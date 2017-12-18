Listen Live
foggy-day
51°
H 63
L 54

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

foggy-day
51°
Drizzle and Fog
H 63° L 54°
  • foggy-day
    51°
    Current Conditions
    Drizzle and Fog. H 63° L 54°
  • heavy-rain-day
    63°
    Today
    Drizzle and Fog. H 63° L 54°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    68°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 68° L 48°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Business booming for man who invented booby-trap package to deter porch thieves
Close

Business booming for man who invented booby-trap package to deter porch thieves

How to Avoid Package Theft

Business booming for man who invented booby-trap package to deter porch thieves

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TACOMA, Wash. -  Sick of package porch thieves making off with deliveries Jaireme Barrow created a device that might deter someone the next time they try to lift a box. 

>> Read more trending news

TheBlankBox” is a booby-trap, decoy package that scares thieves with a loud but harmless explosion. When someone tries to take the box, the blank shell for a 12-gauge shotgun is triggered. 

“I’m confident this will solve your package-theft problem, along... (with) making a really entertaining video if you happen to have video surveillance,” Barrow said in an instructional video for the device. 

The cost for one starts at $50.

Barrow invented the device last year after four packages went missing, according to KIRO7.com.

“You know you’re at work and you’re working hard and you’ve got these people out there that make a daily routine of running around and stealing packages,” he said. “There’s no real way to prevent it so this is my solution.”

He said his device goes off at least once a month.

Related

Jaireme Barrow created a device that might deter someone the next time they try to steal a package left on a porch. (Photo: KIRO7.com)
Close

Business booming for man who invented booby-trap package to deter porch thieves

Jaireme Barrow created a device that might deter someone the next time they try to steal a package left on a porch. (Photo: KIRO7.com)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
    MARTA to shut down service for second Georgia Dome demolition
  • Former ‘Today’ staffer who had alleged affair with Matt Lauer shares story
    Former ‘Today’ staffer who had alleged affair with Matt Lauer shares story
    The former “Today” staffer who came forward about her alleged in-office affair with NBC anchor Matt Lauer in the early 2000s shared a candid recounting of her story with Megyn Kelly — on the same show at which she worked as a production assistant with Lauer. >> Read more trending news According to Addie Zinone, whose story was published in Variety on Thursday, her consensual relationship with Lauer began when he was in his 40s and already married to his current wife, Annette Roque. Two years after Zinone’s time at “Today” started, Lauer messaged her on the network’s internal messaging system. “Hey, I hope you won’t drag me to personnel for saying this, but you look fantastic,” he said in messages obtained by the publication. “I don’t know what you have done, or what is going on in your life … but it’s agreeing with you.” As the days went by, the intensity of Lauer’s messages increased. “OK…NOW YOU’RE KILLING ME…YOU LOOK GREAT TODAY! A BIT TOUGH TO CONCENTRATE.” At first, Zinone thought someone in the office was messing with her “because it just seemed so flirty.” But Lauer confirmed to her that it was him and set up a lunch date for them the following day. Zinone confessed that her first alleged sexual encounter occurred after lunch, when the married anchor invited the then-24-year-old production assistant to meet him in his dressing room. “I realize that sounds very naive and silly of me, because I walked over there to do that,” Zinone said. “But in that moment, I didn’t have anybody to share my fears and confusion with except for him, because what am I going to say to people?” “I’m not suggesting that he — well, he kind of lured me, but I’m not suggesting that I’m not owning my part in this,” she added. “I went and met him over there.” According to Zinone, the encounters lasted for around a month, but in spite of how fleeting the affair was, she said that it has haunted her ever since. “These are very hard things to talk about,” she said. “ … My family is shattered by this. They are afraid for me. This all trickles down to a lot of people that are affected, so having these conversations is really important, but also there’s a lot of shame attached to what I did.” “My goal was to get him to see me as a human being, so it does seem odd that I would continually go see him,” she continued. “But every time it was an opportunity like, ‘Will you see me as a human being? Can we finally have a conversation?’” Zinone is confident that she was not the only woman to be taken advantage of by Lauer. “He did it so effortlessly with me that I thought for sure that there had to be other women, but I didn’t know there would be other colleagues, because I thought if he continued that behavior and what he did with me, there would have to be other people coming forward,” she said. “Over 17 years, we would have heard about that, right? I did feel very alone and isolated and unsure of what to do with this, and I just carried it because who wants to be that person? “I understand that people are going to paint me as a home-wrecker, as a slut and a whore, and those are things I have been called,” she said, but adding she felt that coming forward could provide guidance to women who find themselves in similar situations.
  • 2017: The year of wild weather in Georgia
    2017: The year of wild weather in Georgia
    It was wild year of weather. Can you remember? Georgia experienced almost every single aspect of weather in 2017: Rain, storms, hail, floods, heat, cold, snow, ice, tropical storms and even a hurricane. Here's a look back at what you experienced throughout the year:             We started 2017 with... snow and ice! The winter weather was widespread across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Nearly 80 counties were declared a state of emergency by Gov. Nathan Deal. The ice caused power lines to fall and many homes were without power for days. READ MORE HERE             January also saw severe storms that spawned deadly tornadoes. At least 14 people died from the tornadoes in south Georgia. Deal declared a state of emergency for seven of the storm-stricken counties. READ MORE HERE             In March, golf ball-sized hail fell from the sky during a storm in parts of metro Atlanta. In Gordon County, the hail caused damage to people's homes and cars. Viewers sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of smashed car windows due to the hail. READ MORE HERE             In April, severe storms caused widespread damage across metro Atlanta. There were some reports of up to 6 inches in some areas that caused flooding. Some people even had to be rescued from the floodwaters. Numerous trees were also brought down and crashed into homes. READ MORE HERE AND HERE             In September, Tropical Storm Irma swept into Georgia, causing damage across the area. Schools were forced to close and roads were blocked. The storm brought high wind gusts and massive power outages. Many homes were without power for days. At least one person was killed in Sandy Springs when a tree crashed into his home. READ MORE HERE             In December, the wild year of weather couldn't end without snow. The unusual fall snow came on Friday, Dec. 8. Many school districts closed or released early as the snow arrived. Some areas received up to 6 inches of snow, but much of metro Atlanta had at least an inch. Thousands of flights were canceled in and out of Atlanta, and power outages were reported in the tens of thousands. READ MORE HERE             Drought conditions greatly improved in 2017. The year prior was one of the driest periods in Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls tracked the levels at Lake Lanier where in 2017, she saw that levels increased more than 5 feet from 2016. It was still 5.7 feet below normal but it was an improvement. READ MORE HERE
  • Donald Trump takes his place in Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction
    Donald Trump takes his place in Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction
    President Donald Trump is now appearing at Walt Disney World, at least in animatronic form. Theme park officials announced Monday that the long-awaited reopening of the Hall of Presidents attraction would happen on Tuesday, with the 45th president in a speaking role. >> Read more trending news  The attraction had been closed since January as imagineers created and installed a robotic likeness of Trump and upgraded the technology that brings all of the presidents to life on stage. The attraction had its start in a show that featured President Abraham Lincoln for the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” is still put on in Disneyland. In 1971, Walt Disney World had a version that had evolved thanks to technology that include all presidents. Trump recorded his speech for the Hall of Presidents, just as every sitting president since Bill Clinton has done.  The show is reworked after each new president is elected.
  • Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job
    Ryan tells GOP he has no intention of quitting Speaker's job
    House Speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans he has no intention to step down.In a closed-door meeting with rank-and-file members on Tuesday, Ryan indicated that it made no sense to leave 'when we're winning and have the momentum.'That's according to Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia. Republicans responded with applause and a standing ovation.The Wisconsin lawmaker has been trying for years to overhaul the nation's tax code and the GOP is on the cusp of revamping the system after nearly 30 days.Realizing that long-sought goal has stirred speculation that Ryan would step down next year after prevailing on the tax issue. He reluctantly assumed the top job in the House after Speaker John Boehner resigned in 2015.
  • Amtrak derailment: Alaska Airlines temporarily lowers fares between Seattle, Portland
    Amtrak derailment: Alaska Airlines temporarily lowers fares between Seattle, Portland
    Officials with Alaska Airlines confirmed that the airline has lowered fares for flights between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, following Monday's deadly train derailment.  >> Read more trending news “We have dropped all fares for today and tomorrow,” an Alaska Airlines employee wrote Monday in response to a customer who asked on Twitter about airfares between the two cities. Amtrak Cascades Train 501 was traveling between Seattle and Portland when it derailed around 7:45 a.m. Monday on an Interstate 5 overpass near DuPont, Washington. At least three people died and more than 70 others were injured. >> Related: Leaders warned of danger from new route before Amtrak derailment in Washington DuPont is about 60 miles south of Seattle. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed Monday by the derailment. Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should prepare for a multiday closure. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.