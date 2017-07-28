Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery

A North Carolina man who said he’s had a streak of bad luck took a chance Thursday and ended up winning $400,000.

Marcus Savvas, of North Carolina, got a call from his sister when her car broke down. He said “a lot of bad things have happened lately” and this was another one on the list.

A news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said that after picking up his sister, Savvas stopped by a Kangaroo Express for gas.

“I rarely play the lottery,” Savvas said. “I only went inside because my sister wanted a cold drink. While I was in there, I thought, ‘My luck can’t get any worse, so why not get a scratch-off ticket?’”

Savvas bought a $400,000 Bonus Cash ticket for $5 and scratched of the big prize.

“I flipped out,” Savvas said. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming. I had to look at the ticket 50 or 60 times.”

He drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and claimed his prize. The lottery website said he took home $276,067 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Savvas said if it wasn’t for his sister, he never would have gotten the ticket.

Savvas plans to use some of the winnings to pay bills and help his sister with her car.