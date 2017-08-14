Car parts found in California river could belong to missing couple

An off-duty deputy with a keen eye watching television helped crack a missing-persons case, the circumstances of which are still coming out.

A husband and wife were last seen Aug. 6 at the Crystal Caves in Sequoia National Park. Clues to their disappearance were found near where a car with two college exchange students careened off the road in late July and down a 500-foot ravine, where it still rests on a rock surrounded by the fast flowing Kings River.

Yinan Wang, 31, and his wife, Jie Song, 30, were supposed to leave the park, then planned to drive to Fresno and stay the night. From there, they would go to Yosemite National Park and return Aug. 9 to San Diego, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was watching news coverage about the recovery of the Thai college students when there was mention of a license plate that he knew did not belong to their red car.

Turns out, it belonged to Wang and Song’s white Ford Focus. Deputies and rescue crews in helicopters found vehicle parts Saturday about 40 yards upstream. However, they are unable to determine if they belong to the white car.

No bodies were found in the water. National Park Service rangers will continue to search for Wang and Song.

The families of the students, Thai media and Thai government are getting increasingly upset about the delay in the recovery of the students’ bodies, according to the Fresno Bee. Crews are still developing a plan to recover the red car and the bodies of the students, who crashed July 26, still inside it. A date has not been set.