3 brothers, friend kill teen during botched robbery, police say

Three Texas brothers and a friend are accused of killing a Fort Worth teen during an alleged robbery attempt last month.

Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrison, 18, and Kyle Garrison, 17, of White Settlement, were arrested Wednesday and charged with capital murder in the Sept. 18 death of Xavier Jamal Olesko. White Settlement police officials said the fourth suspect, Chase Allan Nix, 24, of North Richland Hills, turned himself in to authorities Friday.

Olesko, 18, was a senior at Western Hills High School in Fort Worth, where he played for the football and basketball teams.

“Xavier had a contagious, fun-loving spirit and an amazing smile that lit up a room,” Olesko’s obituary read. “He also had a tender heart for serving in the children’s ministry at HighRidge Church and protecting the vulnerable. He was incredibly loved and will be deeply missed.”

The teen was adopted into the Olesko family two years ago, the obituary read. His family asked that donations be made in his name to the X Fund of Hope Fort Worth to help older children like him find adoptive families.



@xavierolesko you will forever be in our ♥️'s. Thank you, Donnia and Jeff Olesko for allowing us to love your precious boy, "big 'un" 🙏🏽😘 pic.twitter.com/eWMmKrUO99 — Delicia (@deliciatimothy) September 25, 2017

The four defendants are accused of going to a White Settlement home to meet up with Olesko, an acquaintance of Sean Garrison, on the night of the slaying. Detectives believe the brothers planned to rob the teen, police officials said.

During a confrontation, Olesko was shot in the chest. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, officers were initially called to the scene around 8:40 that night on the call of a possible suicide.

Investigators and the Tarrant County medical examiner determined, however, that Olesko, who was temporarily living at the home with friends, had been the victim of a homicide, the newspaper reported.

Witnesses told police that Olesko, who had been hanging out with his friends in the backyard, went to the front of the house to meet with someone. When they heard a gunshot a few minutes later, they ran to the front of the home to find him lying in the driveway.

(White Settlement Police Department) Chase Allan Nix, 24, is the fourth person charged with capital murder in the Sept. 18, 2017, shooting death of 18-year-old Xavier Olesko of Fort Worth.

Investigators have not detailed what led them to either the Garrison brothers or Nix, or said which defendant is believed to be the shooter in the case. Tyee Garrison is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.

The other two brothers and Nix are all being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

There is a history of criminal arrests and convictions in the Garrison family, the Star-Telegram reported. The Garrisons’ 20-year-old brother, Bryan Garrison, was sentenced in June to 50 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a young next-door neighbor. The family was living in Watauga at the time of the abuse.

The newspaper reported that Sean and Tyee Garrison have also been previously arrested. Sean Garrison was indicted in July on a charge of injuring a child under the age of 15. He is accused of physically injuring the girl in March.

Tyee Garrison was convicted twice last year of assault causing bodily injury, the newspaper reported. In the first case, he punched a man with his fist, around which he had wrapped a chain, court records showed.

He was given deferred adjudication, which meant the conviction would remain off his record, but the court reinstated his conviction after he was charged with assault a second time, the Star-Telegram said. He spent 10 days in jail.