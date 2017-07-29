British baby dies after long legal dispute between parents and doctors

An 11-month old British baby who became the focus of a bitter dispute between his parents and doctors over whether he should be transferred to the United States died Friday, Reuters reported.

Charlie Gard, who would have turned 1-year-old on Aug. 4, died after his life support was withdrawn and he was moved to a hospice. The boy’s parents said their “final wish” was to have the child spend his final hours at home, but they were overruled by the court, the Telegraph reported.

Gard suffered from a rare genetic condition that caused progressive brain damage and muscle weakness. His parents’ struggle to save him was followed worldwide, evoking sympathy from President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

“Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you.,” Connie Yates, the boy’s mother, told the Daily Mail.

Yates and the baby's father, Chris Gard, wanted the child to undergo a treatment that had not been tried on anyone with his condition, Reuters reported, a request that went against the advice of London doctors who said it would prolong his suffering.

The boy needed a ventilator to breathe and was unable to see, hear or swallow, Reuters reported.

Charlie Gard’s death ended five months of legal battles.

A spokesman for Great Ormond Street Hospital said the facility “had tried absolutely everything” to accommodate the couple’s wishes, but added that “the risk of an unplanned and chaotic end to Charlie’s life (would have been) an unthinkable outcome for all concerned.”

The couple ended its legal battle on July 24, in what they called the “most painful of decisions,” and their son was moved to a hospice on July 27, the Daily Mail reported.

“Mummy and Daddy love you so much Charlie, we always have and we always will and we are so sorry that we couldn't save you,” Chris Gard said. “We had the chance but we weren't allowed to give you that chance. Sweet dreams baby. Sleep tight our beautiful little boy.'”