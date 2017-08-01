Listen Live
A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons
Close

A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons

A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons
Photo Credit: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Gene Simmons of KISS (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons

By: Rare.us

KERRVILLE, Texas -  For years, KISS frontman Gene Simmons has been known for the distinctive black-and-white face paint he wears while performing.

>> Read more trending news

Genie, born in Texas last Friday, could be the musician’s long-lost sister — except for the fact that she’s a cow.

Drew Taylor posted a picture of the cow, born on Heather Leonard Taccetta’s Kerrville ranch, on his business Facebook page on Saturday.

“I didn’t realize how uncanny the comparison was until a friend put the two pictures side by side,” he said of Genie’s face next to Gene’s. “I said, ‘Can I have that picture? Can I use it?’”

Simmons himself couldn’t believe it when he saw pictures of the calf.

And this is one case of where being cute saves the day, because Genie will become the mascot of a steakhouse now, instead of someone’s dinner.

Read More
  • HIV-positive coach charged with abusing dozens of schoolboys
    HIV-positive coach charged with abusing dozens of schoolboys
    An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a 'predator' by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus. Authorities announced a 119-count indictment against Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, on Monday. Investigators have so far determined that there are 24 victims, 11 of whom have yet to be identified, Charles County States Attorney Tony Covington said. The allegations against Bell include 12 counts of child sexual abuse, 44 counts of filming child pornography, 38 counts of second-degree sex offenses, and three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV virus to another person. 'These charges are horrific and I share in the disgust and outrage that our community is feeling,' Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in a letter to parents, posted on the school system's webpage. Bell's attorney, Jeffrey Griffith, said Bell, who is being held without bond, is looking forward to fighting the allegations. Bell was initially arrested in late June and charged with three counts of producing child pornography and two counts of second-degree assault. Authorities said at that time that Bell, a former instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, molested at least seven boys on school property, at his home and possibly at other locations. Sheriff Troy Berry said the evidence included images of Bell, who admitted that he is HIV-positive, assaulting the victims. School officials said Monday that Stoddert's school principal, Kenneth Schroeck, has been reassigned. They also are reviewing all of their policies and procedures, but said that at the time of his hiring, Bell had not been listed on any sex abuser registry and had no criminal record. School district officials say Bell was hired in October 2014, after a criminal background check, as a temporary instructional assistant assigned to J.P. Ryon Elementary School. In March 2015, he was hired as an instructional assistant and assigned to Stoddert Middle School. After serving as indoor track coach for Maurice J. McDonough High School's team during the 2015-2016 school year, Bell was hired in November 2016 as the indoor track coach at La Plata High School, according to school system officials. Law enforcement officials, meanwhile, have said Bell worked in 2015 for AlphaBest, a Charles County government contractor providing before- and after-school care at Ryon Elementary and William B. Wade Elementary School. Investigators say that in the spring of 2016, Bell volunteered as an assistant coach for a Waldorf community track club, the Comets, whose members ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old. The Charles County Sheriff's Office notified school district officials in December that Bell was under investigation after a La Plata parent complained about inappropriate electronic messages Bell sent to a student on the track team. Bell was placed on administrative leave that month, and later fired after failing to show up for a temporary assignment in a print shop. Hill, the school superintendent, issued a no-trespass order against Bell in May after hearing that he was seen at a track event the day before.
  • New position, same mindset for Kemal Ishmael
    New position, same mindset for Kemal Ishmael
  • Los Angeles gets Olympics with an 11-year wait _ and risks
    Los Angeles gets Olympics with an 11-year wait _ and risks
    By 2028, a new stadium being built for the Rams and the Chargers will have been beaten up by nearly a decade of NFL games. The seemingly intractable problems of Southern California — traffic and homelessness — might get better or grow worse. So much can change in 11 years. LA's decision to lock in an Olympic Games to far-off 2028 was praised by city leaders Monday as a deal that offers hundreds of millions of dollars in future benefits. But the longest wait time for any Olympics in the U.S. also comes with the risks of the unknown. 'It's a big chunk of time,' noted Jules Boykoff, a Pacific University professor who has written widely on the Olympics. 'You just don't know what's going to come. The world presents surprises.' History teaches that the economy swings up and down, sometimes with disastrous results. Political scientists foresee an era of continuing upheaval and unrest. Geologists say an inevitable big earthquake in quake-prone Southern California could damage venues envisioned as part of the Games. Mayor Eric Garcetti shrugged off a question about the uncertainty. 'Los Angeles is resilient,' said the youthful-looking mayor, who will be granddad age, chasing 60, by the time of the Games. 'If the entire earth falls apart, probably the Olympics aren't happening in Los Angeles. But short of that, we are going to have a great Games here in LA,' the mayor told reporters. In embracing the 2028 date that is expected to be finalized later this year, city Olympic organizers ceded the 2024 Games to Paris, which both cities had craved. But Garcetti and other supporters argued that the four-year delay was advantageous, giving the car-choked city more time to build rail lines. Additionally, the delay comes with financial sweeteners that, among other things, will pump millions of dollars into youth sports. But time rushes on, and much will change. Los Angeles County is home to 10 million people, and that population could increase by more than 500,000 by 2028, state demographers project. The cutting-edge technology in the new NFL stadium, now scheduled to open in 2020, will probably look like the forgotten Blackberry by 2028. Many athletes in their prime today will be in the bleachers in a decade. And how can officials accurately estimate ticket prices and the revenue they will generate? Events that happened 11 years ago can seem part of a faded, distant past. Facebook was a mere two years old. Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was executed. Taylor Swift released her first album, and 'Game of Thrones' was years into the future. Consider the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The nearly century-old iconic structure — which would be used in an Olympics for a third time after the 1932 and 1984 Games — was constructed long before modern building codes. It was also severely damaged in a 1994 earthquake. The coliseum is currently undergoing an extensive makeover, but experts have warned it could still be vulnerable to shaking. Estimates vary widely on what the federal government would need to spend on security for the two-week event, by some accounts $1 billion or more. It's only a guess what the price tag will be in 2028, or the level of threat at that time. Higher construction costs are likely, too. One example of the work that needs to be done: the Coliseum, a football stadium, would need to be converted into a venue for Olympic track events, then back again. Over the years Olympics have been notorious for cost overruns, and studies have questioned if host cities benefit economically. Russia has struggled with costs from the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which have been called the most expensive Olympics of all time. But Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College in Massachusetts, said LA was better positioned for a longer wait than other recent Olympic cities, because its plan calls for no new major construction. 'They will be able to run an operating surplus,' he predicted. In the shorter term, the private committee behind the LA bid must retool its initial 2024 plans for four years in the future, including renegotiating contracts for housing athletes and temporary venues, which were all hooked to 2024. Another hurdle: With the change in date, LA apparently needs to renegotiate and extend financial guarantees approved by the city and state to cover potential shortfalls connected with the 2024 bid. Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation in September that puts California taxpayers on the hook for up to $250 million if Los Angeles were awarded the 2024 Games and they ran over budget, and the city has promised the same. Chicago-based sports-finance consultant Marc Ganis said the overall outcome was favorable for LA, given that Paris was in line for the 2024 Games. Additionally, financial sweeteners will help cover costs over the longer wait time. But facilities age, technology changes quickly, costs rise. 'There is always going to be financial risk,' Ganis said, 'when you are targeting 11 years into the future.
  • Trump: Foxconn CEO confided plant deal could swell to $30B
    Trump: Foxconn CEO confided plant deal could swell to $30B
    President Donald Trump casually mentioned Tuesday that Foxconn's chairman told him in confidence the electronics giant's investment could reach $30 billion, triple the size of last week's deal with Wisconsin that some already viewed as optimistically inflated. Trump made the comments while addressing small-business leaders at the White House. He didn't elaborate on how the figure could grow so high or even clarify whether he was referring to just Wisconsin or nationwide — including investments in other plants not yet announced. 'They're going to spend $10 billion, but he is one of the great businessmen of our time,' Trump said in reference to Foxconn CEO Terry Gou. 'And I think the number is going to be $30 billion. He told me off the record he thinks he may go $30 billion, $30 billion. Think of this. He may go 30 billion dollar investment, but he told me that off the record so I promised I wouldn't tell anyone.' Foxconn officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Also Tuesday, Wisconsin state lawmakers wrestled with how quickly to proceed on a $3 billion tax incentive package to land the massive plant. Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn signed a deal on Thursday for the Taiwanese company to invest $10 billion in the state and initially employ 3,000 people by 2020, with up to 13,000 within six years. Walker, after meeting with Senate Republicans, said there is a 'potential for a few tweaks here and there but I don't think there will be major changes' to the proposal. He also said it was reasonable for lawmakers to sign off on the deal — the largest economic development project in state history — in a couple weeks. The agreement calls for Wisconsin to finalize the deal by the end of September. But Democrats, and even some Republicans, said they needed more time to understand the ramifications of the $3 billion incentive package. The refundable tax credits being offered to Foxconn are tied to the company meeting investment and employment targets, but an analysis of the bill's effects has not been completed by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Democratic Rep. Gordon Hintz, a member of the Legislature's budget committee, said he had too many unanswered questions to support the bill at this point. 'How is it supposed to be transparent and open if it is being rushed through in two weeks?' Hintz said. Walker also said that at least one other state vying for the project offered Foxconn even more money, but 'it wasn't a huge gap.' He didn't indicate which state or states topped the offer or signal how he learned about it. Foxconn also considered sites in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company said in a press release last week when it announced that Wisconsin had been selected that it was the first of several expected investments in the country. Foxconn is expected to produce liquid-crystal display panels that are used in televisions and computer screens. The plant would open in 2020 and employ 3,000 people initially, but Foxconn has said that could grow to 13,000 within six years. ___ Associated Press writer Todd Richmond and Ivan Moreno contributed to this report. Moreno reported from Milwaukee.
  • The Latest: GOP backer says he wasn't involved in Fox story
    The Latest: GOP backer says he wasn't involved in Fox story
    The Latest on a lawsuit claiming Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and that President Donald Trump pressured Fox to publish the story (all times local): 5:00 p.m. A Trump supporter says he was not involved as a go-between with the White House in crafting a Fox News story that implicated a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal. Ed Butowsky, who is a named defendant in a suit filed Tuesday by investigator and Fox contributor Rod Wheeler, says he's never met Trump. He says Wheeler 'just wants money ... (it's) extortion.' He says he met with Sean Spicer for 15 minutes earlier this spring and discussed Seth Rich. The White House said earlier in the day that it was not involved in crafting the story that Fox later removed from its website. Fox says it's continuing to investigate the story and that claims laid out in the lawsuit alleging that it published the in an attempt to detract from the Russian investigation are 'completely erroneous.' _____ 3:00 p.m. The White House says it was not involved in crafting a Fox News story that implicated a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says at a White House briefing Tuesday that, 'The president had no knowledge of the story.' And she says that 'it's completely untrue' that he or anyone at the White House was involved with the story. A lawsuit filed by an investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes and coordinated with the Trump administration on its later-redacted story. The investigator, a Fox contributor, also alleged meeting with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Sanders says she sees nothing wrong with Spicer meeting with members of the press. She's referring questions to the parties involved in the suit. _____ 12:40 p.m. Fox News says claims laid out in a lawsuit alleging that it published a story about a murdered DNC staffer in an attempt to detract from the Russian investigation are 'completely erroneous.' An investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and that President Donald Trump pressured Fox to publish the story. The investigator, Rod Wheeler, sued Fox for defamation on Tuesday. Wheeler, a Fox contributor who looked into Rich's July 2016 murder for the family, said Fox made up quotes attributed to him saying there was contact between Rich and WikiLeaks, and that someone — possibly Democrats or Hillary Clinton's campaign — was blocking the murder investigation. Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a botched robbery. The lawsuit said Trump pushed to get the story out Jay Wallace, Fox's news president, said the story is still being investigated and that Fox has no evidence that Wheeler was misquoted. The White House had no immediate comment. 10:31 a.m. An investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and that President Donald Trump pressured Fox to publish the story. The investigator, Rod Wheeler, sued Fox for defamation on Tuesday. Wheeler, a Fox contributor who looked into Rich's July 2016 murder for the family, said Fox made up quotes attributed to him saying there was contact between Rich and WikiLeaks, and that someone — possibly Democrats or Hillary Clinton's campaign — was blocking the murder investigation. Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a botched robbery. The lawsuit said Trump pushed to get the story out. There was no immediate response from Fox or the White House.
  • Senate confirms attorney with Atlanta ties as new FBI director
    Senate confirms attorney with Atlanta ties as new FBI director
    President Donald Trump's choice to replace James Comey as head of the FBI has been confirmed by the U.S. Sunate Tuesday Christopher Wray, the former high-ranking official in President George W. Bush's Justice Department, who oversaw investigations into corporate fraud, is now the new FBI director. The 50-year-old Wray inherits the FBI at a particularly challenging time given Trump's firing of Comey, who was admired within the bureau. Wray has ties to the Atlanta area .  According to Wray’s biography on the King & Spalding website , he was a prosecutor in Atlanta, where, “he handled a wide variety of federal jury trials, grand jury investigations and appeals as lead counsel.” JUST IN: Senate overwhelmingly confirms Christopher Wray as the new FBI director, 92-5. https://t.co/PndLdxsHey pic.twitter.com/3kfD6JY6CY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 1, 2017 Wray won unanimous support from the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats praising his promise never to let politics get in the way of the bureau's mission. 'Beyond credentials, I believe Mr. Wray has the right view of the job,' said Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Wray replaces Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump in May amid an investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump's campaign. The Judiciary panel is also investigating Russian interference. At his confirmation hearing, Wray told senators he 'sure as heck' would not offer a pledge of loyalty to the president. TRENDING STORIES: Here's where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school 'He said he was going to kill us': Man accused of robbing LGBT advocate at march Asserting his independence, he said, 'My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law. Those have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test.' Democrats said Wray has the qualifications and independence to lead the bureau. The top Democrat on the panel, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said Wray 'has the strength and fortitude to stand up and do what it is right when tested.' She added: 'We need leaders with steel spines, not weak knees, and I am hopeful that Mr. Wray will be just such a leader.' Wray has worked on white-collar crime and regulatory cases as a partner at the King & Spalding law firm. From May 2001 to May 2005, he held various high-ranking positions in the Justice Department, rising to the head of the criminal division in September 2003. He also served as principal associate deputy attorney general. He was a federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Georgia from May 1997 to May 2001. Wray had represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal. The Associated Press contributed to this article.
