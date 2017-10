California investor pledges $10 million, planes to aid Puerto Rico

The Latest on the release from a Nevada prison of former football legend O.J. Simpson (all times local): 6:45 p.m. A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future. State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press on Sunday that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant has one approved residential plan, and it doesn't currently include a move to Florida or any other state. Arruti says that could change in the future. Simpson previously said he wanted to live in Florida, where he used to live and where he has friends and two children. Arruti says the exact location of the house in Las Vegas isn't disclosed for security and privacy reasons. But he says that at least for now, the 70-year-old Simpson has no permission to leave Nevada without advance approval from his parole officer. ____ 6:15 p.m. Officials at a remote Nevada prison where O.J. Simpson was set free early Sunday after nine years for armed robbery arranged the former football and Hollywood star's dead-of-night departure to avoid public scrutiny. It worked. Simpson signed release paperwork just before midnight and disappeared into the darkness minutes into the first day he was eligible for release. Through efforts by prison officials to keep the time and place secret, there were no journalists outside the prison gates to capture the moment. Though publicity-prone in the past, Simpson was neither heard from nor seen publicly as the day wore on — apparently taking the advice of people in his inner circle that he avoid the spotlight. Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she didn't know the name of the driver who met him and took him to an undisclosed location. ___ 1:50 p.m. Florida's attorney general says her state may have to oversee O.J. Simpson's parole if his prison record in Nevada is clean. Simpson has said he wants to move back to Florida. Though she doesn't control the Corrections Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday urged the department to reject any request to transfer Simpson's parole, citing factors including his history of violence and destructive behavior. Bondi acknowledged Sunday that Florida may have no choice but to accept Simpson. She says authorities would carefully vet the request and his prison records. Corrections officials would have 45 days, though Bondi said a decision likely would come much sooner. Bondi says potential sticking points include whether Simpson completed required alcohol counseling. Bondi says the Nevada prison system had told Florida officials Simpson would be released no sooner than Monday. She says Nevada officials as of Sunday afternoon they had not yet made any request for a parole transfer. ___ 10:40 a.m. The family of the man slain with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 knew that O.J. Simpson would be released on parole but says his actual release 'is still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again.' Fred and Kim Goldman released a statement Sunday through spokesman Michael Wright saying they respect the Nevada Parole Board's decision to release Simpson after nine years in prison for his conviction in a Las Vegas armed robbery case. They also say they'll continue to pursue payment of $33.5 million judgment awarded in 1997 after Simpson was found civilly liable for the death and will keep advocating for domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform. Simpson is now 70. He maintains the botched hotel-room confrontation that sent him to prison in Nevada was an effort to retrieve memorabilia stolen from him after he was acquitted in 1995 of killing his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles. ____ 9:50 a.m. Florida's Corrections Department says it has not received a request to oversee O.J. Simpson's parole in Florida, where the former football star has said he wants to live. The department 'has not received any transfer paperwork from Nevada,' Corrections department spokeswoman Ashley Cook said Sunday after Simpson was released on parole from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for a robbery conviction. Simpson lawyer Attorney Malcolm LaVergne has said Simpson will go to Florida, where he previously has lived. The former football star's friend Tom Scotto from Naples, Florida said Sunday he was with Simpson following his release. Sotto did not say where they were. Florida's attorney general, Pam Bondi, has urged her state's Corrections Department to object to Simpson's return. Bondi cited what she called Simpson's history of violence and destructive behavior. The department previously has said it would have to accept a transfer from Nevada if that state's request met certain criteria under an interstate agreement. ____ 9:30 a.m. Now that O.J. Simpson is out of prison, he has to comply with rules Nevada authorities set for his parole. He has to tell the state where he'll be living and when he changes his residence. He can't use illegal drugs or recreational marijuana. He can drink alcohol, but not beyond Nevada's limit for driving and not being arrested for drunk driving. Simpson also is prohibited from associating with felons or anyone that Nevada parole and probation officials prohibit him from being in contact with. The conditions apply no matter where Simpson ends up living. The state he chooses will set rules that he must follow to avoid the risk of being returned to prison. Simpson could be on parole until Sept. 29, 2022. That five-year period could be reduced if Simpson collects maximum credits for good behavior, pays fees and fines on time and shows 'diligence in labor or study.' ____ 4:50 a.m. Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom. State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. He had served nine years for a botched Las Vegas hotel room heist. 