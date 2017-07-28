Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H -
L 72

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Chance of T-showers
H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-showers. H -° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Chance of T-showers. H -° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery
Close

Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery

Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery
Photo Credit: North Carolina Education Lottery
Marcus Savvas of Thomasville, North Carolina won $400,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery when he stopped by a gas station after helping his sister with car trouble.

Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -  A North Carolina man who said he’s had a streak of bad luck took a chance Thursday and ended up winning $400,000.

Marcus Savvas, of North Carolina, got a call from his sister when her car broke down. He said “a lot of bad things have happened lately” and this was another one on the list.

>> Read more trending news

A news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said that after picking up his sister, Savvas stopped by a Kangaroo Express for gas.

“I rarely play the lottery,” Savvas said. “I only went inside because my sister wanted a cold drink. While I was in there, I thought, ‘My luck can’t get any worse, so why not get a scratch-off ticket?’”

Savvas bought a $400,000 Bonus Cash ticket for $5 and scratched of the big prize.

“I flipped out,” Savvas said. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming. I had to look at the ticket 50 or 60 times.”

He drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and claimed his prize. The lottery website said he took home $276,067 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Savvas said if it wasn’t for his sister, he never would have gotten the ticket.

Savvas plans to use some of the winnings to pay bills and help his sister with her car.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Man found not guilty of animal cruelty fights to get horses back
    Man found not guilty of animal cruelty fights to get horses back
    An Atlanta man known as the 'Urban Cowboy' wants his horses back from Fulton County after he was found not guilty of animal-cruelty charges. Brandon Fulton said the county wants him to pay $50,000 to get the horses that were seized in April out of storage. He said the county took his animals based on a caller complaint, but never looked at the health records themselves. RELATED STORIES: Man charged after dead, starving horses found at farm Man accused of abusing horses says he's 'no animal killer' Man arrested for having dead horses on property faces new charge Man charged after horses found with no food, water He was found not guilty on all but one of the 12 counts of animal cruelty. He's appealing the 12th count because he said he'd just rescued a malnourished calf at the time of the property investigation. Fulton is still facing charges related to the deaths of several horses whose remains were found on his property in 2016.
  • Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection
    Cockroach, pink slime cause popular restaurant to fail health inspection
    A popular downtown Atlanta restaurant near Centennial Olympic Park just failed a health inspection. Dantanna's in the CNN Center got a score of 35 on July 24. Jay Kazlow, who is the president and chief operating officer of Dantanna's Restaurants, says in their 14 years in business in Atlanta they've never had a score like that. There are three Dantanna's restaurants in metro Atlanta. Dantanna's advertises as an upscale sports restaurant. Kazlow says the low inspection score is humiliating, humbling and frightening. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Violations included a live cockroach, heavy food and grease buildup on floors and walls, food not held cold enough and black and pink slime-like substance buildup on the interior of an ice machine. Kazlow says he's 68 years old and has been in the business 50 years. He told us he's never had a score this low. Kazlow says they are doing everything to mitigate the circumstances as quickly as possible. Dantanna's Downtown got a 91 on its previous health inspection last November. We asked why the big drop in the score? Kazlow says he's not sure but he says they've corrected the problems and are ready to move on. He's says dining in their restaurants is a public trust and it's something that they take very seriously. We'll let you know what the new score is when it is re-inspected, which should be within the next week or so.
  • Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say
    Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say
    The Spelman College community is mourning the loss of one of its students killed in a crash.Erica Lanier died this week when the car she was riding in was involved in an accident on Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta.Her friend, Alexis Sims, was speeding and lost control and wrecked, police said.Sims was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to Lanier's cousin, Julian, by phone. He said despite the charges, the driver and Lanier were best friends and the family is not mad at the driver. They're praying for a speedy recovery. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Fernandes learned Lanier was a popular student on campus. She was a dancer, a student mentor and taught dance to girls. She was also part of the Spelman dance group called Mahogany-N-Motion.Lanier attended Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy in Decatur for most of her life. Chaplain Rhonda Hicks was her Kindergarten teacher.'She encompassed so many things, she was beautiful on the inside and outside,' Hicks told Fernandes Friday afternoon.Hicks remembers how serious Lanier was about mentoring young girls and her faith. When she got into an argument with a friend at 5-years-old, Hicks told her to pray.'Next thing you know Erica was 'Dear Jesus, would you' and that's the story I've told all her life,' Hicks shared.Fernandes also learned Lanier cared about the environment and started The Earth Project, an environmental initiative at Green Forest Christian Academy. A spokesman for the academy tells us they will finish the project in her honor. Spelman College student Erica Lanier killed in crash. She mentored girls nationwide & taught dance. Hear how her teacher remembers her at 4 pic.twitter.com/ZzBCZszq0B-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 28, 2017
  • Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery
    Car troubles lead North Carolina man to win $400,000 lottery
    A North Carolina man who said he’s had a streak of bad luck took a chance Thursday and ended up winning $400,000. Marcus Savvas, of North Carolina, got a call from his sister when her car broke down. He said “a lot of bad things have happened lately” and this was another one on the list. >> Read more trending news A news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery said that after picking up his sister, Savvas stopped by a Kangaroo Express for gas. “I rarely play the lottery,” Savvas said. “I only went inside because my sister wanted a cold drink. While I was in there, I thought, ‘My luck can’t get any worse, so why not get a scratch-off ticket?’” Savvas bought a $400,000 Bonus Cash ticket for $5 and scratched of the big prize. “I flipped out,” Savvas said. “I couldn’t believe it. I thought I was dreaming. I had to look at the ticket 50 or 60 times.” He drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, and claimed his prize. The lottery website said he took home $276,067 after required state and federal tax withholdings. Savvas said if it wasn’t for his sister, he never would have gotten the ticket. Savvas plans to use some of the winnings to pay bills and help his sister with her car.
  • Police expand search for missing grandmother
    Police expand search for missing grandmother
    Investigators are back out Friday searching for a 78-year-old DeKalb County woman who is reported missing. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Crews searched a nearby park Thursday. Police said they are searching new areas, including a park with a lake. Millicent Williams' family has also gathered to help police in their search. They didn't want to speak on camera but said they're hoping Millicent is found OK. Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Police crews prepping to search park/lake for missing local grandmother day after Grandson charged. I'll have a live report at noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JrP95FAJpO-- Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) July 28, 2017
  • Is it possible to eat healthy at McDonalds? These are your best options
    Is it possible to eat healthy at McDonalds? These are your best options
    You’re busy and you’re stressed. Between working all day, taking the kids to practice, and running errands to keep everything from falling apart, the last thing you want to do when you get home is spend time cooking dinner. >> Read more trending news Although fast food isn’t the most ideal option for the health conscious, nutritionist Lisa Drayer offers the following recommendations from the McDonald’s menu that will keep you away from the worst offenders the next time you have to go through the drive-thru. For kids: Happy Meal with McNuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce, apple slices or Yoplait Go-gurt low-fat strawberry, and low-fat (1%) milk. For vegetarians: Fruit and yogurt parfait (snack/mini meal); or Southwest salad (no chicken) with Newman’s Own creamy Southwest dressing. For vegans: Southwest salad (no chicken or cheese) with Newman’s Own low-fat balsamic vinaigrette; or side salad with balsamic vinaigrette and hamburger bun; and a “Cutie” (mandarin orange). For calorie counters: Southwest grilled chicken salad (without dressing); or bacon ranch grilled chicken salad (without bacon and with half a packet of Newman’s Own ranch dressing); or Egg McMuffin (without Canadian bacon or butter); and fruit and yogurt parfait (snack/mini meal size). For carb counters: Artisan grilled chicken sandwich (without bun); or Egg McMuffin (without muffin and butter); or cheeseburger (without bun); side salad with Newman’s Own low-fat balsamic vinaigrette.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.