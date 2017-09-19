Listen Live
Tech student called 911 before being killed by police

Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City
Close

Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Mexico

Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEXICO CITY -  A magnitude 7.1 earthquake caused buildings to sway and break apart in Mexico City on the anniversary of the magnitude 8.0 quake that did major damage in 1985.

>> PHOTOS: Major earthquake strikes Mexico City

Pictures fell from walls, objects were shaken off of flat surfaces and computer monitors toppled over.

Below are the latest images from social media of the damage:

>> Read more trending news

Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Close

Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City

Photo Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City
    Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City
    A magnitude 7.1 earthquake caused buildings to sway and break apart in Mexico City on the anniversary of the magnitude 8.0 quake that did major damage in 1985. >> PHOTOS: Major earthquake strikes Mexico City Pictures fell from walls, objects were shaken off of flat surfaces and computer monitors toppled over. Below are the latest images from social media of the damage: >> Read more trending news
  Equifax says it had a security breach earlier in the year
    Equifax says it had a security breach earlier in the year
    Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information of 143 million Americans. Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Attorney General has filed suit against Equifax. And Equifax says about 100,000 Canadian consumers may have had their personal information compromised. Here's the latest on the breach: AN EARLIER BREACH Equifax says it had a security breach earlier this year that involved a different part of the company than the one accessed in the larger hack. The breach involved TALX, which is Equifax's human resources and payroll service. The company said there's no evidence that the TALX breach, which happened between March and April this year, and the wider breach are related. The TALX breach, which at the time was relatively minor, is likely to attract additional scrutiny. Three executives at Equifax were found to have sold stock in the days leading up to the time when Equifax disclosed the more serious breach. Equifax says the three executives, which includes the company's second-highest ranking employee, its chief financial officer, were unaware of the bigger breach when they sold their shares. Equifax hired the same cybersecurity company, Mandiant, to handle both breach investigations. STATE ACTION Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey sued Equifax on Tuesday, making it the first state to take direct legal action against the company following the breach. Its lawyers say that Equifax's negligence exposed more than half the state's adult population to the breach, and the company was negligent in dealing with security threats, including the software vulnerability that has become the center of the investigation. Attorney General Healey is seeking unspecified civil penalties, restitution and damages for the impacted residents. TRANSUNION AND EXPERIAN NOW UNDER STRUTINY New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is questioning two other credit-monitoring companies, TransUnion and Experian, about what precautions they have taken to protect sensitive consumer information. In letters to company executives, the Democratic attorney general asked them to describe their existing security systems, as well as what changes they've made since the Equifax hack. The breach, he wrote, 'has raised serious concerns about the security of private consumer information held by the nation's largest consumer credit reporting agencies.' The letters also ask whether the companies are considering waiving the fees for consumer credit freezes. The costs of those vary by state. . CANADIAN TALLY Equifax said Tuesday that approximately 100,000 Canadian consumers may have had personal information breached, including names, addresses, social insurance numbers and in some cases credit card numbers. Equifax Canada's president and general manager Lisa Nelson apologized to consumers whose data may have been compromised. The company says the investigation is still going on. Canada's privacy watchdog has said it is looking into the breach and Equifax has committed to notifying those affected in writing as soon as possible. WHAT IS EQUIFAX DOING? Equifax's CEO has been called to testify before Congress on Oct. 3, and the company announced last week that its chief information officer and chief security officer would be leaving the company immediately. It also has bulked up its call centers and is waiving fees for credit freezes. The credit data company also released a detailed, if still muddled, timeline of how it discovered and handled the breach. Equifax's stock has fallen more than a third since the scandal broke. WHAT SHOULD I DO? Consumers should be vigilant and diligent. That means: — Closely monitoring their credit reports, which are available free once a year, and stagger them to see one every four months. — Keeping watch, possibly for a long time. Scammers who get ahold of the data could use it at any time — and with 143 million to choose from, they may be patient. — Considering freezing your credit reports. That stops thieves from opening new credit cards or loans in your name, but it also prevents you from opening new accounts. So if you want to apply for something, you need to lift the freeze a few days beforehand.
  Giant antennas in New Mexico search for cosmic discoveries
    Giant antennas in New Mexico search for cosmic discoveries
    Employing an array of giant telescopes positioned in the New Mexico desert, astronomers have started a massive surveying project aimed at producing the most detailed view ever made of such a large portion of space using radio waves emitted from throughout the Milky Way and beyond. The National Radio Astronomy Observatory announced the project this week, saying the Very Large Array will make three scans of the sky that's visible from the scrubland of the San Augustin Plains. It is one of the best spots on the planet to scan space, with 80 percent of the Earth's sky visible from the location. The array works like a camera. But instead of collecting light waves to make images, the telescopes that look like big satellite dishes receive radio waves emitted by cosmic explosions and other interstellar phenomenon. Astronomers expect the images gathered by the array will allow them to detect in finer detail gamma ray bursts, supernovas and other cosmic events that visible-light telescopes cannot see due to dust present throughout the universe. For example, the array can peer through the thick clouds of dust and gas where stars are born. Scientists involved in the project say the results will provide valuable information for astrophysics researchers. 'In addition to what we think (the survey) will discover, we undoubtedly will be surprised by discoveries we aren't anticipating now,' project director Claire Chandler said in a statement. 'That is the lesson of scientific history and perhaps the most exciting part of a project like this.' The survey is possible because of a major technological upgrade at the Very Large Array, which was initially conceived in the 1960s and built in the 1970s. The antennas relied on their original electronics and processing systems for years until a recent overhaul made the system capable of producing much higher resolution images. The work done at the Very Large Array is similar to that of the Hubble Space Telescope — making high-quality images so scientists can better study objects in the universe and the physics of how they work. Research efforts elsewhere search the galaxy for signals or evidence of extraterrestrials, but the New Mexico operation would almost certainly get involved if signals are received, said Very Large Array spokesman Dave Finley. 'I do think when the time comes that they find a signal that they think is the real thing, the first phone call they will make will be to us. They'll want an image of that region,' Finley said. Astronomers using the array also expect to see more examples of powerful jets of superfast particles propelled by the energy of massive black holes at the center of galaxies. This could help in understanding how galaxies grow over time. The National Radio Astronomy Observatory in 2013 invited astronomers from around the world to submit ideas and suggestions for the survey. Based on the recommendations, scientists and engineers designed the survey and ran a test in 2016. Approval for the full survey was early granted this year. The survey will involve about 5,500 hours of observing time. Data from the three separate scans will be combined to produce the radio images. The scanning began Sept. 7 and the raw data will be available to researchers as quickly as the observations are made. The seven-year project will not come at an additional financial cost because the array already has a $15 million annual budget for making observations 24 hours a day for various scientific requests. More of that time will now be dedicated to the project.
  Ga. Tech officer who killed student did not have crisis intervention training
    Ga. Tech officer who killed student did not have crisis intervention training
    Channel 2 Action News has obtained the background of the Georgia Tech officer who fired the shot that killed student Scout Schultz. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the officer as Tyler Beck. According to his record, Beck did not have crisis intervention training. Beck had been with the police department since May 2016.   We’re going over the training history the officer had, on Channel 2 Action News at 5. Channel 2’s Mark Winne also learned that 22 of the 89 Georgia Tech officers have received the crisis intervention training.  In a newly-released 911 call, Schultz called police and told them that a man was walking around the dorms Saturday with a knife in his hand and possibly “a gun on his hip.”  Four officers responded and that’s when authorities said Schultz ignored the officers’ demands to drop a weapon in his hand. They said Schultz approached the officers, despite continuous commands. The GBI said that is when Beck shot Schultz. Schultz was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died, the GBI said. 
