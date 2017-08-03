MONTREAL - Canadian officials have started a temporary shelter for people leaving the U.S. and fleeing to Canada looking for asylum, afraid that they’d be deported by the U.S. government, CNN reported.
They’ve set up cots at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal to handle the influx of people who have crossed the border. Many are Haitians, according to CTV and CBC.
The shelters normally used for refugees are full, so they’ve decided to use the stadium.
Asylum seekers leave bus to be temporarily housed at Mtl's Olympic stadium w.150 beds, food, showers @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/CdAWHkI1YE— CarolineVanV (@CarolineVanVCTV) August 2, 2017
The refugees were living in the U.S. because of a policy from the Obama administration that allowed them to relocate after a 20110 earthquake. The deadline was supposed to end this month, but was moved until next January, CTV reported.
Nearly 58,000 asylum seekers from Haiti could be deported if the deadline isn’t changed.
The refugees are expected to be housed in shelters for a few weeks as they work with officials to get paperwork filed and find housing, CBC reported.
There have been 4,345 illegal boarder crossings from the U.S. into Canada in 2017, CNN reported.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself