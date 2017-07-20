Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 94
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 74°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Cat weighing over 30 pounds big hit at North Carolina animal shelter
Close

Cat weighing over 30 pounds big hit at North Carolina animal shelter

Cat weighing over 30 pounds big hit at North Carolina animal shelter
Photo Credit: Supersmario/Getty Images/iStockphoto
(Getty File Photo)

Cat weighing over 30 pounds big hit at North Carolina animal shelter

By: HotTopics.TV

A fat cat is living the sweet life at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and getting attention from the public because of his size.

>> Read more trending news

The stray weighs 31.4 pounds and is too large to fit in a kennel like other cats at the shelter, so he received special accommodations from the staff.

“He loves sleeping in our cabinet in the break room,” Alan Canady, the shelter’s director, told WNCN. “And he can barely fit in there.”

After the shelter posted a picture of a staff member holding the cat, people became fascinated with the chubby feline from the Siler City, North Carolina, area and started coming to see him.

“Everybody wants to see him, because they think the picture is fake,” said Tiffany Foushee, a shelter attendant. “And then they seem him and they’re amazed at how big he is.”

The cat’s owners have until next Monday to pick him up, and if he isn’t claimed by then, the shelter will put him up for adoption at the $20 adoption special it’s having next week.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Cavitt spoke to a witness who said the woman who was shot asked for help, but then left. 'She had come into the door and I heard from other people she asked for help and said she's been shot. She asked for help or announced she'd been shot and turned around and left,' Grant Wyckoff said. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Police said the woman was shot in the side and drove eight miles down the interstate to Fulton Industrial Boulevard where they found her. She was taken to the hospital. Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the shooting. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall before 8 a.m.'Somebody come in through the back door like you see in the video,' the business owner told Washington, 'He just randomly picked it and (was) lucky to get in.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.'The owner wouldn't say how much the guy got away with and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video by his distinctive camouflage backpack. Meanwhile police are warning other nail salon owners in the area. 'If you do cash business, if you have employees that receive cash tips, do not keep large amounts of cash in your store,' Holbrook said.The salon owner said he added extra security to his back door and as for the suspect, police believe he lives in the area. Anyone with information is asked to give Gainesville police a call.
  • Couple arrested, accused of letting 9-year-old smoke marijuana, making him shoplift 
    Couple arrested, accused of letting 9-year-old smoke marijuana, making him shoplift 
    A couple in Rogers County is has been arrested Wednesday after being accused of allowing their 9-year-old son to smoke pot and making him shoplift. According to an affidavit, Kimberly Broyles, 45, and Michael Whitaker, 40, allowed their son to smoke marijuana in their presence.  >> Read more trending news The affidavit was prompted by a child abuse complaint from a self-proclaimed addict that lived with the couple. According to the woman, the couple forced the boy to steal from Dollar General. The woman also told deputies that Whitaker kicked the boy in his back, neck and head as the boy was curled up in a fetal position screaming for him to stop. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said deputies raided the house and arrested the couple. According to Walton, Whitaker told the boy to run. The boy was taken into DHS custody. Whitaker and Broyles are in the Rogers County Jail and each are held on $150,000 bond.
  • Jailer arrested, charged with sexually assaulting inmates
    Jailer arrested, charged with sexually assaulting inmates
    A former inmate is speaking only with Channel 2 Action News about a sexual assault she said happened in jail. Former Douglas County jailer Carmel Biggers is accused of sexually assaulting three female inmates. He was fired July 10 and charged with three counts of sexual assault. One of the alleged victims said she is speaking out and wants to encourage other victims to do the same. 'I was strong enough to speak, and maybe they can be strong enough to come out and speak and say, 'Hey, I was one of these victims,'' she said. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store She said she was in the super-max section of the Douglas County Jail in May after being arrested for a probation violation. She said Biggers entered her cell and forced himself on her. She said she's had to go to counseling since the incident. 'I feel like mentally I'm hurt. Physically, it affected my life.' The woman said she's worried that others in her position may feel that reporting abuse will go ignored. 'If you try to explain this to a jailer, who's going to believe you? It's their jailer,' she said. Her accusations came to light when a male inmate in super max reported what was happening. The Douglas County sheriff has said that this kind of conduct is unacceptable and embarrassing to the department. 'Something's got to be done, and I just pray and hope that it doesn't happen again,' the victim said. Biggers was given a $75,000 bond but remains in jail. He could face more charges pending an investigation.
  • Ethics board delays decision on free tickets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for business
    Ethics board delays decision on free tickets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for business
    The city of Atlanta's economic development authority will have to wait and see if it will be granted premium seating at the new Falcons stadium. Invest Atlanta asked the city's ethics board to overturn a previous ruling and allow the authority free, premium seating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.The seats would be used to attract business, but the group argues it has essentially paid for the seats through bond financing.Channel 2's Nicole Carr learned about the request this week, ahead of Thursday night's ethics board meeting.The board heard Invest Atlanta's formal request then, but a source told Carr that Invest Atlanta's recent letter outlined its 'intent to include premium seating in the contract for the new stadium for economic development purposes.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store On Thursday afternoon, Invest Atlanta forwarded Carr its letter to the ethics board. The seven-page letter outlines the $200 million investment the city of Atlanta has made in the Atlanta Falcons and the stadium. The authority argues that's the payment for the seats.[READ: Invest Atlanta's letter to ethics board]Invest Atlanta is largely responsible for recruiting, retaining and attracting business, both internationally and nationally.'We all respectfully request you all rescind the 2013 advisory opinion and issue a new one,' Rosalind Rubens Newell, with Invest Atlanta, asked the board Thursday. '(It will) showcase the city to the businesses we are trying to attract here.' But local watchdog groups say allowing Invest Atlanta such a request could lay the groundwork for bribery.'Greasing some folks with some tickets or gifts or things like that can happen in this situation,' said William Perry, with Georgia Ethics Watchdogs. 'They should be especially diligent when it comes to economic development.'Perry was a part of the watchdog group that argued against Invest Atlanta's request in 2013. At that time, the independent ethics board ruled the group ineligible for free tickets, citing Section 2-816 of the Atlanta City Code. The code states:(a) No contract or lease with the city may require passes, tickets or gratuities to be given to officials or employees or permit reduced fees to be paid by officials or employees. The contracting party shall not provide gratuities or prerequisites to any official or employee in connection with execution of or performance under the contract or lease.The code was a result of what was happening prior to 1997, during then-Mayor Bill Campbell's tenure. The ruling states that, at that time, 'members of the Atlanta City Council received free tickets to sports and entertainment events, often as a part of a city contract.'The ruling is correct,' Perry said. 'This is something of value. They shouldn't get it.'On Thursday, Invest Atlanta initially declined to comment on the request ahead of the ethics board meeting. The request letter detailing its stance was sent shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.'These are gifts and they're being used to bribe either public officials or the ones that they're courting,' Perry said, 'and with those little gifts could come bigger problems later.
  • An All-American start to the British Open
    An All-American start to the British Open
    The wind off the Irish Sea pushed away the rain clouds and bathed Royal Birkdale in sunshine, Stars and Stripes. The British Open began Thursday with an All-American flavor. Jordan Spieth, chomping away on gum as he watched one putt after another pour into the center of the cup, worked some bunker magic late in the round to keep his card filled only with birdies and pars for a 5-under 65. He was tied for the lead with U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar. Koepka, with no competition and barely any practice since capturing his first major a month ago, ran off three straight birdies and holed a tough shot from a pot bunker for eagle on the par-5 17th hole. Kuchar, who first endeared himself to these British fans as a 19-year-old amateur in 1998 at Royal Birkdale, tied the course record with a 29 on the front nine, only to fall into a routine of pars the rest of the way. He still shot 65, his best score ever in a major. They were a stroke ahead of Paul Casey and Charl Schwartzel on a day that started nasty and ended with 39 players breaking par. The biggest question after a long day on the links was what was in store for Friday, when high wind and occasional showers were in the forecast. 'I thought today's round was extremely important, as they all are,' Spieth said, atop the leaderboard at a major for the first time since last year's Masters. 'But given the forecast coming in, I thought you really needed to be in the red today. You can certainly make up ground in a round tomorrow, and we'll see it happen. But being able to kind of play with shots, or play a little more conservative because you don't try to do too much on a day like tomorrow, that's nice and very helpful.' Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy fall into that category. Johnson, the No. 1 player who hasn't played the weekend at a major since the British Open last year, managed only one birdie on a decent day for scoring and shot 71. McIlroy also shot 71 and was relieved. Coming off three missed cuts in his last four events, he was 5 over through six holes when his caddie gave him a pep talk. McIlroy closed with three birdies over the last four holes to stay in the game. Phil Mickelson failed to make a birdie, the first time that has happened in a major in five years, and shot 73. Kuchar was the only one at 65 who played in the afternoon. The wind remained strong, though the course was manageable for everyone who stayed out of bunkers and deep grass and who holed putts. 'I watched some of the golf this morning on TV. It looked awfully challenging,' Kuchar said. 'It looked like anything under par was going to be a good score. Seemed like the later your tee time, the better draw you got. ... For me, to start my British Open with a 29 on the front nine is a great way to start.' Charley Hoffman had the best start of all, holing out from the rough on the daunting opening hole for an eagle. He was poised to join the leaders when he reached 5 under with a birdie on the 15th, only to drop shots on the next two holes. Hoffman shot 67 and was in a group that included Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Rafa Cabrera Bello. Defending champion Henrik Stenson, who played with Spieth, had a 69. Stenson also played with Spieth the first two rounds of the 2015 Masters that the Texan won wire-to-wire and knew what to expect. 'He was rolling it superbly that week, and I don't think it was that far behind today,' Stenson said. But his best shot was with his feet in the sand. Spieth was in thick rough to the right of the 16th fairway when his shot crept into the back of a pot bunker. Not only was the ball on a slight slope, the rake marks left his ball between two ridges. 'This is dangerous,' he said to his caddie. He aimed to the right of the hole to avoid it going off the green on the other side and into another bunker, and it came off perfectly about 10 feet away. 'That was awesome,' were his next words to his caddie. He made the par putt — Spieth made a lot of putts and picked up a two-putt birdie on the 17th and narrowly missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the last. It was his best start in a major since he shot 66 at the Masters a year ago. Spieth rated it among the top five or six rounds he has ever played in a major, not bad for someone who came close to the Grand Slam two years ago. 'I couldn't have done much better today,' he said. Royal Birkdale was much more kind than it was nine years ago in raging wind and rain. The 146th Open began in cool temperatures, a light rain and a strong wind. Mark O'Meara, a winner at Royal Birkdale in 1998 who is playing in his last British Open, hit the opening tee shot. And then he hit another one. O'Meara's first shot was lost in the gorse, he made a quadruple-bogey 8 and was on his way to an 81. His threesome required 18 shots to play that hole. But the weather settled down a few hours later, and the scorecards filled up with plenty of birdies and eagles. Just not for McIlroy until late in the round, or Johnson and Mickelson all day. 'With the weather we're expecting tomorrow, I still feel I'm in the golf tournament,' McIlroy said. 'If I can go out and play a good, quality round of golf in the morning and try to get in the clubhouse somewhere around even par, under par, I'll still be around for the weekend.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.