Case against spanking: Study finds it leads to mental illness
Case against spanking: Study finds it leads to mental illness

Case against spanking: Study finds it leads to mental illness
Photo Credit: nixki/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By: John Pacenti, Palm Beach Post

Think spanking will make your child behave?

In fact, a new study discovered that children who receive spankings are more likely to be anti-social, aggressive and suffer from mental health and cognitive difficulties.

>> Read more trending news

The study by the University of Texas and the University of Michigan finds the more a child gets spanked -- defined by an open hand on the backside -- the more likely they were to defy their parents. Their study, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, analyzed five decades of spanking research representing around 160,000 children, according to the news site Mic.com, a website geared toward millennials.

“Our analysis focuses on what most Americans would recognize as spanking and not on potentially abusive behaviors,” says Elizabeth Gershoff, an associate professor of human development and family sciences at The University of Texas at Austin.

“We found that spanking was associated with unintended detrimental outcomes and was not associated with more immediate or long-term compliance, which are parents’ intended outcomes when they discipline their children.”.

“We as a society think of spanking and physical abuse as distinct behaviors,” Gershoff said. “Yet our research shows that spanking is linked with the same negative child outcomes as abuse, just to a slightly lesser degree.”

Spanking of children is still a popular mode of discipline in households. A 2013 poll found that 81 percent of Americans “say parents spanking their children is sometimes appropriate,” according to NBC News.

“We hope that our study can help educate parents about the potential harms of spanking and prompt them to try positive and non-punitive forms of discipline,” Gershoff said.

To read the whole Mic.com story, click here.

  • Trump questions motive of states not turning over voter data
    Trump questions motive of states not turning over voter data
    President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned the motives of states that have refused to comply with his voter fraud commission's request for extensive personal voter information, suggesting they have something to hide. 'One has to wonder what they're worried about,' Trump told the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. He said, 'There's something, there always is.' The meeting comes amid outrage over the commission's request to each state for extensive personal voter information, including voter names, voting histories and party affiliations. Aides to commission chair Mike Pence have said they only asked for information that was already publicly available. But numerous states have rebuffed the request, arguing that complying would legitimize the unproven idea that voter fraud is widespread. Critics see the commission as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls, and to justify unfounded claims made by a president who was angry about losing the popular vote. They also wonder why the White House appears more concerned with unproven allegations of large-scale voter fraud than the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 campaign. But Trump said the commission would address serious concerns he heard from voters again and again. 'Throughout the campaign and even after, people would come up to me and express concerns about voter inconsistencies and voter irregularities which they saw, in some cases having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states,' Trump said, adding: 'All public officials have a profound responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote.' The commission's request has also sparked numerous lawsuits as well as complaints that the commission violated open meeting rules when it conducted its first formal session over the phone. Trump convened the commission after claiming on Twitter and in meetings with lawmakers that voter fraud cost him the 2016 popular vote, despite past studies showing voter fraud is exceedingly rare. 'In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,' he tweeted in November, several weeks after his electoral victory. He also alleged at the time, without evidence, that there had been 'serious voter fraud' in California, New Hampshire and Virginia and complained that the media wasn't covering it. Trump continued to make the debunked claim after his inauguration, telling a group of bipartisan congressional leaders days after he took office that he would have won the popular vote if 3 million to 5 million immigrants living in the country illegally hadn't voted. While there have been isolated cases of people voting illegally, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have impacted the election results. Trump won the Electoral College by a comfortable margin, but Democratic rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. The commission will also examine ways to protect voting systems from foreign interference, according to Pence aides. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russian government mounted a campaign to help elect Trump, hacking the Democratic National Committee and a Hillary Clinton campaign aide's emails and spreading propaganda through fake news stories and social media bots. But Trump has repeatedly undermined their findings by voicing skepticism about Russia's role. Trevor Potter, the president of the Campaign Legal Center and a former Republican chair of the Federal Election Commission, accused the bipartisan commission of being 'based on false charges of voter fraud that have already been repeatedly disproven.' 'Our elections face serious concerns including attempted foreign cyber intrusions, partisan motivated voter suppression, and the desperate need for modernization of our election administration and voting technology,' he said. 'Rather than address these pressing issues in a bipartisan manner, this presidential commission already seems to be blindly focused on manufacturing evidence to support its own foregone conclusions to further partisan objectives.' Pence stressed as he opened the meeting that the panel was 'nonpartisan' and said it would be providing a service to all Americans. 'This commission had no preconceived notions or pre-ordained results,' he said. 'We're fact-finders.' Wednesday's meeting was largely organizational, with the discussion focusing on introductions, outlining the group's mission, and how it will proceed moving forward. ___ Follow Colvin on Twitter https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • Publix, surrounding stores evacuated for gas leak
    Publix, surrounding stores evacuated for gas leak
    A grocery store and several surrounding stores in Johns Creek have been evacuated because of a gas leak. Utility crews working behind the Publix at State Bridge and Medlock Bridge roads cut a line behind the store causing the leak, according to the fire department. As a safety precaution, the Publix and all the stores in the plaza were evacuated. TRENDING STORIES: Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today Repair crews on the scene have already cut off the leak. They are now working to repair the line and allow people to return to the stores. This is the third gas leak that has caused evacuations in metro Atlanta today. The first leak in Clayton County, which was caused by a car crash, forced a neighborhood to evacuate. A second leak in NW Atlanta evacuated a day care. None of the leaks are connected. NewsChopper 2 is on the way to the scene and we will bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
  • Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County
    The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the teenager who was seen running along I-85 Wednesday morning. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes will have the latest on this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Officers found James Teate Jr., 15, running in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Indian Trail Lilburn Road exit. TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today 'It was immediately clear that the juvenile male had a diminished mental capacity,' public information officer Michele Pihera said.When police found him, he was given a piece of paper, and wrote the letters 'JT.'The 15-year-old's mother saw a tweet Wednesday afternoon and called 911, according to police. The mother told the lead investigator that she was unaware that he was missing. She has been given the contact information for the Department of Family and Children Services.
  • Man says carjacker drove into oncoming traffic at 70 mph with him on the hood
    Man says carjacker drove into oncoming traffic at 70 mph with him on the hood
    A man is describing the moments he says a carjacker drove into oncoming traffic, at speeds up to 70 mph, with him on the hood of his car. The warning police have for the community, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Clayton County police told Channel 2's Tom Jones that Marlin McCrary stopped at a Food Depot on Hwy 42 to drop off a movie at the Red Box on Saturday around 10 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Children led out of a day care after a gas line break Police identify teenager found running along I-85 in Gwinnett County Kroger is giving away supplies to teachers today As McCrary dropped off the movie, police told Jones that someone had jumped in McCrary's still-running car. Not thinking twice, McCrary jumped on the hood of his car as the carjacker sped through the parking lot onto Hwy 42 and then turned to enter I-675. That's when McCrary was thrown off, breaking bones in his leg, police said.
  • Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Atlanta man murdered in Florida
    Homicide detectives in Florida are looking for clues after a man from Atlanta was found dead Monday night. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, 69-year-old Guy Eargle Jr. was found inside a home on Southeast 17th Avenue just after 6 p.m. 'Detectives are not disclosing the manner in which the victim was murdered at this time,' Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said in a news release. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine Aaron Carter publicly rips brother Nick after Georgia DUI arrest @WSBTV hits 1 million Twitter followers Eargle is a part-time resident of Fort Lauderdale and a part-time resident of Atlanta. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 954-828-5708.
  • Atlanta United fans apparently reference Pulse attack ahead of game in Orlando
    Atlanta United fans apparently reference Pulse attack ahead of game in Orlando
    Things are heating up in the rivalry between Atlanta United and Orlando City, but some fans may have taken things too far. The teams will play in Orlando on Friday. Atlanta United bought a billboard in Downtown Orlando, which says, 'Orlando, we are coming to conquer.'Fans and coaches agree that the billboard is all fun, but there is a difference between a friendly rivalry and comments that could be crossing the line.A post from an apparent Atlanta fan, who believes his team will win, said to think of the game as 'Pulse part 2,' referencing the terror attack that killed 49 people in June 2016.One of Orlando City's supporter groups tweeted a screenshot of the message to bring it to light. Supporters said there are other references to the Pulse attack in groups on Facebook. We're getting reaction from coaches and fans about the shocking comments in what is supposed to be a friendly rivalry, for Channel 2 Action News at 5:39. Regarding online comments by @ATLUTD fans, Jason Kreis says fans need to realize there is a line and this is still just a game. #Rivalry pic.twitter.com/nUgFR3IHR0-- Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) July 19, 2017 Love this.. @ATLUTD setting up shop and talking trash on enemy turf. Billboard in downtown Orlando pic.twitter.com/d5QhJZnv28-- Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 19, 2017
