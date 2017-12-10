Bullied boy's confessional video resonating across the globe

Holding back tears, a Tennessee boy asked a simple question.

"Just out of curiosity -- why do they bully? What's the point of it," said Keaton Jones.

Keaton's confessional video about bullying has been watched more than 17 million times. His mother posted it on Facebook after Keaton asked to make a video about bullying. She was picking him up early because he was afraid to go to lunch.

"They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends," he said.

He said that the bullies poured milk on him during lunch.

At the end of the video, which is not even 90 seconds, Keaton shared a message that has been resonating with people around the world.

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it, It's not their fault," he said. "If you are made fun, don't let it bother you. They suck."

Tears were streaming down the 11-year-old's face.

The video has been shared nearly 350,000 times on Facebook. It's all over Twitter. People are demanding change and celebrities are tweeting in support of the middle school student, including members of the Tennessee football team.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

I appreciate you guys for doing this! He’s so excited ❤️ https://t.co/0QmZO8yChH — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 9, 2017

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Along with messages of support, the video has also resulted in memes, shared to Keaton's mom's Facebook page.



The family said they have been overwhelmed with the response, and his sister said on Twitter that the messages have brought joy to Keaton.

Members of the Tennessee football team are working to organize a meeting at his school to stop the bullying and raise Keaton's spirits.

Even with all the attention, Keaton's mom said there's still a lot of work to be done.

"I'm humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he's still just a little boy, and he's a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance and attention," Kimberly wrote on Facebook.