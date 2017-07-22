Listen Live
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion dog Pudsey dies
Close

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion dog Pudsey dies

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion dog Pudsey dies
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey won the "Britain's Got Talent" competition in 2012.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ champion dog Pudsey dies

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former “Britain’s Got Talent” winner Ashleigh Butler announced the death of her beloved dog, Pudsey on Friday, ITV reported.

>> Read more trending news

Butler, who won the 2012 season title on the ITV television show with Pudsey -- a mix of border collie, bichon frise and Chinese crested -- posted an emotional tribute on her Instagram account.

“My handsome man is gone and I don’t know what to do without him,” Butler wrote.

Butler said Pudsey, who was 11, was put down on Thursday after a short battle with leukemia. 

"I had to make the hardest decision of my life to let my beautiful boy go to sleep at the age of 11," Butler told the BBC.

The pair were notable for their dance routine to the theme song from “Mission: Impossible,” and were the first dog act to win the competition.

Read More
News

  • Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.. At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death. >> Read more trending news Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 9 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes. Related: Teens recorded video, laughed while man drowned Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14 when a passerby saw his body floating in the pond. Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner. Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this. “When we initially reviewed this case it was determined there were no laws broken as the teens were not directly involved with the death,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “Further research of the statutes and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office yielded the decision to move forward with charges under this statute. It’s our belief that this law has never been enforced in a scenario like this, but we feel it could be applicable.” Link: Fundraiser for Jamel Dunn’s family The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed. In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water. Police said video evidence showed that Dunn went into the water on his own. A neighbor’s security camera showed Dunn scaling a fence and intentionally going into the pond, police said. “Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did,” Cantaloupe said. “Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions.” One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.  The identities of the teens have not been released. 
  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com. In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
  • Ole Miss football coach made phone call to number tied to escort service
    Ole Miss football coach made phone call to number tied to escort service
    University of Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze announced his resignation Thursday night after school officials cited personal conduct issues that included a one-minute telephone call to a number associated with a female escort service, USA Today reported. >> Read more trending news The phone call was raised as a potential issue in a legal battle between the school and former Rebels coach Houston Nutt, who filed a lawsuit July 12 alleging that Ole Miss violated the terms of his severance agreement. Nutt’s attorney, Thomas Mars, sent an email to Ole Miss general counsel Lee Tyner, mentioning a “phone call Coach Freeze made that would be highly embarrassing for all of you and extremely difficult to explain,” USA Today reported. School Chancellor Jeff Vitter, announcing Freeze’s resignation at a news conference, called it a “sad day” for the university. “While Coach Freeze served our university well in many regards during his tenure, we simply cannot accept the conduct in his personal life that we have discovered” VItter said.  Athletics director Ross Bjork said the resignation did not involve NCAA allegations but was based on a pattern of inappropriate conduct, USA Today reported.  Ole Miss put a self-imposed postseason ban this season and is already is operating with self-imposed scholarship reductions. The school faces the outcome of an NCAA investigation that traces back to 2012, ESPN reported. Bjork said the phone call was brought to his attention last week. “Because the call lasted less than one minute and did not appear at the time to be part of a pattern, we initially attributed this call to a misdialed number,” Bjork said. “We proactively looked into the rest of his phone records. In our analysis, we discovered a pattern of conduct that is not consistent with our expectations as the leader of our football program. As of yesterday, there appeared to be a concerning pattern.” Freeze went 39-25 at Ole Miss and took the Rebels to a Sugar Bowl victory. He also guided Ole Miss to a pair of victories against Alabama when the Crimson Tide was ranked in the top three nationally. Matt Luke, the team's co-offensive coordinator and line coach, was named interim coach on Thursday.
  • Minneapolis chief resigns after shooting of Australian woman
    Minneapolis chief resigns after shooting of Australian woman
    Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau says she is 'willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of the department, which has been criticized in the wake of last weekend's fatal police shooting of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911. Harteau's resignation Friday came at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said she lost confidence in the chief's 'ability to lead us further.' She said she asked Harteau to step down after assessing where the department needs to go. 'For us to continue to transform policing — and community trust in policing — we need new leadership at MPD,' Hodges said. Harteau, who worked her way up from the bottom of the department to become the city's first female, first openly gay and first Native American police chief, said Friday that she was proud of the work she accomplished and honored to serve as chief. But she said the shooting of 40-year-old Justine Damond by one of her officers and other incidents 'have caused me to engage in deep reflection.' The chief, who once successfully filed a discrimination and sexual harassment complaint against the police force along with her partner, said she must 'put the communities we serve first' despite the department's accomplishments under her leadership. Harteau was out of the city on personal time for nearly a week following last Saturday's shooting of Damond, a life coach and bride-to-be who was killed by an officer responding to her 911 call of a possible rape. The state is investigating the shooting. In her first remarks on the case Thursday when she returned to work, Harteau defended the training of Mohamed Noor, the Somali-American officer who shot Damond, but was sharply critical of him. Still, some City Council members called for a change in leadership. Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where Damond died, told fellow council members that she was 'done with image control and crisis management' and that it's 'time for action.' After Harteau's resignation, Palmisano said she looks forward to the start of changes that she feels the department needs to make. Shortly after the announcement, Hodges nominated Assistant Chief Medaria Arradondo to be the next chief. Nicknamed 'Rondo,' he served as the department's public face after Damond's shooting while Harteau was out of town. Arradondo, who is African-American, has been with the department since 1989. Later Friday, Hodges called a news conference at City Hall to elaborate on Harteau's departure, but she was interrupted by a few dozen protesters who entered the room and demanded that she resign, too. They chanted 'Bye-bye Betsy' while waving signs that said 'Messy Betsy' and 'You are next.' Hodges eventually walked out as they surrounded her at the podium, but she returned later to take questions from reporters. She said she understands and shares the public's frustrations, but 'I will not be resigning.' Harteau, who started as a beat cop in 1987 at age 22 and was appointed chief in 2012, had become a political liability for Hodges, who faces several challengers in a tough re-election fight. Their relationship was strained, particularly after the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark during a confrontation with two white police officers in 2015. The black man's death, amid heightened tensions around the U.S., sparked protests citywide that included an 18-day occupation outside the police station on the city's north side. A U.S. Department of Justice review faulted poor communications between the mayor and chief. Harteau and Hodges clashed again in April when Hodges blocked Harteau's promotion of Lt. John Delmonico to lead the Fourth Precinct, after the chief had already made the public announcement. Delmonico had been a critic of the mayor when he headed the police union. And it didn't help that Harteau was out of town when Damond was killed. Harteau, who said she was backpacking in an area with limited cellphone reception, told reporters Thursday that it would have been 'challenging' to return but that she had kept in touch with her command staff. Police union president Bob Kroll said Harteau's resignation is a much-needed change for the department and that she handled Damond's shooting poorly. He said after being gone for days, she returned and 'basically throws the whole department under the bus.' He said he agrees with protesters that Hodges should be next to go, adding that the move against the chief was a political one for Hodges. The mayor rejected that notion, saying she made the decision because she's making the city a priority. Harteau and her longtime patrol partner, Holly Keegel, were featured in a 1990 episode of the reality TV series 'Cops.' The partners endured years of harassment from some male colleagues, and it escalated to the point where they felt endangered because they weren't getting help when they would call for backup. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights upheld their discrimination and sexual harassment complaint, which led to discipline against some officers and changes in training. Harteau and Keegel got married in 2013 after gay marriage became legal in Minnesota. Harteau told the Star Tribune a year later that they had separated amid the strains of her being chief. The chief was honored as grand marshal of the city's annual Pride Parade three years ago. But in June, organizers asked law enforcement to minimize their participation due to tensions over a suburban Minneapolis police officer's recent acquittal in last summer's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile. Harteau said she was 'beyond disappointed' that she was not consulted beforehand, but later persuaded organizers to welcome LGBT officers after all. ___ Associated Press writer Kyle Potter contributed from St. Paul, Minnesota. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv.
  • Canadian rock legend Kenny Shields dies 
    Canadian rock legend Kenny Shields dies 
    Kenny Shields, the lead singer of Canadian classic rock ‘n’ roll band Streetheart, died Friday after cardiac surgery in Winnipeg, CBC News reported. He was 69. >> Read more trending news Shields and Streetheart charted during the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Action,” “Hollywood,” “Here Comes the Night,” and a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Under My Thumb.” The group’s last album was 2008’s “The Hits/Anthology.” The band had planned a cross-country tour this year to celebrate its 40th anniversary, but scrapped the plan when Shields became ill earlier this month. Shields’ wife and daughter were with him when he died around 3 a.m., according to close friend and bandmate Jeff Neill. “The ones that he loved were by his side and he wasn’t in pain,” Neill told CBC News. “And he just slipped away.”
