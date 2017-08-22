Listen Live
Celtics acquire Kyrie Irving in blockbuster deal
Photo Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: NBA player Kyrie Irving attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event at Avenue on July 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By: Boston25News.com

According to ESPN, the Celtics and the Cavaliers have agreed on a blockbuster trade, swapping All-Stars and shaking up the landscape of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

>> Read more trending news

Boston acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick.

Irving, who has played his entire six-year career in Cleveland, is a four-time All-Star and 2016 NBA Champion who has averaged 21.6 points per game. 

In 2017, Irving averaged 25.2 points per game, his highest career points average. He also averaged 5.8 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Thomas has been the heartbeat of the Celtics since being acquired during the 2014-15 season. He led Boston to three straight playoff appearances and played this year's postseason with an injured hip that is expected to be 100 percent healed when the season starts.

Crowder, who was acquired from the Mavericks in 2015, averaged 13.9 points per game in 2017. The 6-foot-6-inch forward shot 39 percent from 3-point range last season.

Zizic, a 7-footer from Croatia, was drafted by the Celtics in 2016 and spent last year playing for Cibona Zagreb. He played well in spurts for the Celtics during Summer League play this season.

>>PREVIOUS: Gordon Hayward signs 4-year-maximum deal with Celtics

The Celtics also sent the Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick in 2018 to the Cavaliers. The pick was acquired when Danny Ainge sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets to finish out their careers.

