and was demanding they leave.
Here is a portion of the video when the cemetery owner demands that the women leave while they were grieving @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/gccIfQvd9G— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) September 28, 2017
The woman tells me the owner was yelling that they were parked the wrong way and was on the grass @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XFc0nHoOZp— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) September 28, 2017
"For someone to behave like that at a place where you go to grieve and pay respects was so uncalled for when we had done nothing wrong," Sullivan said.
WJAX reporter Danielle Avitable went to the funeral home and knocked on the door, but no one answered. When she called the funeral home, she was asked to call their attorney.
I tried knocking on the funeral home & when I called I was told to call their attorney @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nS0wm2RqTV— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) September 28, 2017
"They've got me so rattled that I don't even feel comfortable to go out there and see my own son’s grave," Strickland said.
Strickland said someone did call her this week from the cemetery and asked her to remove the video of the confrontation from Facebook. That video is why some in the community have planned a protest at the cemetery Friday.
She says she's waiting for an apology before coming back to visit her son who is buried at Green Pine Cemetery @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BUTRnIOhYQ— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) September 28, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself