Canines hang 20 at World Dog Surfing Championships

About three-dozen dogs competed at the World Dog Surfing Championships Saturday at Linda Mar State Beach.

The pups are not judged on their ability to perform stunts on the board, just how long they can remain on it.

“It’s subjective,” judge Sam Stahl told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s a feeling. You’re looking for ability to stand, ride, move in the wave. You’re looking for style. How panicked or how calm the dog is. That makes a difference.”

Dogs also competed in Frisbee catching and ball fetching events. There was also a dog fashion contest. Shelters had pets available for adoption.

While the event was free, a portion of proceeds raised at it support dog and environmentally focused nonprofits.

The competitions are becoming popular beachside events. There are myriad contests cropping up throughout Southern California, according to the Chronicle.