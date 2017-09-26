Bulldozer joy ride ends with cop car crushed

You’ll have to see it to believe it. A joyride in a stolen bulldozer ends in a crushed cruiser and a low-speed chase.

It all happened in the streets of Kankakee, Illinois.

Police said that Austin White, 18, stole a bulldozer from a construction site on Aug. 24. He was seen driving the stolen construction vehicle a short time later, WLS reported.

An officer tried to block his path using a police cruiser, but the bulldozer rolled right over it, the car collapsing under the pressure of the 20-ton bulldozer.

Police then followed the bulldozer for about 12 blocks with officers trying to jump onto the dozer as it went down the street, WLS reported.

Eventually, White stopped driving, and police pulled him from the cab. A Taser was used to subdue White.

He is facing a variety of charges, including attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs.