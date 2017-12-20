Listen Live
National
Cardinal Law, former Catholic archbishop of Boston, dies at 86
Close

Cardinal Law, former Catholic archbishop of Boston, dies at 86

Cardinal Law, former Catholic archbishop of Boston, dies at 86
Photo Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
VATICAN CITY - MARCH 24: Cardinal Bernard Law attends the Chrism Mass celebration at St. Peter's Basilica on March 24, 2005 in Vatican City. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Cardinal Law, former Catholic archbishop of Boston, dies at 86

By: Boston25News.com

BOSTON -  Cardinal Bernard Law, archbishop emeritus of the Roman Catholic Church in Boston, has died at the age of 86.

Law was born in Mexico and moved around a lot as a child and young adult. 

But it was in the Catholic Church where he found his permanent home and left a legacy that will forever be associated with the priest sex abuse scandal in Boston. 

Bernard Law arrived in Boston in 1984 after being appointed archbishop following the death of Cardinal Humberto Mederios. A year later, Pope John Paul II appointed him cardinal. 

Law quickly earned a reputation as a staunch conservative, a favorite of the pope, and one of the more influential U.S. cardinals at the Vatican. 

Many believed Law would hold this position in Boston until his death but that was not to be the case. 

In January of 2002, a sex abuse scandal rocked the church in Boston and shook the faith of parishioners.

The Boston Globe Spotlight team obtained internal church documents that showed for more than 30 years Law and other church leaders knew that priest John Geoghan sexually abused children, yet continued to reassign him from parish to parish where he racked up more allegations of abuse. 

An apology from Law was not enough for the people who called for his resignation.

Over the next few months, hundreds of pages of church documents were released showing a long-time pattern of leaders reassigning suspected pedophile priests throughout the diocese and not once alerting law enforcement.

Victims and their lawyers considered Cardinal Law the architect of a system that protected the church rather than the victims. 

The crisis exploded not just in Boston, but across the country. In April of 2002, Pope John Paul II summoned all the United States cardinals to the Vatican for a two-day conference on the sex abuse scandal.

The topic then became the focus of the U.S. Conference of Bishops in Dallas in June.

On the eve of that meeting, Law admitted to WFXT that the church's original policies had shortcomings and failures. 

"At the time, we did what we thought was the best we could do,” he said.

A judge ordered Law to be deposed in two civil suits brought by the victims of Geoghan and Paul Shanley, another defrocked priest accused of abusing children who was shuffled from parish to parish. 

Law testified that he relied on the advice of aides and specialists on whether to reassign abusive priests, and blamed the church's poor-record keeping 

“I would agree that the recordkeeping and the institutional memory has to be improved. That was insufficient,” he said.

The crisis reached a boiling point in December, less than a year from that first newspaper report. 

By now, hundreds of accusers had come forward and dozens of priests were named.

Law was subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury investigating possible criminal violations by church officials and the calls for his resignation intensified, even within the church, as 58 priests submitted a letter calling for him to step down.

Four days later Law resigned.

"It became clear the most effective way I can serve the church at this moment is to resign,” he said. "To all those who have suffered because of my shortcomings and mistakes, I once again apologize and from them, I beg forgiveness."

The Boston diocese vowed to heal from this wound, and Sean O'Malley -- a bishop who has already handled sex abuse scandals in West Palm Beach and Fall River -- was elevated as the diocese's new archbishop. 

The diocese settled more than 500 abuse claims for $85 million.

Geoghan and Shanley were convicted and sentenced to prison, but the state did not criminally charge Law or other church leaders for keeping abusive priests in parishes because no reporting law existed at the time. 

Law headed to the Vatican where he remained a cardinal and was made archpriest of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, one of the most important and beautiful churches in Rome. He held the position until his retirement in 2011. 

Despite the scandal, Law kept his positions on important Vatican panels and took part in the conclave to elect Pope Benedict, showing that while no longer welcome in Boston he still had a home in the church. 

Because he was over the age of 80, he was not eligible to take part in the conclave to elect Pope Francis.

Following the abuse scandal, the U.S. Catholic Church made changes in how it handles allegations and how to better protect children. 

News

  • Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    Second Georgia Dome demolition set for Wednesday morning
    The Georgia Dome is set for a second implosion to bring down two walls left standing after the first blast. The implosion is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m. Adam Straight, the senior director of campus operations for the Georgia World Congress Center said the same company will take down the rest of the Dome so that the major clean-up effort can begin. “We did have some redundancy charges that did not go off so that being part of the rotation of the charges within the facility, just kept these structures remaining,” he said. The second implosion will create another massive dust cloud and since MARTA lines run under the Dome’s footprint, MARTA will suspend service. TRENDING STORIES: MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition Out with a bang: Georgia Dome comes down in Atlanta Goodbye Georgia Dome - thanks for the memories! “The east wall is within the proximity of the Omni, Georgia World Congress Center and Phillips station, and that is an open station so we need to protect it from any dust intrusion,” said MARTA senior engineer Larry Prescott. The MARTA line will shut down at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. If you need to use the west line between Five Points and Vine City, you can catch a bus at those stations. After a reinspection underground, MARTA will reopen the lines. Straight said he doesn’t think the dust cloud will be a problem. “The dust, I don’t expect it to be as heavy,” he said. Officials said they know the implosion will be loud for those who live nearby, but they said if they waited, it would disrupt the morning commute. Nearby roads will be closed for about 10 minutes.
  • Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
    Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination. The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”. They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio. The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling. Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
  • Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Official: Train brake automatically activated in fatal wreck
    Investigators are looking into whether the Amtrak engineer whose speeding train plunged off an overpass, killing at least three people, was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive, a federal official said Tuesday.The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators want to know whether the engineer lost 'situational awareness' because of the second person in the cab.Preliminary information indicated that the emergency brake on the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said.The train was hurtling at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 30 mph (48 kph) zone Monday morning when it ran off the rails along a curve south of Seattle, sending some of its cars plummeting onto an interstate highway below, Dinh-Zarr said, citing data from the locomotive's event recorder.Skid marks — so-called 'witness marks' — from the train's wheels show where it left the track, she added.Dinh-Zarr said it is not yet known what caused the train to derail and that it was too early in the investigation to conclude why it was going so fast.Investigators will talk to the engineer and other crew members and review the event data record from the lead locomotive as well as an identical device from the rear engine, which has already been studied. Investigators are also trying to get images from two on-board cameras that were damaged in the crash, she said.There were two people in the cab of the train at the time of the crash, the engineer and an in-training conductor who was familiarizing himself with the route, Dinh-Zarr said. A second conductor was in the passenger cabin at the time of the crash, which is also part of the job responsibility, she said.In previous wrecks, investigators looked at whether the engineer was distracted or incapacitated. It is standard procedure in a crash investigation to test the engineer for alcohol or drugs and check to determine whether he or she was using a cellphone, something that is prohibited while the train is running.The engineer, whose name was not released, was bleeding from the head after the crash and his eyes were swollen shut, according to radio transmissions from a crew member.The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast new bypass route that was created by refurbishing freight tracks alongside Interstate 5. The 15-mile, $180.7 million project was aimed at speeding up service by bypassing a route with a number of curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.Investigators were also looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new route, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash. That includes assessing the training process and how much time the workers were required to spend on the trains before they shuttled passengers, he said.'Under Amtrak policy he couldn't run this train without being qualified and running this train previously,' Turpin said of the engineer.At least some of the crew had been doing runs on the route for two weeks prior to the crash, including a Friday ride-along for local dignitaries, Dinh-Zarr added.The bypass underwent testing by Sound Transit and Amtrak beginning in January and at least until July, according to documents on the Washington Department of Transportation website.Positive train control — technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train — was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring, transit officials said.Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.Dinh-Zarr said it was too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy.In addition to those killed, more than 70 people were injured. As of Tuesday, 35 were still hospitalized, including 21 in critical or serious condition.Two of the dead were identified as train buffs and members of the rail advocacy group All Aboard Washington and were excited to be on board for the inaugural run: Jim Hamre, a retired civil engineer with the state Transportation Department, and Zack Willhoite, a customer service employee at a local transit agency.'It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time,' said All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem.In 2015, an Amtrak train traveling at twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit derailed along a sharp curve in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Investigators concluded the engineer was distracted by reports over the radio of another train getting hit by a rock.Amtrak agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by the victims and their families. It has also installed positive train control on all its track between Boston and Washington.___Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Phuong Le and Sally Ho in Seattle, Michael Sisak in Philadelphia, Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington and Manuel Valdes in Dupont contributed to this report.___For complete coverage of the deadly derailment, click here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TrainDerailment
  • Senate Approves GOP tax bill 
    Senate Approves GOP tax bill 
    The Senate voted 51-48 to approve a sweeping package of Republican tax cuts for individuals and businesses, though a small rules detour in the Senate will force the House to vote one more time on Wednesday morning.
  • Senate approves GOP tax bill, but one more House vote still needed
    Senate approves GOP tax bill, but one more House vote still needed
    Sparring over tax cut plans after midnight, the Senate voted 51-48 to approve a sweeping package of Republican tax cuts for individuals and businesses, though a small rules detour in the Senate will force the House to vote one more time on Wednesday morning, as GOP leaders are ready to send President Donald Trump the first major overhaul of the federal tax system since 1986. “I think what’s at stake tonight in this vote is more than just a few changes in our tax code,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), as GOP Senators argued the tax cuts are part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump to jump start economic fortunes of American workers. “Our economy needs a shot in the arm again, not just to improve the economy but to improve take home pay,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), as Republicans rejected charges by Democrats that this bill was nothing but a boon to the rich. Republicans applaud as the Senate votes 51-48 to approve amended GOP tax cut plan — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 20, 2017 Unlike a showdown vote over a GOP plan to overhaul the Obama health law, Democrats were unable to draw Republicans to their side to derail the tax plan, leaving them frustrated and powerless on the Senate floor, as they decried the details of the bill. “We believe you’re messing up America,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer of the GOP tax bill. “It’s an absolute disgrace.” “The first thing is, this is not a middle class tax cut,” argued Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), as Democrats charged the bill was nothing more than a bill written mainly by special interests. “Down the hall 100 feet is Sen. McConnell’s office,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who made the unusual move of opening the door to the Senate floor to make his point that the GOP plan had been bolstered by the work of lobbyists from a variety of industries. Can't remember seeing this before, as Sen Sherrod Brown D-OH opens the Senate door during the tax bill debate pic.twitter.com/AK76eaCTxh — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 20, 2017 While Democrats could not stop the bill, they were able to use the Senate rules to force minor changes under the restrictions of the “Byrd Rule,” which limits what can be done in the Senate under the budget reconciliation process. The procedural challenges knocked out fewer than 100 words, dealing with 529 savings accounts being used for K-12 education spending to support homeschooling, as well a new excise tax on college and universities. Because of those minor changes, the bill must go back to the House for one more vote, which should take place by lunch on Wednesday. That didn’t dim the excitement of Republicans. “I’m very proud to be a part of the Senate today, on what’s going to prove to be a historic day in the future,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA). “There’s a lot of naysayers who say this isn’t going to work.” Some of the highlights of the GOP plan include: + Seven individual tax brackets of 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. The current individual brackets are 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35% and 39.6%. + Standard deduction almost doubled $6,350/$12,700 to $12,000/$24,000 + State and local taxes change will only allow you to deduct up to $10,000 for sales, income and property taxes – this is a big change for those who itemize. + Mortgage interest deduction limit lowered to $750,000 from $1 million. No change for current mortgages (they are grandfathered in). + Zeroes out the individual mandate tax penalty in 2019 under the Obama health law – note the date – not in 2018. Still in effect next year. + Does not change tax exemption on reduced tuition awards for graduate students, and employer tuition aid at colleges and universities. + Alternative Minimum Tax lives on for individuals, but the exemption limit is increased. + Federal estate tax is not abolished, but the plan doubles the amount of the inheritance exemption. + Corporate tax rate lowered to 21% – original plan was 20%. + Almost all business tax changes are permanent in the GOP bill. + Almost all individual tax changes in the bill expire after 2025 (8 years). If you want to read more about the details of the bill, this is the 570 page explanation that has been put out by Republicans in the Congress.
  • Tax reform bill passes House and Senate: What to expect from the new legislation
    Tax reform bill passes House and Senate: What to expect from the new legislation
    The House and Senate voted Tuesday and early Wednesday, to pass the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years. The bill passed on a 227-203 vote. No Democrats voted for the new legislation. In the Senate, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed on a 51-48 vote at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday. President Trump is expected to sign the legislation before Christmas. The House will vote again on the bill on Wednesday because of technical issues with the first vote. Here are a few takeaways from the new law.  The corporate tax rate has been cut from 35 percent to 21 percent beginning on Jan. 1, 2018. The 20 percent corporate alternative minimum tax has been repealed. The legislation creates a 20 percent deduction for the first $315,000 on pass-throughs, or businesses such as partnerships. The deduction is for qualified business income for joint filers. The law imposes a one-time mandatory tax of 8 percent on illiquid assets, assets not easily converted into cash, and 15.5 percent on cash and cash equivalents for U.S. business profits held overseas. The more than $2 billion held now in overseas banks is a product of a rule that made foreign profits tax-deferred if they are not brought into the United States, or repatriated.   Businesses may now write off the full value of investments in new plant and equipment for five years. Beginning in year six, the 100 percent expensing of a new plant and equipment is eliminated. The bill provides tax credits for producing electricity by using geothermal, solar, municipal waste, hydropower, biomass and wind. For individuals, the current seven tax brackets remain, but income levels and rates have been changed. For homes purchased from Jan.1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2025, the bill caps the deduction for mortgage interest at $750,000 in home loan value. After Dec. 31, 2025, the cap is $1 million in loan value. The bill also suspends the deduction for interest on home equity loans until 2026. The standard deduction has been increased to $12,000 from $6,350 for individuals, and to $24,000 from $12,700 for married couples filing jointly.. The child tax credit has doubled to $2,000 per dependent child under age 17. There is a refundable portion of $1,400.   The personal exemption of $4,050 is eliminated. The personal exemption is a fixed exemption some could take off their adjusted gross income. The exemption for estate and gift taxes is increased to $10 million from $5 million per person.   Beginning in 2019, the new legislation eliminates the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate.  Families can deduct up to a total of $10,000 in local property and state and local income taxes. Below are the changes in income tax rates for married couples filing jointly and for singles. The changes take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. 10 percent up to $19,050, versus 10 percent up to $18,650 under existing law; 12 percent on $19,051 to $77,400, versus 15 percent on$18,651 to $75,900; 22 percent on $77,401 to $165,000, versus 25 percent on $75,901 to $153,100; 24 percent on $165,001 to $315,000, versus 28 percent on $153,101 to $233,350; 32 percent on $315,001 to $400,000, versus 33 percent on $233,351 to $416,700; 35 percent on $400,001 to $600,000, versus 35 percent on $416,701 to $470,700 37 percent above $600,000, versus 39.6 percent above$470,700. For single individuals, effective Jan. 1, 2018 and ending in 2026, income tax would be: 10 percent up to $9,525, versus 10 percent up to $9,325 under existing law; 12 percent from $9,526 to $38,700, versus 15 percent on $9,326 to $37,950; 22 percent on $38,701 to $82,500, versus 25 percent on $37,951 to $91,900; 24 percent on $82,501 to $157,500, versus 28 percent on $91,901 to $191,650; 32 percent on $157,501 to $200,000, versus 33 percent on $191,651 to $416,700; 35 percent on $200,001 to $500,000, versus 35 percent on $416,701 to $418,400; 37 percent above $500,000, versus 39.6 percent above $418,400. These brackets would expire after 2025. The bill also allows drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. 
Jamie Dupree

