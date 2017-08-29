Listen Live
National
Caught on camera: Motorcyclist held at gunpoint by deputy during traffic stop
Close

Caught on camera: Motorcyclist held at gunpoint by deputy during traffic stop

Caught on camera: Motorcyclist held at gunpoint by deputy during traffic stop
Photo Credit: Gennady Kravetsky/Getty Images/Hemera
Close-up of pistol's gunpoint wit front sight (stock photo).

Caught on camera: Motorcyclist held at gunpoint by deputy during traffic stop

By: KIRO7.com

KING COUNTY, Wash. -  A motorcyclist said he was was stopped at a traffic light when a King County, Washington, detective approached him on foot with a gun.

>> Watch the news report here

The incident happened on 145th and Fifth between Shoreline and Seattle and was caught on the motorcyclist’s helmet camera.

>> WATCH: Serial carjacking suspect dragged by car in shocking viral video

During the encounter, the detective, who didn’t show a badge or identify himself, asked to see the motorcyclist’s ID, the motorcyclist said.

The video then shows the detective pulling the motorcyclist’s wallet out of his pocket.

>> Read more trending news

The deputy told the motorcyclist he was driving recklessly and putting others in danger.

KIRO-TV showed the video to King County Sheriff John Urquhart. As soon as he saw that video, Urquhart suspended the detective, and he called the motorcyclist to apologize.

>> Click here to watch the full video (WARNING: Linked video contains profanity.)

News

  • Bracing for Harvey's return, worry renews: Is worst to come?
    Bracing for Harvey's return, worry renews: Is worst to come?
    Crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. history have had little time to search for other potential victims, but officials acknowledge the grim reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once the devastating floodwaters recede from one of America's most sprawling metropolitan centers. More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities had confirmed only three deaths — including a woman killed Monday when heavy rains dislodged a large oak tree onto her trailer home in the small town of Porter. But unconfirmed reports of others missing or presumed dead were growing. 'We know in these kind of events that, sadly, the death toll goes up historically,' Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press. 'I'm really worried about how many bodies we're going to find.' One Houston woman said Monday that she presumes six members of a family, including four of her grandchildren, died after their van sank into Greens Bayou in East Houston, though Houston emergency officials couldn't confirm the deaths. Virginia Saldivar told The Associated Press her brother-in-law was driving the van Sunday when a strong current took the vehicle over a bridge and into the bayou. The driver was able to get out and urged the children to escape through the back door, Saldivar said, but they could not. 'I'm just hoping we find the bodies,' Saldivar said. And a spokeswoman for a Houston hotel says one of its employees disappeared while helping about 100 guests and workers evacuate the building amid rising floodwaters. The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast. With nearly 2 more feet (61 centimeters) of rain expected on top of the 30-plus inches (76 centimeters) in some places, authorities worried the worst might be yet to come. The Houston metro area covers about 10,000 square miles (25,900 sq. kilometers), an area slightly bigger than New Jersey. It's crisscrossed by about 1,700 miles (2735.76 kilometers) of channels, creeks and bayous that drain into the Gulf of Mexico, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) to the southeast from downtown. The storm is generating an amount of rain that would normally be seen only once in more than 1,000 years, said Edmond Russo, a deputy district engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, which was concerned that floodwater would spill around a pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston. Rescuers meanwhile continued plucking people from inundated neighborhoods. Mayor Sylvester Turner put the number by police at more than 3,000. The Coast Guard said it also had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air and was taking more than 1,000 calls per hour. Chris Thorn was among the many volunteers still helping with the mass evacuation that began Sunday. He drove with a buddy from the Dallas area with their flat-bottom hunting boat to pull strangers out of the water. 'I couldn't sit at home and watch it on TV and do nothing since I have a boat and all the tools to help,' he said. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for the low-lying Houston suburb of Dickinson, home to 20,000. Police cited the city's fragile infrastructure in the floods, limited working utilities and concern about the weather forecast. In Houston, questions continued to swirl about why the mayor did not issue a similar evacuation order. Turner has repeatedly defended the decision and did so again Monday, insisting that a mass evacuation of millions of people by car was a greater risk than enduring the storm. 'Both the county judge and I sat down together and decided that we were not in direct path of the storm, of the hurricane, and the safest thing to do was for people to stay put, make the necessary preparations. I have no doubt that the decision we made was the right decision.' He added, 'Can you imagine if millions of people had left the city of Houston and then tried to come back in right now?' By Monday night, 7,000 people had arrived at the city's largest shelter set up inside the George R. Brown Convention Center — which originally had an estimated capacity of 5,000. Red Cross spokesman Lloyd Ziel said that volunteers made more space inside the center, which also was used to house Hurricane Katrina refugees from New Orleans in 2005, in part by pushing some cots closer together. A shortage of cots means some people will have to sleep on chairs or the floor. The center settled down at night, after an occasionally chaotic day that saw thousands of evacuees arrive in the pouring rain. Officers and volunteers at times rushed to attend to those with medical needs. At the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, the Army Corps started releasing water Monday because water levels were climbing at a rate of more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) per hour, Corps spokesman Jay Townsend said. The move was supposed to help shield the business district from floodwaters, but it also risked flooding thousands more homes in nearby subdivisions. Built after devastating floods in 1929 and 1935, the reservoirs were designed to hold water until it can be released downstream at a controlled rate. In the Cypress Forest Estates neighborhood in northern Harris County, people called for help from inside homes as water from a nearby creek rose to their eaves. A steady procession of rescue boats floated into the area. Harvey increased slightly in strength Monday as it drifted back over the warm Gulf, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters expect the system to stay over water with 45 mph (72 kph) winds for 36 hours and then head back inland east of Houston sometime Wednesday. The system will then head north and lose its tropical strength. Before then, up to 20 more inches (51 centimeters) of rain could fall, National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said Monday. That means the flooding will get worse in the days ahead and the floodwaters will be slow to recede once Harvey finally moves on, the weather service said. Sometime Tuesday or early Wednesday, parts of the Houston region will probably break the nearly 40-year-old U.S. record for the biggest rainfall from a tropical system — 48 inches — set by Tropical Storm Amelia in 1978 in Texas, meteorologists said. The amount of water in Houston was so unprecedented that the weather service on Wednesday had to update the color charts on its official rainfall maps to indicate the heavier totals. In Louisiana, the images of the devastation in Houston stirred painful memories for many Hurricane Katrina survivors. 'It really evoked a lot of emotions and heartbreak for the people who are going through that now in Houston,' Ray Gratia said as he picked up sandbags for his New Orleans home, which flooded during the 2005 hurricane. In Washington, President Donald Trump's administration assured Congress that the $3 billion balance in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster fund was enough to handle immediate needs, such as debris removal and temporary shelter for displaced residents. The White House said Monday night that the president and first lady will visit Corpus Christi and Austin on Tuesday. They will receive briefings on the relief efforts by local leaders and organizations. Harvey was the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record. ___ Associated Press writers Juan Lozano and Nomaan Merchant in Houston and David Warren in Dallas contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb .
  • Marietta man wanted in Charlottesville assault remains at large
    Marietta man wanted in Charlottesville assault remains at large
    As they waited for an arrest warrant to be taken out against a Marietta man for his alleged role in a brutal assault more than two weeks ago in Charlottesville, Va.,  Cobb County police were preparing to pounce. But Alex Michael Ramos, 33, had a head start of nearly two weeks from the time internet sleuths identified him as a suspect in the attack, caught on video, that left counter-protester DeAndre Harris with a broken wrist and deep head wound. Finally, on Friday, the warrant was issued. Three days later, Ramos’ whereabouts are still unknown.  IN-DEPTH:  Who is Michael Ramos? “Last week we believed he was not in Cobb County,” said Cobb police spokesman Dana Pierce. Last week, Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but never heard back. The delay proved especially frustrating to Harris, 20. In a statement provided through his attorneys, the aspiring rapper said, if not for the efforts of New York Daily News columnist Shaun King, none of his attackers would even be identified. So far, only one, 18-year-old Daniel Patrick Borden of Hamilton County, Ohio, has been arrested. Ramos did himself no favors, acknowledging his role in the assault on Harris in a rambling, profane Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos was once associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. But the leader of that group said Ramos had severed ties and was now affiliated with the Proud Boys -- a “pro-West fraternal organization,” according to founder Gavin McInnes. The Fraternal Order of Alt Knights (FOAK), which Ramos allegedly joined, is the “tactical defensive arm” of the Proud Boys. “We don’t fear the fight. We are the fight,” FOAK’s founder said in a social media post announcing the group’s intentions. Ramos, who has pointed to his Puerto Rican heritage as proof he’s not racist, said in his Facebook video that he went to Charlottesville to fight the “common f***ing enemy ... the radical, f***cking leftists.” Besides his own public proclamations, little is known about Ramos. Pierce said Cobb police had filed three incident reports on Ramos but only one led to criminal charges. He would not elaborate on the nature of those incidents or the charges brought against Ramos. The suspect’s last known address was in north Marietta at a home rented by his parents. It was there, about two years ago, that Ramos’ father died of a heart attack, said neighbor Matt Epperson. Ramos still has family in the Marietta area and, according to Pierce, “it is alleged that he has connections in southern Georgia.”
  • Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    Ben Taub Hospital personnel transferred a handful of patients to other facilities and took much needed deliveries of food and fresh linens after spending the weekend short-staffed and with dwindling supplies, said Bryan McLeod, a spokesman for the Houston hospital's parent company, Harris Health System. The goal was not a full evacuation but to move about 60 of the 350 patients from the 440-bed facility in time to take on new patients once the storm finally moves on the widespread flooding recedes, McLeod said. 'This is setting the table,' he said early Tuesday. 'Eventually, when the rain stops, people resume their lives and get back out on the roads, we're going to see more trauma events.' Floodwater and sewage got into the basement of the hospital's main building and affected pharmacy, food service and other key operations for a time. Heavy rains thwarted plans Sunday to move patients to other hospitals in the Texas Medical Center, a large medical complex southwest of downtown. Only the designated 'ride-out team' had been working in the hospital, with water levels around the city too high for additional staff — including the hospital's chief medical officer — to get in. The nearby University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also canceled outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, and told patients not to attempt to travel because of high water in the area of the medical complex. Patients who already had been admitted are receiving care as usual, a spokeswoman said. Other hospitals also bore the brunt of the storm. As of Monday morning, San Antonio Fire Department firefighters had transferred about 800 hospital patients from Houston and other areas affected by Harvey, said department spokesman Woody Woodward. The city had an EMS convoy in Houston consisting of 12 workers, two ambulances and one am-bus — a 'gigantic' ambulance with multiple beds, he said. The situation at Ben Taub briefly raised fears and memories of the dire straits at some New Orleans hospitals where patients were trapped for days after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ben Taub, a large public hospital that cares for many of the city's poor and uninsured, asked authorities for evacuation help Sunday but new locations for the patients had to be found, said Houston emergency management spokesman Gary Norman. High-clearance vehicles would take patients to other hospitals in the complex and elsewhere in Houston if need be, he said. Harris Health System operates two other medical facilities — Clinton East, a 50-bed nursing home whose residents were moved Friday to Ben Taub because of concerns Clinton East would flood, and LBJ, a hospital on the northeast side of downtown Houston that now has about 150 people from the community seeking shelter, 'another 150 mouths to feed,' McLeod said. No other Houston hospitals reported serious damage but several canceled outpatient services because of the flooding. West Houston Medical Center spokeswoman Selena Mejia said that the hospital is not offering outpatient services but has admitted a few critical care patients from other city hospitals. Ben Taub and other hospitals in Houston's medical complex shored up their defenses after the city was swamped by Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. That storm caused a blackout, inundated medical center streets with up to 9 feet of water, and forced evacuations of patients, some airlifted from rooftops by helicopter. Damage totaled more than $2 billion. After a review of the area's flood weaknesses, member hospitals moved their electrical vaults and backup generators out of basements to areas above flood level. Scores of existing buildings were fitted with flood gates, and new buildings were built surrounded by berms. Underground tunnels were outfitted with 100 submarine doors, some 12 feet tall. The $756 million bill was paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; millions more were spent on the public works projects. ___ AP Chief Medical Writer Marilynn Marchione reported from Baltimore; AP Writer Emily Schmall reported from Dallas. AP Writer Joe Danborn contributed from Dallas.
  • 'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    Need help in NE Houston! Baby here and sick elderly!' one user posted on Twitter along with her address late Sunday. Another woman, Alondra Molina, posted Monday on Facebook that her sister was desperate for a rescue for herself and her four children, including a 1-year-old. 'Please if someone could at least get them out of the city me and my mom will come get them,' Molina wrote on a Facebook group where dozens were pleading for help. 'The roads are just all blocked and we can't get in.' Annette Fuller took a video when she began fearing for her life on Sunday. She was on the second floor of a neighbor's home along with the residents of three other houses, including five children, as water rose and hit waist level on the first floor. 'We called 911 and it rang and rang and rang and rang,' Fuller said Monday after the water receded and she managed to return safely to her single-story home. 'There's just no agency in the world that could handle Harvey,' she said. 'However, none of us were warned that 911 might not work. It was very frightening.' Fuller's two daughters, who live in Austin and Dallas, posted her video to Facebook after their mother texted it to them, and the post went viral. 'Social media, in some ways, is more powerful than the government agencies,' Fuller said. A nursing home in Dickinson, a low-lying city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston, quickly became the face of the crisis after its owner took a photo of residents , some in wheelchairs, up to their chests in water. The nursing home owner, Trudy Lampson, sent the photo to her daughter, whose husband posted it Sunday to Twitter, where it's been retweeted about 4,500 times. The photo was so dramatic that many users denounced it as fake. The nursing home residents were saved the same day. 'Thanks to all the true believers that re-tweeted and got the news organizations involved,' Lampson's son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, posted later in the day. 'It pushed La Vita Bella to #1 on the priority list.' McIntosh told The Associated Press on Monday that his post gained traction after a local newspaper reported it. 'We are in Tampa, Florida,' he said. 'The only way we could have an impact was by trying to reach out to emergency services and trying to do social media to gain attention to the cause.' Not only are the people who need rescuing relying on social media for help, volunteers and police departments alike are posting their phone numbers and instructions on Twitter and Facebook so people can get more immediate help. An unofficial battalion of volunteers called the Cajun Navy who brought small boats to Houston posted on Facebook that people who need rescuing should download the Zello cellphone app to find rescuers close to their area. 'This will connect you with officials on the ground there that can navigate help your way. PLEASE SHARE!' said the post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times since Sunday night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Sunday that a woman was going into labor and shared the address. An hour later he updated his followers that the woman had been taken away in an ambulance. More than any other natural disaster, Harvey has made it clear that social media has revolutionized the search-and-rescue process, said Karen North, a professor of social media at the University of Southern California. 'And what's really fascinating is that this is not emergency services experts creating strategic systems to rescue people,' North said. 'This is evolving organically ... Not only can people reach out to 911 but to friends and family elsewhere who can not only reach out to 911 but directly to rescuers in the location where the person needs help. 'It's really just the idea of taking technology designed for one purpose and applying them to a disaster situation,' North said. Dozens of people continued to post their pleas to be rescued through late Monday. Fuller said if the water rises again at her home, she won't bother calling 911 and will post directly to social media. 'If I was desperate, I'd put it in a public Facebook site and say, 'Somebody please help,' and hope that somebody was looking,'' she said. ___ Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano in Las Vegas, Alina Hartounian in Phoenix and Bob Eller in Chicago contributed to this report. Myers reported from Los Angeles. Follow Myers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AmandaLeeAP
  • Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Update 4:50 p.m. Aug. 28: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon that it was not immediately able to confirm a report that a family of six was swept away by floodwaters and killed on Sunday. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo earlier told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. ﻿Original report: Family members told a Texas news station that six of their family members drowned Sunday afternoon as they tried to escape from floodwaters brought about by Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news Three members of the unidentified family told KHOU that four children were in a van with their great-grandparents and great-uncle Sunday when it was swept up by the current of flood waters as the van crossed a bridge in Greens Bayou. The news station reported that the van’s driver, the children’s great-uncle, was able to escape and cling onto a tree branch. He told the trapped children to escape from the van’s back door, but they were not able to, according to KHOU. The news station said the victims were an 81-year-old woman, her 84-year-old husband, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately verify the report, and no bodies have been recovered. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. On Monday alone, authorities said they rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters in the Houston area. Southeast Texas was battered by strong winds and torrential rains starting on Friday, when then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, but continued to dump rain over the area.
  • Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas Sunday, one photo of a battered, but still standing, Whataburger sign has come to take on a meaning of resilience to the thousands who shared the photo on social media.  >> Read more trending news Around 1 p.m. CDT, a Facebook user shared a Snapchat photo of a torn Whataburger sign with the caption “Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” A quick perusal through the comments shows that the photo might have originated from another user on Snapchat, and is a photo of the Whataburger at 4545 Violet Road in Corpus Christi. >> Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the city wasn’t hit as hard by Harvey as other cities close by, but the impact of “downed trees and power lines, broken and twisted signs, debris in the roadway, widespread power outrages and some partially torn roofs” was still felt. As of late Sunday night, the Whataburger sign photo had been shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times and had garnered almost 4,000 reactions. >> 11 amazing and heartbreaking scenes from Houston flood Many people equated the Whataburger orange and white with Texas pride, and others took it as a sign of the Texan spirit of resilience. While the photo is meant to be lighthearted, Harvey is far from over. While the Austin metro area isn’t supposed to see much more rain in the next few days, the tropical storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico around Matagorda Bay by Monday evening before moving back toward to the southeast Texas coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.
