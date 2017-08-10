Cat crashes Cardinals, Royals MLB game

ST. LOUIS - A not-so friendly-feline decided it needed a closer look at Wednesday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals.
As Royals’ pitcher Peter Moylan threw in a pitch in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded, a cat blasted onto the field, MLB.com reported.
At one point, it trotted past center fielder Lorenzo Cain who looked down at the kitty, smiling as it ran past.
A stadium employee eventually chased the cat onto the warning track, but the kitty wasn’t going down without a fight, and was biting and scratching the Cardinals’ employee, MLB.com reported.
This isn’t the first time there was cat chaos on a major league field. In 1984, a cat made its way to the former Kingdome in Seattle, where it was not too happy to be removed from the game, The New York Times reported.
It also happened earlier this year, when the Miami Marlins found an extra player on the field.
The break in the game was apparently just what the Cardinals needed. On the next pitch, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam that put the Cardinals ahead. They ended up beating the Royals 8-5 and moved into second place in the NL Central division, MLB.com reported.
